Aratana Therapeutics: Slow Out Of The Gates

I remain cautiously optimistic on the stock, as I think Aratana is an interesting pure play in the animal health space, but it needs to start delivering and stop blindsiding its shareholders with unexpected news.

The company now has its three major products on the market, so the time has come to outperform sales expectations or for the stock to continue to move sideways or sink.

We are nearing the end of the year, and I thought that it would be an excellent time for my third installment into the ongoing saga of Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PETX). I follow the company because it’s one of the more interesting pure plays in the animal health space, and I think the space of animal health is compelling.

Sure, there are naturally things to overcome in the space, like the fact that the market isn’t driven by insurance but rather out-of-pocket purchases, but everything in life has its pros and cons. The low cost of investment, quicker turnaround from pre-clinical, less competition, and strong secular growth makes the animal health space worth following. Furthermore, big pharma has shown an appetite for the space, which I think will only increase as the space continues to mature and more winning therapeutics are developed.

Backstory

In my first article, I outlined the company and stated that it has real potential. However, the company is transitioning into commercializing their products, which always comes with an assortment of risks. Thus, I stated that I would want to hear what the company had to say on their next conference call before considering opening a position. Especially after shareholders were blindsided by the notice that the launch of Entyce would have to be pushed back due to the company changing vendors.

Essentially, with a company entering this stage of their life cycle, I want to see that the company has everything in position to win, and I want to see momentum in sales build. Sure, you could make more money if you could predict correctly how a company will handle this transition in advance, but I think to try to do that is a poor strategy, because there’s a real lack of visibility on numerous fronts, unexpected things tend to always occur, and it’s hard for companies to outperform expectations during this period.

The conference call that followed my article didn’t provide any real reason for me to purchase the shares at that time. Being early can often be the same thing as being wrong, so the fact that I like a company isn’t enough for me to buy. I need solid fundamentals and visibility before I open a position. The company reported a much larger loss than expected and a fraction of the revenues that were projected. Wall Street was looking for a loss of $0.43 a share and revenues of $800,000, but the company reported a loss per share of $0.63 and revenues of only $292,000. Ultimately, the stock went down over 23% following the conference call.

In my second article, I provided an update on the company but ultimately maintained the opinion that the company still needs to prove itself to be worthy of an investment. Some people thought the company breaking a moving average, being “oversold”, and having a greatly reduced market cap was worth the gamble. However, I’m of the mindset that there will be ample opportunity on the upside if the company can get things in order, so I would rather potentially make a little less if I can get a higher probability of success and a better risk/reward ratio. The stock is currently down 21% since my first article and is a little below the price it was trading at when my second article was released.

Update

Nocita:

Nocita is used to treat post-surgical pain, was approved in August of 2016, and was launched in October of 2016. The company has contacted over 90% of the practitioners that they planned to target, and management reports that approximately half of those have utilized the product. So what is the company’s main objective in the coming quarters? They are going to continue to work their contacts and drill down on the relationships that have already begun to be fostered. The company’s main goal is getting their current 200 or so customers to re-order and then to eventually expand the number of accounts. Also, the company intends on expanding the label to include products like capsules.

It’s worth noting that there is a seasonality to surgeries, and the CEO stated that he expects a little softness in the coming couple quarters as a result of that. Overall, net sales were $717,00 which is up 12.5% from $637,000 in the second quarter. Nocita's indication is for the use in post-operative pain relating to cranial cruciate repair surgery. This type of surgery is done hundreds of thousands of times over the course of a year, so the company is just scratching the surface of what’s possible.

It's still early going, and awareness/acceptance takes time, so 2018 will be a big year because we will really get to see what the appetite for this product is like. The value proposition of a long-lasting and effective product is solid, and practitioners should like the product because they’ll be able to make a buck on it. However, the price is a little steep from a relative perspective; its narrowly defined use case may hurt it because practitioners would likely rather hold inventory of a product with a broader use case. Even though I do expect some off-label use, the true need for the product can be argued. And there may be some misunderstanding amongst some veterinarian surgeons about the drug slowing recovery. I don’t expect Nocita to drive significant revenue anytime soon.

