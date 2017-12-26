Gold: Not A Bottom Yet

The adoption of the tax reform promises a more rapid growth of the key rate in the horizon of the year 2018, which is potentially negative for gold.

At the moment, there is no interdependence between the gold price and the U.S. real interest rate, but the history teaches us that this is temporary.

Investment Thesis

A comprehensive look at the situation evolving around the gold market reveals that the gold price and the ETF (GLD) have not yet reached the long-term bottom.

The gold price is traditionally largely dependent on the real interest rate in the United States. This dependence is preserved in the long run:

However, in the short term, at the moment there is no such dependence:

I proceed from the assumption that the market trends tend to return to their averages. Therefore, I expect the growth of the inverse dependence of the gold price on the real rate in the very near future. By the way, similar situations already occurred at the end of 2016, and the inverse correlation between the gold price and the real interest rate always returned to the zone close to 80% after staying in the zero zone for a short period of time.

It is worth adding that based on the current size of the U.S. real interest rate, the balanced gold price is $1210 which differs from the current actual gold price by more than one standard deviation.

So, gold is still critically not balanced with the current level of the interest rates. One of two things should happen in order for the balance to be restored: either the gold price should fall, or the real interest rate should decrease. Let’s evaluate the likelihood of the latter.

The adoption of the tax reform was Trump’s first significant victory as President of the United States. According to some estimates, the profit of the companies included in the S&P 500 index will increase by more than 6% already in the next year. The UST market reacted with the increased yields that reached the six-month highs:

On the other hand, according to the latest data, the inflationary expectations of the U.S. population have not changed:

And the actual (core) inflation has even decreased:

The tax reduction increases the chances of a more rapid improvement in the key rate in the horizon 2018 year without regard to the inflation rate. Therefore, the effect of the tax reform is a long-running driver, and from this position, the UST market got a very strong support not allowing to expect the real rates to fall in the near term.

The liquidity dynamics and the position of the hedge funds also characterize the gold market quite unambiguously.

According to the latest COT data, for the period from 28 November to 12 December, the funds sold 123 751 contracts, reducing their net long position in gold by 60% in just two weeks:

As a result, the size of their net position in gold fell to the three-year average for the current time of year:

However, the current funds’ position can hardly be called balanced, since the established correlation between the size of the funds’ net position and the gold price suggests a price of the latter at the level of $1200:

The liquidity of this market also falls and is already below the average three-year level:

And again - if we predict the gold price based on the size of the open interest, we get a strictly negative forecast:

The market technique indicates an increased bullish force after the gold price temporarily broke the level of $1250 and returned to the consolidation zone at the level of $1265-$1283. Now the price is near the strong resistance level of $1280, and I'm expecting the sellers to become more active at this level. I still see the long-term goal at the level of $1230.

What does all this mean for the ETF GLD?

Over the past week, the price of the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (a fund that tracks the price of gold) synchronously with the gold market corrected towards resistance at the level of $120. It is noteworthy that this level performed support role until December. I expect that after a brief consolidation, the fund price will start moving towards the long-term goal at the level of $116.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in GOLD FUTURES over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.