Waste Connections: Premier Franchise In The Solid Waste Industry

Waste Connections (WCN) is a premier franchise in the solid waste industry. WCN offers an attractive opportunity to invest in a defensive industry with best-in-class execution. Investors looking for both capital gain and consistent distributions growth will find WCN an ideal candidate for your portfolio.

Company and Industry Overview

WCN is the third largest solid waste management company in North America, the top 2 being Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) and Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). WCN operates in both the U.S. and Canada with 85/15 split. In 2016 Waste Connections acquired Canada-based Progressive Waste and the deal was structured as a tax-inversion transaction, lowering WCN's effective tax rate to under 30%, compared to its competitors of ~37%. Over the past 10 years WCN has outperformed its two larger competitors, WM and RSG, and the North American indexes.

Source: WCN Investor Presentation

The North American waste industry grows at low-single digit and is driven by population growth and building activities. U.S. and Canadian waste industry revenue are predominately accounted for by large publicly traded companies. The rest of the sector is split between municipal and small private service providers. The trend of industry consolidation will continue as large, well-capitalized public companies continue small, tuck-in acquisitions. Some industry reports found that there are more than 5,000 small private waste companies operating in the U.S. and most of them have less than $20 million in annual revenue.

As U.S. residential construction activities reach all-time high since 2007, the U.S. waste sector is poised for continued growth. The Canadian industry is also dominated by 4 large players (WCN being one of them) but the growth outlook is mixed given the slowing housing market.

Investment Thesis

Shareholders of WCN has been rewarded nicely by receiving over 2x the shareholder return of WM and RSG and almost 4x the return of the S&P 500 over the past decade.

WCN is able to achieve superior returns by focusing on the following:

Only company focused on secondary and exclusive markets

Sector-leading EBITDA and free cash flow margins

Sector-leading conversion of EBITDA to free cash flow

The implications of the above strategy is that WCN has lower customer churn rates => comparably better price + volume growth; Not dependent on behavior or execution of other national players; Resilient in a weak economy; levered to improving economy; Collection => more profitable and with higher barriers to entry.

Solid waste companies historically have performed better during late economic cycle. Solid waste sector has performed better than S&P 500 during the last economic cycle, most of the performance coming in during the late cycle and into the recession. The industry has defensive market characteristics as pricing and volume tend to hold up much better during the recession. As the current economic cycle progresses, the defensive names will provide an opportunity to outperform the broader market as we moves along the economic cycle.

Superior Margin and FCF Generation

Source: WCN Investor Presentation

Due to its focus on exclusive and attractive secondary markets, WCN boosts industry-leading profitability and cash generation metrics. Higher free cash flow generation supports sustained dividend growth and provides flexibility in M&A and other corporate initiative.

M&A Provides Upside

Since 2010 WCN has acquired over 100 businesses for total consideration of $8.5 billion. The largest acquisition has been Progressive Waste of $5.2 billion. WCN targets annual growth from M&A of 3-4% and has been able to exceed that target almost 50% of the past decade. WCN has ~$500 million of cash on its balance sheet as of Q3 2017, coupled with strong free cash flow conversion, positions WCN for future acquisitions.

Dividend and Share Repurchases

WCN started paying a dividend in 2010 and since has increased distributions at a CAGR of 16%. However, the total distributions still only account for 20% of the total free cash flow, with the majority of cash flow directed towards M&A opportunities. Share buybacks have been taking up a relatively small portion of the free cash flow. With M&A pipeline still strong, WCN is likely to direct most of its free cash flow towards acquisitions while keeping consistent growth in dividends and tempered share repurchases.

Summary

WCN is the premier operator in the North American waste industry with best-in-class EBITDA and free cash flow metrics. Over the past decade WCN has outperformed its larger peers and major indexes by focusing on top-line growth and margin improvement. Investors looking for capital appreciation with M&A upside, consistent growth in distributions and the top performer in the defensive waste industry should consider adding WCN to the portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.