Carrols Restaurant Group Has 30%+ Downside: The Story Doesn't Work, And Neither Do The Numbers

With everyone in the space running away from actually operating restaurants, TAST is running out of time to prove its case.

Carrols is the largest Burger King franchisee in the US, and has grown its count from under 300 restaurants six years ago to nearly 800 at the moment.

The bull case for Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) is relatively simple - and relatively attractive. Carrols already is the largest franchisee of Burger King, owned by Restaurant Brands International (QSR), with 798 restaurants as of the end of Q3 2017 (over 10% of BK's total US count). The company operates in 16 states (Eastern US, ranging from Illinois east and South Carolina north) and has a right of first refusal for franchise sales across 20 states, plus pre-approval from BK/QSR to build its base to 1,000.

As is, TAST already looks reasonably priced, trading at ~9.2x EV/FY17 EBITDA and ~8.5x 2018 EBITDA, based on the midpoint of the respective guidance ranges given with the Q3 report. Comps have been solid of late, rising 7.4% in 2015, 2.3% last year, and a guided 4% in 2017 and 2018. And an investor can add to that the potential value from the company's proven strategy of boosting margins at underperforming restaurants acquired from sub-scale franchisees:

But there's a couple of problems here. Most notably, the math doesn't really seem to work. The case for Carrols to be able to buy at 3.5-4.0x EBITDA (2.5x-3.0x post integration, as seen in the slide above) is based on the idea that its scale gives it a major edge over operators with <10 units. But the company's own numbers don't suggest much in the way of leverage at the corporate level.

Meanwhile, EBITDA growth has stalled out of late; TAST clearly did good work with the 278 restaurants acquired directly from BK in 2012, but industry tailwinds no doubt helped as well. 2017 results have disappointed, and margins are compressing among rising commodity, labor, and healthcare costs. And even using EBITDA as a valuation metric here ignores the capital-intensive nature of the business, an issue that is leading brand owners to pushing refranchising strategies in the first place.

From that standpoint, Carrols supposedly is entering the phase at which it can finally reap the rewards of work done over the past seven years. Those investments and transactions over that period, which contains my model for full-year FY17, include:

$112 million in free cash flow burn;

$207 million in cash paid for restaurants, plus what is now a 20%+ stake of the company issued to Burger King for the 278-unit buy;

$93.7 million worth (in proceeds) of sale-leaseback transactions.

Meanwhile, FY18 guidance suggests $23.5 million in normalized free cash flow before discretionary spend and with no taxes thanks to NOL carryforwards. Even that aggressive calculation implies a forward P/FCF of 24x, accounting for BK's preferred stock on an as-converted basis.

It's a valuation that seems absurdly high given near-term margin challenges and the fact that the numbers simply don't support the lofty estimates cited by many bulls over the year. That valuation also suggests each Carrols location is worth roughly $1 million, a figure which seems far too high based on (admittedly limited) comparables and given that Carrols owns just 7 (seven) of its restaurants.

More broadly, this is a bull case that's always been based on potential - yet we're nearing the time when that potential is supposed to be realized. And I'm highly skeptical that realization supports a case for TAST to trade even in the double digits.

One Good Deal?

Carrol's history goes back to the 1960s; the company actually went public in 1969 as an operator of its own brand. In 1976, it converted 78 locations to the Burger King nameplate; a 1986 LBO took the company private. While private, the company acquired Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana; TAST returned to public markets in 2006 and spun off the acquired brands into Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) in 2012.

Three weeks after the spin, Carrols acquired 278 restaurants from Burger King, as BK was headed back to the public markets. Burger King received a 28.9% stake in Carrols (which since has been reduced to 20.6% due to an equity offering in 2014), $12.3M in cash, and $800K a year for five years in return for the 20-state right of first refusal.

By any measure, it was an excellent deal for Carrols. As seen in the chart above, EBITDA just of those businesses cleared $41.8M in 2015, for which Carrols paid in the range of $70 million (TAST traded sub-$6 post-spin). Margins at the acquired restaurants expanded 1,000+ bps, which seems to show what Carrols can do with underperforming businesses.

But the catch at the moment is that, the 2012 deal aside, the supposed prowess and the benefits of scale just aren't there:

Source: author from TAST press releases and filings. Pre-2010 figures are for BK segment only, which per commentary at the time included corporate expense. 2018 figure at midpoint of company guidance

Margins now are not terribly different from the levels seen at the end of the last decade. There might remain some drag from restaurants purchased this year (60, in two deals, or 7%+ of the expected year-end count), but not enough to be that material. Carrols got the 2012 cohort fixed - and now margins appear to be about where they're supposed to be.

