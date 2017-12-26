Alibaba Group: DCF Valuation

The DCF modeling indicates that the company is currently undervalued.

Alibaba's Beta coefficient reached its historical maximum, which means the high risk of volatility of the company’s share price.

The current trends allow expecting that the CAGR of Alibaba will exceed 25% in the coming 10 years.

Investment Thesis

With the most conservative forecast parameters, the DCF valuation of Alibaba Group (BABA) indicates more than 30% growth potential of the company’s shares.

In the previous article dedicated to the valuation of Alibaba, I promised to build the DCF-model of the company’s value. Here's it.

The most difficult part in building Alibaba’s DCF-model was to forecast the revenue.

The revenue of Alibaba is characterized by the market and geographic diversification. Moreover, the rates and phases of growth of the main Alibaba’s revenue segments also greatly vary:

In such a situation, it is not advisable to build separate revenue forecasts for each segment and then combine them into a single revenue forecast, because the result may not always be accurate.

This is what I did. Based on the total revenue dynamics over the past four years, consensus expectations for 2018 and 2019 FY, and the DCF-modeling rule to gradually slow down the revenue growth forecast, I chose the most suitable mathematical model and got the following revenue forecast for Alibaba:

In my opinion, the CAGR of 27% over the next 10 years is a real perspective for Alibaba, given the growth rates of China's economy and the global e-commerce market.

It should be noted that the fact that the crude oil futures started to trade in yuan in Shanghai International Energy Exchange, together with the growing role of China in the world create the prerequisites for a strong yuan exchange rate, which is potentially positive for Alibaba’s revenue expressed in USD.

It was not difficult to calculate the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). However, I would like to draw your attention to the dynamics of Alibaba's beta coefficient which has recently reached its historic highs:

The growth of beta reflects the growth of systematic risk that the company’s stock owners are exposed to, which, in general, is a negative factor. It is worth noting that the growth of beta coefficient is now witnessed in many companies of the technology sector.

AMZN Beta (5Y) data by YCharts

Here is the WACC calculation:

Building the DCF model I used the following assumptions:

In the next ten years, Alibaba's operating margin will be reduced from the current 30% to 20% due to the increased competition.

I use the world average tax rate of 30%.

I assume that the relative size of the CAPEX will tend to increase.

As you can see, the input data used in the DCF model is quite conservative.

So, here's the model itself:

So, the DCF-based target price of Alibaba's shares is $230, offering 32% upside.

The result of the DCF-valuation is sensitive to the WACC, which as mentioned before is sensitive to the beta coefficient. The following sensitivity table shows how the beta coefficient affects the result of the DCF-valuation:

Putting It All Together

The result of the DCF modeling is clear enough: Alibaba shares have a 32% potential for further growth at the most conservative forecast parameters and relatively high beta. But we need to closely monitor the future dynamics of the beta coefficient because its growth to the level of 1,5 will completely eliminate the potential for growth within this model.

P.S. Responding to possible negative comments to this article I would like to note that the DCF-analysis is not a silver bullet in the investment practice. However, it is a good alternative method of assessing a company's value and the major factors that affect this value at the given moment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.