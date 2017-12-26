Sell Wheeler Before The Wheels Come Off

This situation reinforces my view that WHLR knows they are in a bad situation.

WHLR responded publicly, but their response should’ve been aimed at the media outlets that sensationalized CDR’s.

Their attempt to reach out to CDR was thoroughly rejected, and it is unclear what other partner would be interested in working with WHLR given the fundamentals.

Wheeler got called out by Cedar for being a bad investment.

Wheeler (WHLR) knows they are in a bad situation. To be fair, they’ve always been in a bad situation:

The stock price has had some issues since inception. In the latter half of the article, I’ll go over why the company continues to have issues.

Recent exchange between Cedar and Wheeler

Let’s start with a quick summary of the exchange:

Wheeler privately contacted Cedar ( CDR ) to discuss business opportunities (this letter was never released publicly, but both sides agree it existed) Cedar responded to the letter by issuing a press release . Several media outlets ran with more sensationalist headlines that exceeded what Cedar actually released. Wheeler responded, accusing CDR of releasing incorrect information. The information WHLR was contesting was added by the media outlets. It was not in cedar’s press release.

Consequently, many investors may have a false impression of what transpired. Let’s go through each step in more detail.

Step 1:

WHLR contacted CDR. Neither side disputes this, but the contact was made privately, so there is no source to cite.

Step 2:

Cedar’s press release

I’ll be quoting from the press release by Cedar, linked above.

CDR rejected the proposal to:

...evaluate opportunities to combine the two companies.

CDR knew where the interest came from:

We thank you for your interest in exploring a strategic transaction with Cedar, an overture which we understand is encouraged by Snow Park Capital, one of our newer shareholders.

In short, Cedar didn’t reject a particular offer. What they rejected was even meeting with Wheeler. Why? Because CDR believes WHLR is so bad it couldn’t possibly create any value for Cedar shareholders:

We have sincere reservations, however, as to how an acquisition of Cedar by Wheeler could possibly create value for Cedar shareholders.

What concerns did Cedar have? Here are some factors:

Poor Returns and Financial Performance: Wheeler's total shareholder returns have significantly underperformed both Cedar and relevant indices. In addition, Wheeler has regularly missed analyst estimates, including for the third quarter 2017. Dividend Sustainability: In May 2017, Wheeler cut its quarterly dividend by 19 percent, reportedly due to its inability to generate sufficient cash flows. Lower Quality Portfolio: Wheeler's portfolio comprises class B and C assets in smaller, less attractive markets, which do not fit with Cedar in terms of quality and geographic positioning. Cedar has substantially repositioned its portfolio – and continues to do so – by acquiring and redeveloping high-quality core assets in high-density markets in the attractive D.C. to Boston corridor. Over-leveraged: Despite recent efforts to stabilize its balance sheet, Wheeler remains highly leveraged with debt to EBITDA of nearly 10 times. Incompatible Size: Cedar is a $1.35 billion company, with a current equity market capitalization of approximately $550 million. Wheeler is a $375 million company with a current equity market capitalization of approximately $95 million. While there are instances where relative size differences may not matter, the above factors demonstrate that in the instant case, the size differences would be adversely consequential.

These are important factors: the weak quality of WHLR’s locations (B and C properties in less attractive markets) and the very high debt to EBITDA ratio. It even got worse towards the end of the letter:

These are some, but certainly not all, of the reasons why the Cedar Board of Directors has determined not to pursue your proposal. Indeed, we wonder how Snow Park or any well-intentioned Cedar shareholder could possibly think that a transaction of this nature would be in the long-term best interest of Cedar and its shareholders.

Step 3:

Media outlets exaggerate press release

This gets complicated from websites, such as Reuters, publishing this:

Source: Reuters (linked above)

Here’s the problem: The use of English is important. Did Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) reject an “offer” from Wheeler to combine the two companies? No, they didn’t. We went over the press release from Cedar. There was no offer to combine the two companies. CDR never stated or implied that an offer to combine the two companies existed. However, that story still stands. In my opinion, it should’ve been retracted with a clear correction provided in its place.

