Big Five Sporting Goods - A Squeeze May Finally Be In The Cards

It has been a trying year for Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV). Several weak earnings reports, among what was already a industry rife with closings and bankruptcies (Sports Authority, for one example), pushed the stock to a low of 6.08 after Q3 earnings, a price that hasn't been seen since the 2012 financial crisis. Its competitors, Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) and Hibbett Sports (HIBB) have both posted gains since their Q3 earnings of over 20% and over 40% as of this writing, and maintained P/E ratios of 12.2 and 10.94 respectively. BGFV has recovered roughly in line with the Sporting Goods Stores as a whole; however, I believe there are several technical and fundamental factors that strongly favor Big 5 going into the new year.

(Source: Stockcharts.com)

Short Interest

Most unusual is that of the short interest in regards to DKS and HIBB. Short float is understandably high for all three companies. Dick's is currently at 13.08%, Hibbits is higher at 25.5%, and then for Big 5, it is an eyebrow-raising 57.5%. This could be rationalized if Big 5 was in a much poorer financial position in relation to its competitors, or if its Q3 earnings were disastrously worse, but I believe that assumption is, at least for now, unfounded. The major headwinds facing BGFV - minimum wage growth in California, and Washington, where they have over half of their stores - should be at least mitigated by the tax bill passed this month, and barring a significant decline in profitability, those issues may not even become serious problems until 2020, giving BGFV some breathing room for now.

(Source: UC Berkeley Labor Center)

The bill purports to reduce the effective corporate tax rate from 35% to 20% for BGFV. Going into Q4, that would be a powerful short-squeeze catalyst for a stock trading at such a heavily discounted price, even before the bill was passed. The price-to-earnings ratio is 10.4 and price-to-book ratio currently values the stock at about 9.00.

Inventory Levels

One area of concern I had was the large inventory increase of 9.6 percent from Q3, as opposed to the 6.7 decrease from Q3 2015 to 2016. As CEO Steve Miller Stated in Q3 earnings call:

Turning to our balance sheet, our chain-wide inventory was 309.3 million at the end of the third quarter, up 6.7% from the third quarter of fiscal 2016, when chain-wide inventory was down 9.0% from the third quarter of 2015.

A large increase in the inventory, if demand is weak and the goods don't sell, can weigh heavily due to the cost of insuring the inventory, and the fact of it becoming obsolete and therefore more difficult to sell in the future. I think Big 5 made the right move here, betting on strong Christmas sales, and as the Q3 guidance suggests:

As we discussed previously, the increase in inventory primarily reflects our strategic decision to enhance in-stock inventory levels for key product areas to meet anticipated demand following the market share gains we have achieved over the past year. We feel comfortable with our inventory assortment heading through the winter and holiday shopping season

According to the Commerce Dept., spending on sporting goods actually decreased 1.7 percent (in the collective report, sporting goods are lumped with CD and bookstores, and are collectively down 3.6 percent from a year ago). It is uncertain whether Big 5 anticipated a greater decline, or whether the decline was simply not significant in proportion to the change in projected sales (which perhaps they greatly underestimated last year). I would hesitate to extrapolate too much until the full numbers are out.

While this is a note of caution, I believe that Big Five's more ample inventory buffer for its sales projections and tax savings may be enough to bolster the case for at least a short-term recovery into Q4.

The Impending Squeeze

If this wasn't enough, BGFV also has a rather important, as of this writing, 7.84 percent dividend. This, if anything, should discourage excessive shorting of the stock (Note: If you are short a stock on record date, you are not entitled to a dividend. You are responsible for paying it to the lender of the stock). I am of the opinion that it is in the best interest of the short sellers to cover before the benefit of both the tax bill and the unusually bullish consumer spending trends make their way into possibly a Q4 beat. The current share buyback program (which as of Q3 still had 16.5 million left of of the original 25 million) can only exacerbate the short position, reducing the number of shares outstanding at what is historically a very cheap price for the company. I believe there is a strong chance that this squeeze should happen before Q4.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BGFV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.