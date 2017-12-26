STAG Industrial - SWAN Or Ugly Duckling?

There has been no growth in revenue, free cash flow, or dividends.

STAG Investment Approach

STAG Industrial (STAG) approaches portfolio management the way a fund manager does, by incorporating estimates of expected returns, volatility, and correlation. Modern Portfolio Theory tells us that we can benefit from diversification as we add assets that are not perfectly correlated, i.e., we can lower portfolio volatility without sacrificing expected return.

STAG believes that single tenant properties are persistently mispriced. Investors demand a higher risk premium given that properties are either fully occupied or completely vacant. STAG tells us as much in its Fall/Winter 2017 Investor Presentation:

(Source: STAG Investor Presentation)

STAG is building a portfolio of single tenant industrial assets heavily weighted toward secondary and tertiary markets, approximately 73% of square footage. These assets are considered riskier than primary assets and come with higher cap rates as compensation for accepting that risk.

STAG believes that it can reduce the volatility of the cash flows at the portfolio level by using diversification. STAG believes that investors will apply a lower discount rate to the stock, then it would to the individual properties, which means a higher stock price for shareholders.

STAG's Risk Assessment Model

STAG uses a proprietary in-house risk assessment model. STAG's model is based on a probabilistic assessment of tenant default. The following is a diagram presented by STAG:

(Source: Investor Day 2015)

STAG claims that its proprietary risk assessment model is a superior tool for identifying relative value. In fact, it claims the sophistication of the model allows it to be "agnostic" to:

Market

Building

Tenant

Only 27% of STAG's tenants are investment grade, highlighting its agnostic approach:

(Source: 2017 Q3 Supplement)

What Does the Market Say?

Our interpretation is that the market does not accept STAG's investment approach/risk assessment model. We use a relative analysis vs. industrial peers to highlight that STAG has:

A higher dividend yield A higher AFFO yield A lower P/AFFO multiple A higher market derived cap rate

Dividend Yield - We know from the dividend discount model that a higher dividend yield reflects either lower growth prospects, higher risk, or both. This is true because a higher discount rate (risk) or lower growth rate will both increase the denominator resulting in a lower stock price and a higher dividend yield.

P = D 1 /(r-g)

STAG has the highest dividend yield in the industrial REIT sector:

(Source: S&P Capital IQ & Brave Eagle Wealth Management)

AFFO Yield - Measuring only dividends may not be comprehensive because companies have different payout ratios. AFFO yield, a proxy for free cash flow, is perhaps a better way to measure the cash flow available to shareholders. The following are the expected 2018 payout ratios as a percentage of AFFO:

(Source: S&P Capital IQ & Brave Eagle Wealth Management)

The following chart illustrates the expected 2018 AFFO yields of the sector:

(Source: S&P Capital IQ & Brave Eagle Wealth Management)

STAG has the highest AFFO yield in the Industrial REIT sector.

P/AFFO Multiple - The following is a comparison of P/AFFO multiples:

(Source: S&P Capital IQ & Brave Eagle Wealth Management)

The market has awarded STAG the lowest P/AFFO multiple in the Industrial REIT sector.

Market Derived Cap Rate - The following illustration is the market derived cap rate for industrial REITs:

(Source: S&P Capital IQ & Brave Eagle Wealth Management)

STAG has the second highest market derived cap rate in the Industrial REIT sector.

The dividend yield, AFFO yield, P/AFFO multiple, and market derived cap rate all indicate either lower growth or higher risk when compared to peers.

There Has Been No Growth

STAG is an investor favorite on Seeking Alpha, with plenty of bullish articles touting STAG's explosive growth. However, what shareholders of the business should be focused on is per-share performance. After all, shareholders are the owners of cash flows on a per-share basis. Our analysis shows that growth has been completely overestimated and is almost nonexistent.

Revenue: The following chart plots Revenue vs. Revenue Per Share. The slope of the yellow line illustrates the strong growth in total revenue. However, the per share results have hardly moved since 2012:

(Source: Brave Eagle Wealth Management)

The results are even more striking when growth is analyzed year-over-year:

(Source: Brave Eagle Wealth Management)

Indeed, the top line revenue CAGR is 39.3%. However, revenue CAGR is only 3.0% on a per share basis. Note that we believe these numbers are misleading and inflated due to 2011 being a partial year (IPO year), in effect comparing a full year to a partial year. If we exclude 2011, the top line revenue CAGR is 30.6% vs. 0.7% on a per share basis. That is 0.7% revenue per share growth for the last four years.