Step 4:

Wheeler responded to the press release

This press release came out from WHLR (the bolding is by me, link above):

On November 22, 2017, Wheeler sent a letter to Cedar’s Board of Directors suggesting that representatives of Wheeler and Cedar meet to discuss possible methods to enhance shareholder value in both companies. On November 27, 2017, Cedar responded to Wheeler’s correspondence by publicly releasing incorrect information suggesting that Wheeler offered to purchase Cedar. In fact, the letter from Wheeler to Cedar’s Board of Directors was simply a request for a meeting to discuss methods to enhance shareholder value, including possible acquisition opportunities. Wheeler’s correspondence did not include an offer.

Wheeler wanted to meet with Cedar to discuss possible methods to enhance shareholder value in both companies.

It was a request for a meeting to discuss methods to enhance shareholder value, including possible acquisition opportunities.

Cedar never “suggested Wheeler offered to purchase Cedar” in the press release.

Step 5:

So far, what incorrect information has Cedar given? The major point I want to make is that WHLR appears to be incorrectly accusing CDR. WHLR claims that CDR’s letter suggested an offer to purchase. This is false, the actual CDR letter did not imply that there was any offer. They very clearly rejected meeting to discuss alternatives. Some “news sites” ran incorrect headlines stating that there was an offer, but precisely nothing in CDR’s press release would lead an analyst to believe that an offer had occurred.

Consequently, WHLR’s response should’ve been aimed at the news outlets that sensationalized the story.

Thoughts on WHLR

My stance is that WHLR is too expensive and gets a sell rating. The market occasionally demonstrates euphoria for the name and the unsustainable dividend. Due to the small size, WHLR is exceptionally difficult to short because of the challenge of acquiring shares.

I will happily take a sell rating on WHLR. This situation reinforces my view that WHLR knows they are in a bad situation. Their attempt to reach out to CDR was thoroughly rejected, and it is unclear what other partners would be interested in working with WHLR given the fundamentals.

Previous ratings

Here are my ratings for Wheeler and the corresponding articles:

07/25/2017: First short rating on WHLR was released. Potential short. This is the best article to break down just how bad of shape WHLR is in.

8/30/2017: Sell rating on WHLR. Wheeler on this date was trading at similar valuations to Realty Income Corporation (O). Quite remarkable given how high-quality REITs like National Retail Properties (NNN) traded at lower valuations.

9/26/2017: Wheeler started rallying. WHLR was now a definite viable short target.

10/18/2017: I called off the short on WHLR.

Reasons WHLR is in bad shape

Source: WHLR presentation

I’ve crossed out adjustments that I do not believe are helpful in evaluating the company. Other REITs have these adjustments as well. When adjustments are relatively small or costs that are unlikely to recur, these adjustments make sense. When it comes to Wheeler, these are material adjustments. Some analysts may believe a substantial portion will be nonrecurring, I believe most of them will continue to drag at results.

Debt maturity

Here are the debt maturities:

Source: WHLR presentation

This creates a serious problem when the market capitalization is $88.2 million (source: Seeking Alpha 11/27/2017). It also provides a catalyst for the dividend cut. Refinancing this debt could be difficult given how weak the capital positions are for WHLR. WHLR could offer more preferred shares, but I believe the result would be taking on a much higher effective cost of financing their operations.

WHLR and KeyBank recently modified the agreement terms to extend WHLR’s access to credit. Most recently, they announced an extension for their credit facility to raise the limit from $50 million to $52.5 million. At the same time, the deal extended the deadline for reducing their borrowing amount from $68 million to $52.5 million until July 1 st, 2018.

That kicks the can down the road a bit, but investors should be concerned that WHLR wants these small extensions.

Conclusion

WHLR is a small equity REIT with large costs flowing through the adjustments in AFFO. Those costs flowing through as adjustments are creating overly optimistic views of the company. The dividend is not sustainable. This is a sucker yield. Cedar did their due diligence looking into WHLR. What CDR found was so bad they were unwilling to even meet with Wheeler. WHLR is back to being a very clear choice for a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: Sell WHLR.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.