Of course, there's also been some short-term help, notably in 2015 and 2016. Restaurant-level margins spiked 400 bps in 2015, due in large part to external factors and a strong comp. The price of beef fell 14%, which provided a 150 bps tailwind. Additional COGS improvements added 80 bps, with labor, advertising, rent, and 'other' all leveraging on the SG&A line. RL margins expanded another 40 bps in 2016, thanks to 110 bps in further commodity help.

That's reversed this year. Promotional expense has become a headwind, labor is deleveraging (and is guided to do so in 2018 as well), and a nearly 10% rise in beef prices this year has added ~100 bps to COGS.

Obviously, Carrols did improve operations in that 2012 cohort. But the company received some external help as well, which undercuts somewhat the idea that Carrols is just that much better than smaller franchisees as operators as to merit an EBITDA multiple of 8x while buying businesses for 3-4x. So do two other factors.

The first is that organic profit growth doesn't look very strong. Pro forma figures from 10-K filings suggest Adjusted EBITDA rose $41 million in 2015, from $43 million to $84 million. Nearly $20 million came just from the 2012 cohort. $4 million came from an extra week, which leaves $17 million-plus in growth. But Carrols spent $52 million in acquiring restaurants that year, supposedly at 3x-4x multiples, which suggests organic EBITDA growth - in a hugely beneficial commodity environment with strong traffic increases - maybe was 10%, all of which (and perhaps more) should be attributable to beef.

In 2016, the figure rose $9 million, or ~$13 million on a 52-week to 52-week basis. Carrols spent $53 million on acquisitions - which here suggests organic profit growth was in the range of zero, assuming a 4x multiple. 2017 Adjusted EBITDA actually is guided to decline, due largely to margin pressure, while the midpoint of 2017 guidance implies a two-year improvement of $5.8 million over pro forma 2015 results (again, backing out the impact of the 53rd week) with another $36 million-plus spent acquiring restaurants.

There are some moving parts in here, admittedly. But that aside, there's no sign of organic growth. And there's nothing to support the thesis that franchised Burger King restaurants are worth 8.5x in the hands of Carrols and 5x at most elsewhere. Carrols' recent results seem to be buffeted by the same headwinds affecting everyone else. There is no evidence that the net 222 restaurants added between 2012 and 2017 are having some enormous impact in terms of rising margins or steadily increasing profits as Carrols turns them from laggards to powerhouses. And there's one notable data point that contradicts the argument that Carrols' scale is so valuable:

Source: author from TAST filings. Corporate expense defined as restaurant-level EBITDA less reported Adjusted EBITDA

One key financial point of the 'scale' argument from a franchise perspective is that 1,000 franchises will cost much less at the corporate level than, say, 5 or 10. But until this year, that improvement simply hasn't been seen at Carrols.

Maybe it's a case where the figure will improve as integration of the acquired restaurants moves on, which could explain the modest rise through 2015 (for instance, a spike in near-term expense in terms of managing/improving the large 2012 acquisition). But at the very least, the data does not support the idea that there is this massive, margin-enhancing, value-creating edge in franchisees becoming larger. Carrols has nearly 800 restaurants where it used to have ~300. But the performance in the recent years seems to show that what matters much, much more is what happens at the restaurant level - not at the corporate level: corporate spend actually spiked. And if that's the case, why are these restaurants so much more valuable in the hands of Carrols than they are in the hands of smaller, private owners?

Recent Performance

To be fair, recent performance does look better on the top line, most notably, with the company heading for a four-year, 4.4% comparable-restaurant CAGR at the midpoint of FY17/FY18 guidance. FY17 EBITDA guidance was pulled down after Q3, which led the stock to a 2.5 year low (save for one very brief dip last November), but that miss came due to the aforementioned margin pressures. Same-store sales guidance actually was raised, and Carrols historically has outperformed the BK chain as a whole, as detailed in the above-linked presentation.

So there is some evidence that Carrols is a better operator than most, at least. There's more room for inorganic growth as well, with the company having 25%+ whitespace toward its pre-approved limit and with ~2,000 restaurants in its ROFR footprint.

But there's two key problems here. The first is that being a better operator isn't all that useful if being an operator is just a poor business model. And there's a lot of evidence that being a franchisee for a brand like BK isn't great. There's a reason BK sold its restaurants. There's a reason McDonald's (MCD) stock is soaring amid its own refranchising efforts. And in this year's results, some of the pressures are starting to show.