(source)

Galliprant:

Galliprant is a first-in-class piprant used to control the pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs. I find Galliprant to be the company’s most compelling product, and it’s not surprising to see a big name like Elanco licensed it. Here’s what I stated in my previous article on why I think the product is compelling:

Galliprant should be able to take market share in the mild/early stage osteoarthritis market because it's more effective than the current go to option which is nutraceuticals. The market for mild-osteoarthritis treatments designed for canines is around $700 million and $200 million of that market is done through veterinarians. Secondly, Galliprant should be able to take market share in the moderate to severe end of the market because Galliprant can deliver the efficacy of cox-inhibiting NSAIDs, but with a far superior safety profile. This is due to Galliprant being a non-COX-inhibiting prostaglandin receptor antagonist. The market for moderate to severe osteoarthritis treatments is around $300 million.



Elanco is surely a big help to a newcomer like Aratana, as can be seen in the early shipment numbers. Galliprant was shipped to over 5,000 clinics within the first month, which equates to 20% of clinics nationwide. Also, Elanco’s sales team is ten times the size of Aratana’s. The product generated $1.2 million in the third quarter, and there are reasons to believe the market is liking the product. The company stated in their latest corporate presentation:

Galliprant has a 75% reorder rate, is currently the second leading NSAID tablet stocked by veterinarians, and that 95% of customers are satisfied with it according to market research.

Also, it was recently announced that the EMA adopted a positive opinion of the drug, which means marketing authorization is likely coming in early 2018. This is no surprise for a variety of reasons, and management has always been extremely confident about the EMA adopting a positive opinion. I don’t think approval will be much of a catalyst, because it should be the consensus that it will most likely occur.

In other news, the company has now turned over the manufacturing and supplying of the therapeutic to Elanco. This has always been the plan, and I think is a good thing. Overall, there’s a large market for the product, and I think the therapeutic will be able to carve out some serious market share. However, just like with the other two products, I want to see some real momentum building.

(source)

Entyce:

Entyce, as we all know too well, has not gotten off to the best start given the setback earlier in the year. However, the product was shipped out at the end of October, and now we can start to see some real feedback. The product is very interesting to me because it’s the only approved product for inappetence in dogs. It works by mimicking the hunger hormone ghrelin.

A study conducted by the company, which should naturally be taken with a grain of salt, found that only 32% of veterinarians were satisfied with their current treatment options, and 81% felt like there a need for a product specifically designed for the problem. Also, there’s a large addressable market, with an estimated 10 million dogs that suffer from inappetence; 4 million that are treated each year. Of the treated, it breaks down to 2 million chronic condition dogs and 2 million with acute inappetence. Keep in mind that inappetence is often the negative consequence of some underlying condition, ranging from chronic conditions to an aging pet, end-of-life conditions, and acute conditions.

Furthermore, inappetence is a real problem that can lead down some painful roads if not treated. Inappetence, of course, will lead to a dog shedding weight, which leads to an animal in a weakened state. If not dealt with properly, a dog suffering from inappetence over a prolonged period is looking at a lower quality of life, reduced musculoskeletal strength, slower wound healing times, and a greatly reduced immune response. Thus, we have a large market with little competition, a real need, and it's addressing a real problem.

Well, all that sounds good, so this should be a home run, right? Maybe. I am optimistic, but it will certainly take some time to permeate the marketplace, and there are some headwinds one could anticipate. Beyond the general dynamics of the health space market, which can make it difficult for new products created by small companies, we are looking at a possible problem with the price of the product. There are countless treatment options, which range from natural remedies to off-label prescriptions, and they are all cheaper by a solid margin. Let’s focus on the off-label options, as I view those as more of the direct competition. After all, I think most pet owners will try the natural remedies before going in to pay a veterinarian.

Natural remedies include everything from rotisserie chicken to B vitamins and an assortment of herbs. Two common off-label pharmaceutical options are Prednisone and Mirtazapine. Prednisone creates a corticosteroid-induced euphoria, and Mirtazapine is basically an antidepressant that increases serotonin levels. Both options have some drawbacks. For example, Mirtazapine shouldn’t be given to dogs who are on SSRIs. However, both have been known to work fairly well, and both are extremely cheap. Prednisone will run you about 30 cents a pill, and Mirtazapine is around 50 cents a pill.

