Energy Transfer Decides To Keep Flawed IDRs

Both ETE and ETP's coverage ratio may technically be over 1.0X, but that hides the true nature of Energy Transfer's situation.

Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE:ETP), the master limited partnership, and Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE), the general partner, have no interest in reforming their business model until at least 2019. By that I mean Energy Transfer Equity LP doesn't intend on trading in its incentive distribution rights (abbreviated as IDRs) for a bunch of common units (rough equivalent of shares) of Energy Transfer Partners LP. Here is why that matters.

On a side note, this is not a bull or bear call. This is my interpretation of recent events regarding the midstream family, and why I dislike management's decision not to get rid of Energy Transfer's IDRs. The ongoing IDR situation is why Energy Transfer Partners LP yields 12.8% (signalling financial distress) and that distress puts the 7% yield of Energy Transfer Equity LP at risk as well.

IDRs

I've gone over IDRs before in detail in past pieces, so this will be a brief refresher.

What incentive distribution rights do is entitle the owner, usually the general partner, to a growing share of the incremental distributable cash flow the master limited partnership is generating. For instance, the general partner's incentive distribution rights entitle it to 10% of the midstream MLP firm's first $100 million in DCF (GP gets $10 million), and that goes up to 20% for the next $100 million ($200 million in DCF, $30 million to the GP) and 30% for the next $100 million ($300 million in DCF, $60 million to the GP).

This is all without the general partner having to put up additional capital. General partners also own some, or a lot, of the common units of the MLP and in certain situations can generate revenue through management fees. While those two factors represent a portion the general partner's cash flow, it really all comes down to those ever growing IDR payments.

Significance for ETE

During the third quarter of 2017, Energy Transfer Equity LP received $268 million (net of $163 million in IDR relinquishments, I'll get into that later) from Energy Transfer Partners LP due to its ownership of the MLP's IDRs. This is on top of an additional $19 million ETE received from ETP in the quarter.

ETE also pocketed $30 million from its stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) and a net $42 million from its ownership of the Lake Charles LNG regasification terminal (reservation fees, it hasn't been in use for a long time). Combined, that is $359 million in cash inlays with IDR payments representing three-fourths of that. $89 million in corporate expenses, almost all of which is interest, brought ETE's Q3 DCF down to $270 million. There is a minor transaction-related adjustment that management included, bringing that figure up to $271 million.

That is enough to cover $257 million in distributions to Energy Transfer Equity LP's partners (the owners of its units) with a 1.055x coverage ratio, but not enough to build up a cash pile that could be used to pay down ETE's $1.19 billion in borrowings through organic means. Paying down its revolving credit line would free up a lot of cash flow per quarter ($87 million in interest expenses per quarter is a big deal). If Sunoco LP redeems the $300 million in preferred equity ETE owns, that is expected to go towards debt reduction.

With that in mind, note that once the IDR relinquishments expire next year starting in Q1 2018, ETE will see its cash flow inflow surge. However, it won't be easy for Energy Transfer Partners LP to start shouldering that burden again.

Significance for ETP

Energy Transfer Partners LP generated $1,049 million in adjusted distributable cash flow and paid out $925 million to its investors in Q3. Good for a coverage ratio of 1.135X, but that doesn't include the $163 million in IDR waivers. Factor that in and ETP sported a coverage ratio of just 0.965X.

Back in the middle of 2016, ETE agreed to give ETP $720 million in IDR waivers in order to give the MLP a chance to fix its finances, a plan that banked largely on the completion of the midstream firm's major growth developments. That particular waiver program saved ETP $255 million from Q2-Q4 2016 and should save the firm an average of $116.25 million per quarter in 2017.

It is worth noting that there were previous agreements reached between the once numerous members of the Energy Transfer family to reduce various distribution payments between entities (such as the agreement to reduce incentive distribution payments between Sunoco Logistics and Energy Transfer Partners LP). This is why Energy Transfer's IDR relinquishment figure has been higher than what would be expected under the mid-2016 deal.

Assuming just the ETE-ETP IDR waiver deal expires, Energy Transfer Partners LP will have to shell out another $110-120 million to Energy Transfer Equity LP per quarter. That would knock ETP's coverage ratio down to around 1.0X, with ETE's coverage ratio climbing up to around 1.5X.

For Energy Transfer Equity LP that would appear like great news, but keep in mind Energy Transfer Partners LP also has to fund several billion dollars worth of growth capex each year. And ETE needs ETP to be in a financially sustainable position in order to thrive. ETP isn't retaining enough cash to cover its cash outlays, and when those waivers expire, tough capital allocation decisions will need to be made.

Big picture

Here is the quote that set the record straight, sort of, when it comes to whether or not Energy Transfer plans to restructure its business model;

"[A question to management during Energy Transfer's Q3 conference call] Coming back to the distribution policy and the IDR structure, reaffirm that you don't expect any type of potential simplification for another two years, but the market's been very impatient given – despite improvements in DCF and EBITDA and projects gradually making their way into service. So are you considering other alternatives to change ETP's IDR structure before the end of 2019?"

Management answered;

"No."

Short, sweet, to the point, but is it the right call? Energy Transfer is betting the barn that the uplift from new projects will be enough to boost its DCF generation to levels that will make managing ever growing distribution payments possible, all while trying to cover a growth budget of $3 billion in 2018. Rising interest expenses are also a big concern.

The idea used to be that ETE would trade in its incentive distribution rights for common units of ETP, which would realign the midstream family's interests around growing ETP sustainability. Market players tried to speculate what kind of conversion ratio there would be, and what kind of hit ETE would take in order to fix Energy Transfer's business model. Going forward, ETE would rake in cash based primarily on ETP's distribution, with its Sunoco LP and Lake Charles LNG stakes providing additional cash flow.

Now it seems management wants to stay the course, and joint-ventures are going to be a big part of this plan. By selling off stakes in its developments under construction, Energy Transfer Partners aims to both raise money and reduce its growth spend. The Mariner East 2 and ME2X projects are two likely candidates.

However, this strategy will most likely see the unit prices of ETE and ETP remain subdued for a while longer.

Final thoughts

Personally, as I have gone over many times in previous articles, I don't like incentive distribution rights because they are built upon a flawed business model. Several midstream firms have gotten rid of incentive distribution rights over the years, and many more will follow. For comparison, look at Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) and Energy Transfer since 2010 (Magellan simplified its corporate structure in 2009 and said bye bye to IDRs). This outperformance was really accentuated during the oil bust of 2014-2017.

MMP data by YCharts

Don't get me wrong, a balance needs to be struck between making Energy Transfer Partners LP financially sustainable while not forcing Energy Transfer Equity LP unitholders to bear the brunt of the burden. Considering ETE yields 7% as of this writing, while ETP yields 12.8%, it appears Mr. Market expects ETP to take a bigger hit during the "turnaround" phase however things play out.

With the restructuring catalyst no longer at play, Energy Transfer will have to prove that growth is truly the cure for its dilemma. Steady reductions in its growth capex budget are needed as well, something that is being made possible by completing new projects, but the other side of that equation requires strict adherence to fiscal discipline for years and years. We'll see how it goes.

To read more about the Energy Transfer family, check out its joint-venture with Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) here and its long term Lake Charles LNG trajectory here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.