On all three conference calls YTD, CEO Dan Accordino has highlighted the effect of increased discounting. And, of course, the problem for Carrols is that BK corporate is far less sensitive to the margin impact of those promotions than its franchisees are. On the Q3 call, Accordino was asked by Doughtery analyst Jeremy Hamblin, "how [do] you get out of this cycle of the discounts?" The CEO replied that BK was "mindful of profitability at the franchisee level," as unprofitable franchisees would not lead to development or growth. But his close to the answer highlighted the challenges here:

If we continue to show good sales increases and we have a more benign commodity cost pressure and we manage labor and have less increase in wage rates - slower increase in wage rates - then we would expect to see increased profitability.

That answer is the franchise problem at the moment in a nutshell. First, BK may be "mindful" of franchisee profitability - but it's not interested in maximizing that profitability. Low-margin, discounted, incremental revenue has the same royalty rate for BK corporate as a full-priced Whopper. And all of the current pressures hitting margins are borne almost solely by the franchisee. Corporate may keep those pressures in mind, and its priorities aren't diametrically opposed to those of the franchisee (this isn't a totally zero-sum game). But they're not necessarily aligned, either.

As far as all those costs go, beef prices look relatively normal relative to their levels this decade. The minimum wage hike in New York (~17% of the location count) already has been a factor, and Carrols so far benefits from having ~20% of locations in low-labor-cost North Carolina. Meanwhile, those "good sales increases" are coming in part due to that discounting: traffic rose 3.9% in FY15, but declined 0.3% last year and is up just 0.3% YTD.

Before getting to the core valuation debate here, I simply don't see what makes Carrols an outlier. Per the company's own CEO, if everything goes right - including myriad factors outside the company's control - profits could rise. On an inorganic basis, the claims about scale and value-added acquisitions aren't supported by the results of the last three years. The business seems rather tough at the moment, with little sign of margin pressure easing. I'll grant that Carrols appears to be a good operator, but that's not enough if the business model is substandard. It comes down to the same question I asked about McDonald's' refranchising efforts a year ago: who's on the other side of these supposedly value-enhancing corporate moves? And why? At the moment, it's awfully difficult to answer that question.

Valuation

There does seem to be a reasonably wide gap among valuation between TAST bulls and bears. That's in part due to the lack of public comparables in the franchise space (obviously, a franchisor should receive a different multiple). A 2016 article on this site argued that double-digit EBITDA growth, when compared to other restaurant stocks posting similar growth, suggested at least a 10x multiple for TAST. Bears have pointed to the valuation comps of Carrols' own M&A, and/or argued that EBITDA itself is a poor metric when considering the high capital demands of the business.

With EBITDA stalling out, the case for a double-digit multiple strikes me as difficult to make. And on a P/FCF basis, TAST looks pretty badly overvalued. 2018 guidance suggests $95 million in EBITDA, while interest should come around in $24 million. Capex is guided to $45-$50 million, which suggests normalized free cash flow of $23.5 million. At a current price below $13 (and, again, accounting for BK's preferred stock on an as-converted basis), the market cap is ~$566 million, and the P/FCF just over 24x.

Bear in mind that the figure excludes taxes, thanks to ~$61M in federal NOL carryforwards (as of the end of FY17). Adjusting for potential taxes doesn't change much, due to high D&A; at the new 21% rate, cash tax expense likely would be in the $4-5 million range. But that still gets the multiple up toward 28-29x.

And that number is in the context of a big step-down in capex next year. That spend hasn't dipped below $50 million since 2012, totaled $94 million last year, and is guided to +/- $80 million this year. Carrols had to remodel the 278 restaurants acquired from BK - which cost on average $450-$500K, per the 10-K - which along with new restaurants and other investments led capital spend to spike.

The problem is that even with the spend down, normalized FCF numbers don't look particularly attractive. And it's not clear how much lower capex can go. Even with a good chunk (60%+) of its base already remodeled, the company still has 31 restaurants to do in 2018 and 30 more in 2019, in order to maintain franchising agreements. Remodel spend has crept up: at the time of the 2012 acquisition, Accodino said the cost would be under $300K each, but the 2017 budget (according to the 10-K) assumed a $550K spend per location.

An investor maybe can really stretch and argue maintenance capex is in the $20 million range (accounting for remodels alone); that still suggests normalized FCF of $47 million and a forward P/FCF of 12x. And that still assumes Carrols hits the midpoint of its 2018 guidance, which includes margin expansion, and doesn't account for any potentially cyclicality in the business. But a more reasonable measure of even maintenance capex still suggests a P/FCF in the high teens, with a leverage ratio of 2.7x (based on 2017 numbers), in a low-margin, intensively competitive space.

It's also worth pointing out that the current EV values Carrols at just over $1 million a store, and roughly 0.7x revenue. The limited comparables we have in the space (which, up front, in some cases could be inaccurate) similarly support the argument that TAST is fundamentally overvalued.

