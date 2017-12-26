Tesla's Use Of Customer Deposits To Support Operational Burn Bodes Ill For Future Profitability

We show how Tesla is essentially ensuring it will not generate any positive cash from for years to comes.

As we head into the holiday season, it is time for reflection. Reflect on what 2017 was and reflect on what 2018 could be. In this context, in the universe of stocks we cover, there is one story that needs to be told, and that is the story of Tesla (TSLA).

As we enter 2018, Tesla finds itself in a tough spot. CEO Elon Musk's profligate storytelling has had desirable effects at Tesla as the Company has been able to raise billions of dollars to support Mr. Musk's causes. But the consistent non-performance is now starting to take its toll. SolarCity business has dwindled, Solar Roof is not ready, Powerwall is nowhere to be seen, Model 3 is in manufacturing hell, and the Truck has no prospects of ever being profitable. These efforts have, however, consumed, and continue to consume, a lot of cash.

The Model 3 ramp has been a particularly painful one for Tesla. To soften the investor sentiment on a botched manufacturing, Mr. Musk has been talking about exponential ramp of Model 3. It is ironic that no other auto manufacturer talks about exponential ramps and, for almost all manufacturers, bringing a new car to production is akin to turning an on-off switch and not a multi-month or multi-quarter exponential ramp.

Forget about the exponential Model 3 ramp, it appears that the real exponential function at Tesla seems to be occurring with cash burn (image below from fellow contributor Andreas Hopf shows Tesla's cash burn and how Tesla is different from a self-sustaining franchise like Amazon (AMZN)).

With profligate cash burn, Tesla is now spending money faster than it is raising money from the capital markets. In other words, the Company is financially stressed. As we have discussed in an earlier article, based on Q3 results and considering its near-term needs, Tesla is in a cash crunch. As such, there is now a legitimate concern if auditors can certify Tesla to be a going concern without immediate and ongoing capital raises.

Tesla management understands the financial stress and, in addition to traditional capital raises, has now resorted to filling the Company's capital gap with customer deposits on future products.

Consider the most recent Truck and Roadster unveiling: in addition to building hype about the Company, this was a thinly veiled crowdfunding effort on customers' backs.

Take the Roadster, for example. The deposit for Signature edition is $250,000. This amount is likely essentially most, if not all, of the revenue that Tesla will get for this product (assuming Tesla is still around in 2020+ and ships the product).

Investors who are excited about the Roadster and believe Tesla is generating value and are hoping that Tesla will capture massive positive cash flow on the Signature Edition Roadster in 2020 will be sorely disappointed. By collecting almost the entire product revenue upfront, for 2020, all that Tesla investors have left is a liability to deliver the vehicle and little or no incoming cash!

By collecting $50K in cash deposit for the base Roadster, the story is similar. Consider that a well-managed car company (not Tesla) can deliver about a 10% net profit on the sale. Even if Tesla sells Roadster at an average sales price of $300,000, it would only capture about $30,000 of net profitability for each Roadster sold. Even if Tesla can deliver a net profit of $50K for roadster (unlikely), that entire future profit is already being collected by Tesla in Q4 2017 and that cash will be incinerated in Q1 2018. In other words, investors will see no benefit from these sales in the future.

The story with trucks is even worse - not only is the Company collecting some of the future cash flow in advance, but, as we discuss elsewhere, there is not going to be any profit on these trucks. Once again, all the Company is leaving on the table for stockholders is future negative profits and negative cash flows.

Let's say Tesla raises between $250M and $500M from Roadster and Truck deposits. That will be incinerated in Q1 2018 - long before either the Roadster or the Truck development efforts come to fruition.

We can see readers wondering and longs complaining: Since when is it wrong to take customer deposits on future products? Tesla and many other companies have taken reservations and deposits on future products. Why was that not bad?

While the question is legitimate, the distinction is stark. Raising money for product development is a standard industry practice - especially for unprofitable startup companies. But that is not what Tesla is doing. Tesla is raising money from deposits and is spending it on current cash burn which has very little to do with development of products in question.