Free Cash Flow: The following chart shows operating cash flow (statement of cash flows) per share and our estimate of free cash flow per share. We adjusted operating cash flow for preferred dividends and our estimate of maintenance capex to arrive at free cash flow. We believe that free cash flow is more important, nevertheless we present both metrics for the reader:

In 2012, OCF per share was $1.92 and in 2016, OCF per share was $1.91. In 2012, FCF per share was $1.63 per share and in 2016, FCF per share was $1.63 per share. Using either metric we can see that there is no growth in cash flows.

Dividends: The following chart shows dividends paid per share and the payout ratio as a percentage of free cash flow:

The reader will notice a large dividend per share increase from 2012-2013. We note that this dividend raise was the result of an increase in the payout ratio from 65% to 83% and not the result of growing cash flows. The reader will also notice that the dividend in 2016 was only 1 penny higher than 2013. The reader can disregard the dividend decrease in 2014, this was simply a result of changing from quarterly to monthly dividend payments.

STAG Property Markets

The majority of STAG's properties are in secondary and tertiary markets with limited exposure to primary markets. The best way to highlight this is with a map view. We compare STAG to Prologis (PLD):

(Source: S&P Capital IQ)

Prologis (in blue) is the largest Industrial REIT and has a well diversified portfolio. The reader will notice that Prologis owns clusters of properties in areas like LA, San Francisco, and Miami, where STAG does not have a presence. These are some of the primary markets that may potentially benefit from restricted supply. STAG is also in markets where Prologis doesn't have a presence.

The Last Mile

We believe STAG has little to no exposure to last mile properties. We recently highlighted that we believe Terreno (TRNO) has the premier space for the last mile race. Terreno focuses on six markets with supply constraints, with strong demographics, and strong infrastructure (highways, ports). We compare STAG to TRNO via map view:

(Source: S&P Capital IQ)

The reader will notice that STAG doesn't own any properties that are located close to Terreno's properties. Terreno's properties are in Seattle, SF/Oakland, LA, Miami, Baltimore/DC, and NY/NJ. Here is a close view of the Northeast:

(Source: S&P Capital IQ)

Confirmation Bias

We have noted that bearish authors have received backlash in the comments section. We believe this is due to "Confirmation Bias" - "A belief perseverance bias in which people tend to look for and notice what confirms their beliefs, and ignore or undervalue what contradicts their beliefs." We think readers would benefit to read bearish articles that challenge their investment thesis.

(Source: Michael Pompian, CFA Institute)

Absolute Valuation

Our estimated valuation range for STAG is $23-29 per share, with an equally weighted valuation of $26 per share. It appears the market has the shares priced fairly to slightly overvalued. Said differently, at this price the expected return going forward is the same as the discount rate, approximately 8.5% per year.

Discount Rate: We are using a cost of equity of 8.5%, which we view as reasonable. 8.5% is approximately a 200bps premium to the yield on the preferred.

Revenue Growth Rate: We are estimating 1% in our worst case scenario and 3% in our best case scenario.

Free Cash Flow Margin: We estimate 46% in our worst case scenario and 50% in our best case scenario.

Terminal Growth Rate: We estimate 3% as the terminal growth rate.

Conclusion

We believe that the market has not accepted STAG's investment approach and risk model. We have supported this with relative valuation metrics that infer either higher risk, lower growth, or a combination of both. We have demonstrated that STAG's acquisitions have not been accretive on a per share basis. When Revenue, Free Cash Flow, and Dividends are analyzed in a per share framework it is clear that there has been no growth. The lack of growth is explained by equity share issuance (dilution). STAG's portfolio is heavily weighted to secondary and tertiary markets and should not be mistaken for a last mile play. We believe the stock is fairly valued to slightly overvalued, with slightly more downside than upside at this price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRNO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: As of this publication, clients of Brave Eagle Wealth Management are invested in Terreno Realty (TRNO) as part of their allocation to US real estate. This research is based on current public information that we consider reliable, but we do not represent it is accurate or complete, and it should not be relied on as such. This research is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal. It does not constitute a personal recommendation or consider the particular investment objectives, financial situations, or needs of individual clients. Individuals should consider whether any advice or recommendation in this research is suitable for their particular circumstances and, if appropriate, seek professional advice. The price and value of investments referred to in this research and the income from them may fluctuate. Past performance is not a guide to future performance, future returns are not guaranteed, and a loss of original capital may occur.