Now, the number of treatment days per year ranges depending upon the condition type, and the doses of Entyce given range depending upon weight. Thus, there is some complexity in modeling the cost to each dog owner. However, let’s say you have a golden retriever that weighs 70 pounds and suffers from a chronic condition. The dose required will be 3ml, which will run an owner about $6.895 a dose if they go with the largest bottle, which is a better value per dose. Instructions say to give one dose daily until the dog’s appetite is back.

Aratana states the average number of treatment days required over a year for a dog that has a chronic condition is 29, so let’s just say the owner administers 29 does over the course of a year. There will obviously be some variation given all the factors, and one should remember that only 68% of dogs experienced improvements in their appetite in the pivotal trial. However, that aside, you are looking at $199.95 a year. The two off-label medications I stated will run an individual about $20 a year or less, especially because there are lots of discounts out there online. This means the current off-label prescription options are about 90% cheaper.

Thus, I think the real problem Entyce will face is that it will be the last line of defense. It’s not going to be a go-to option, and will likely only really be used for dogs that suffer from chronic conditions. It’s great that the drug is the only approved treatment indicated for inappetence, but there are countless other options. Thus, the addressable market is greatly reduced when you consider what conditions will need a strong option like Entyce, and given the fact that a fair number of dogs will likely find relief from the other, cheaper options available before they ever have to resort to Entyce. Overall, I am cautiously optimistic, but will need to see some results. I want to see some actual sales and get an idea of what the growth trajectory will be.

(source)

Financials

As of September 30, 2017, Aratana Therapeutics had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of approximately $70.7 million. General, selling, and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2017 were $6.910 million, compared to $6.924 million for the same period last year. Also, research and development for the third quarter of 2017 was $3.22 million compared to $5.33 million for the same period last year. Overall, the company suffered a quarterly loss of $0.20 per diluted share, or $8.9 million.

As many of you may know, the company announced a $35 million public offering, only to turn around the very next day and cancel it. The company recently filed a shelf registration in August 2017 so they could take advantage of favorable market conditions and receive the other benefits of such a filing. I found the announcement of the raise to be odd, and I found the canceling of the offering to be quite odd.

The company said that they pulled the offering due to a change in market conditions. The stock did gap down and proceed to move lower following the announcement. However, the reasons I found it to be odd is due to the company’s current capitalization relative to their burn, the market conditions, the fact that they have milestones ahead of them, and management's statements just a few weeks prior.

Firstly, the company had 70.7 million on the balance sheet at the end of September, and only burns around 10 million a quarter. Expenses might actually come down a little in the near term due to changes in the arrangement with Elcano. Thus, they have around 7 quarters of runway. Secondly, market conditions were not favorable, in my opinion. The stock was only at $7 a share, which is more than 20% lower than this time last year, and it is down over 50% since its soaring highs in 2014. Thus, why make an offering with a long cash runway, milestones ahead, and presumably sales heading higher?

Thirdly, as alluded to earlier, the company should have some near-term milestones, including the first sales milestone from Elanco, which is valued at $15 million. Also, the company will receive $4 million once they get marketing authorization in Europe, which seems like a near certainty at this point. Lastly, management stated on their last conference call that their current financial position was going to last through at least 2018.

Personally, I think it is yet another example of management making a poor decision. There’s no reason to raise, and they didn’t set proper expectations on the last call, so it’s no wonder the market sold off on the news. It also seems to imply the company doesn’t see sales going well in 2018, because it would be extremely foolish to raise at lower prices when they don’t have to, if sales beats are going to be powering the stock higher in 2018.

Bottom Line

The company is well-capitalized, finally has all three products launched, and has various milestones ahead, and looks to be a bargain based on the chart. However, I’m still going to wait to see if the products gain some real traction. I think the company's products should be able to carve out niches in their respective markets, but as of now, it’s impossible to tell how large those niches will be.

Also, my opinion of management isn’t that high. They have blindside shareholders multiple times, they have said things that have turned out not to be true, and I don’t think they communicate their decisions very well. I couldn’t care less if the stock doubled tomorrow, because there’s little visibility in what the future sales of each product will be like, and the management team is questionable. If the products live up to management’s high expectations, there will be plenty of time to buy and ample capital gains to be captured. I remain vigilant for the day the tide turns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.