In 2014, the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan invested in Flynn Restaurant Group, the largest franchisee in the US. That deal valued Flynn at roughly 0.75x revenue - a modest premium to current levels. Flynn would seem to merit some sort of premium, given its size, and its ownership at the time of more-attractive Taco Bell and Applebee's locations (Applebee's parent DineEquity (DIN) wasn't in the tank at the time - it's since declined by more than one-third.)

The same year, Blackstone (BX) sold 260 locations reportedly for less than $100 million - roughly $375,000 per restaurant. The argument from bulls that scale matters seems undercut by that large deal, presuming the numbers are accurate (admittedly a question mark).

Then, in May, Wendy's acquired 140 restaurants from a struggling franchisee for $86.8 million - $620K each - and immediately sold them at a loss for $70.7 million, or $500K each, per its 10-Q. A TAST bull could argue that Carrolls is a better operator. But an open-market sale of a stronger brand (Wendy's per-restaurant sales are higher than those of Burger King) was executed seven months ago at a per-location price half that at which the market is valuing TAST.

Again, the comp numbers aren't perfect, for a number of reasons. But there's one last reason to be highly skeptical of the valuation here, as Carrols' own CEO pointed out on the Q3 call [emphasis mine]:

We've looked at more opportunities in 2017 than we closed on, simply because we didn't agree with the sellers' valuation. The things that we're looking at for 2018 so far, the valuations are becoming a little more reasonable. What we saw in 2017 was sellers attempting to value their restaurants of 2015 and 2016 cash flow, which obviously we didn't agree to.

Carrols itself thinks 2015/2016 margins are unsustainable - which for the company were 8.93% and 9.49%, respectively. And it sees valuations in the space as getting too stretched based on sellers asking multiples well below its own multiple based on those earnings levels.

Looking at the case here more broadly, there's just little, if anything, that really supports the current near-$13 valuation for TAST, or the recent ~28% bounce from the lows. The EV/EBITDA multiple sounds cheap relative to the market, and relative to the restaurant space. But this by any measure - and most notably by the actions of the brands who dominate the space - is a more difficult model than most in the market, and nearly all in the sector (among publicly traded companies, anyway).

Growth looks impressive - but nearly all of it has been purchased. Organic growth and margin expansion looks limited beyond the 2012 cohort and now-reversing tailwinds from a move by key commodities to multi-year lows.

On the most important metric - free cash flow - Carrols is notably deficient. And even what should in theory be a harvest year in 2018 - using guidance that doesn't include the impact of what almost certainly will be more discretionary capex, and more funds spent on acquisitions - that cash flow doesn't come close to supporting the current price. In fact, it's barely positive, and a little over 2% of revenue.

And relative to the big argument for bulls, that scale is responsible for the valuation gap between TAST and smaller sellers, the evidence falls flat. 140 Wendy's locations were sold this year for $500K each. Why are Carrols' Burger Kings worth $1M? Where is the margin expansion driven by scale, if corporate expense remains above 5% of revenue even as the store count rises 170%?

By any reasonable measure, TAST should have a single-digit handle, which implies 20%+ downside at least. 0.6x revenue, a discount to Flynn, values TAST just below $10. An $800K per store valuation, a premium to large deals in the space, gets its below $9. A mid-teen multiple to FY18 FCF pushes the equity below $8, suggesting 38% downside.

Those numbers, again, suggest the company hits next year's guidance, a month-plus after it pulled down 2017 projections. That requires all the conditions Accodino cited on the Q3 call: modest wage pressure, good sales, stable discounting. It's a lot to ask in this environment for a company with so little power. And they largely ignore the $850 million in operating lease commitments post-2017, a key reason why Carrols' debt carries an 8% coupon (admittedly down from 8%+).

The only concern from the short side, admittedly, is a catalyst problem. TAST has held up for the last two-plus years even as margin pressures have risen. It instantly reversed the post-Q3 earnings selloff and rose instead. But the downside here is enough to wait for, and the string of disastrous roll-ups in the markets the past few years (VRX, PAH, SQBG, ICON) shows that catalysts aren't always apparent. That said, 2018 guidance already looks aggressive, with no sign of reversal any of the margin-pressuring trends, and I doubt the market will be as accommodating if Carrols misses again.

More broadly, this is a bull case that doesn't work. It doesn't work logically, based on the huge supposed gap between private and public market prices, and on the enormous value being realized by other operators who are dumping their franchises on companies like Carrols. It doesn't work fundamentally, given $100 million-plus in cash burn and still-minimal generation next year. The reasons why Carrols is different - scale, the difficulty in piecing together large portfolios, the value of those portfolios to franchisors - are imaginary, at least as far as the numbers go. It's a bull case that's going to break at some point - and I think that point will be relatively soon.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TAST.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.