To be sure, Tesla has started going down this path with Model 3. At $1,000 per car, the Company has raised about $500M. But, all of the deposit money, and more, was spent before the first Model 3 hit non-employee customers.

Now, Tesla has reached a stage where the $1,000 deposit per vehicle is no longer sufficient to keep the increasingly troubled story alive. With the Roadster and Truck, Mr. Musk's stories are getting taller and bigger and so are the deposits.

Similar story is working itself out on the SolarCity side of the business. Tesla is progressively cashing out its solar assets through equity sales or debt instruments. Tesla and SolarCity have, over the last several quarters, substantially monetized almost the entire solar asset base. While these assets will continue to generate cash flow in the future, not much, if any, of the future streams will accrue to Tesla. What will accrue to Tesla is the liability from having to uninstall these assets due to default or at the end of the term.

For unsophisticated customers, these solar systems may look like assets but, in reality, Tesla systems on the field are long-term liabilities. With the future cash flows already being leveraged, what is left on the books is increasingly a maintenance and uninstall liability.

How Did The Tesla Story Become So Bad?

The Tesla saga is a strange one. How can a Company and a CEO adored by so many investors go so wrong? How and when did this happen?

One can argue that Tesla's road to failure has been built on good intentions. Mr. Musk appears to have started with a mission of building electric cars but, along the way, the CEO has consistently overpromised and underdelivered.

This has not been a problem as the Company has been able to raise capital to support its burn rate. But that is starting to change with the Model 3. Since the Model 3 unveiling, the Company has gone on a dubious path to ramp Model 3 far beyond what was possible.

To keep the story alive, the Company cut beta testing, used employees as guinea pigs, launched production when the production line was non-operational or non-existent, and is going through a self-made manufacturing hell.

The end result of this misguided process is that the Company has now spent uneconomical sums of money on Model 3 and continues to do so with the pretense of chasing a goal which was never a possibility in the first place. However, this misguided mission has proven to be expensive. With the Company losing about half a billion a quarter, it will take billion(s) of extra investments for Model 3 to reach volume production. These incremental costs necessary to navigate the "production hell" means that the Model 3 will never be profitable.

This is the "riding the tiger" problem. As we go forward, with each quarter, the problem becomes bigger. The more Mr. Musk came up short, the bigger the story he tells investors to raise the next round of capital.

The taller the tale, the less likely the Company will deliver. This is a vicious loop.

After a series of such loops, Tesla has now reached a point where there is no conceivable way the CEO can deliver on his promises. With each passing quarter, the Company is selling more and more of its imaginary future to finance its current profligacy. But, in spite of that, the investor capital is falling short of the Company's needs. Therefore, the Company has resorted to raising capital in the form of customer deposits.

Since Tesla is a loss-making machine and since that the Company is already borrowing from the future, there is no organic way for Tesla to fund its stories. With no prospects of profitability, it is a question of time before the Tesla story leads to a logical dead-end conclusion.

Prognosis

Prior Model 3 deposits, along with money raised from several capital raises, have disappeared into the cash incinerator that is Tesla. As we have identified earlier, the Company is in dire need of cash.

In terms of the near-term capital raise, the Roadster and the Truck deposits could extend the Company's runway for a few more weeks, but it is not enough to delay the capital raise substantially. By cashing out on these products, note that any profit that could ever be made on these products in 2020 will be consumed in Q1 2018.

In the interim, even if the Model 3 can be profitable, note that the Company has already collected $1,000 per each Model 3 reservation. In other words, $1,000 of cash flow for the first half a million Model 3s to be sold in has already been collected and spent. Even if Model 3 can be marginally profitable, investors are not going to see any cash flow benefit from Model 3 sales for a long time to come.

In summary, Tesla has reached a stage where the Model 3 will not generate positive cash flow for the Company, and neither will the Roadster nor the Truck. As more and more investors come to this realization, the question for investors is if Tesla is going to survive 2018.

Our View: Sell short

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author’s investment philosophy is long only and author does not short. Shorting is a sophisticated investment strategy that requires superior investment skills and must be avoided by all but experienced investors with the appropriate skill and wherewithal.