The Cheesecake Factory: More To The Story Than Same-Store Sales Declines

The financial community obsesses over comparable same store sales figures the same way sports analysts cling to the number of championships a basketball player won when assessing a player’s legacy. Both approaches have their merits, of course — I myself recently disparaged Chipotle’s (NYSE: CMG) lackluster same store sales growth recovery — but to focus narrowly on only one metric is a callous exercise.

Investors deploying this mindset with The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) have created an attractive opportunity for value investors. After the company’s first two quarters of negative comparable same store sales were expected to come one after the other, the stock crashed to a low of 38.34 in September. Though shares bounced back recently alongside M&A activity in the restaurant sector, shares in The Cheesecake Factory are still about 35% off their 52-week high price of 67.14, reflecting investors’ fears that declining comparable same store sales (comps) are the new normal at the restaurant.

To focus only on The Cheesecake Factory’s recent comps declines is to miss a crucial strength inherent to The Cheesecake Factory’s business. That is, The Cheesecake Factory’s average unit volume (AUV) is so high that posting declining comp sales after 29 consecutive quarters of increases is almost inevitable.

Shown below, The Cheesecake Factory’s AUV of $10.7 million is unmatched by competitors, outpacing the average of the selected peer group by more than $5.5 million. The chart also demonstrates that shareholders receive shares in this world-class operator at a price far below average when measured on a P/E basis. The figures come in the chart come from company filings and investor presentations.









The high average unit volume causes posting consecutive same stores sales increases to be unrealistic as time goes on. Restaurants have a theoretical limit on how high average unit volume can climb if prices are kept equal and maximum operating efficiency has been met. With long lines being an ordinary part of the experience at The Cheesecake Factory, any additional traffic that company earns cannot be seated unless the company becomes more efficient at turning tables. Given such robust historical sales growth and industry-leading average unit volume, it seems unrealistic that there is much room for improvements in turn speed without compromising the dining experience. The result of this paradigm is that we observe mediocre same store sales growth.

However, the idea of a theoretical limit is a sloppy excuse for investing in the stock if the future of the company does not look bright. We cannot just point to historical success and premier AUV and forget about comps sales entirely. To that end, investors must weigh the likelihood of the brand returning to flat to slightly positive same store sales growth and evaluate other avenues of growth.

The Brand, The Limits of Growth, and The Future

Since my August article “What Has To Happen At The Cheesecake Factory” the company saw a further deterioration in comparable same store sales which increased investor pessimism. This pessimism comes with an expectation that same store sales will continue their descent, as illustrated in the chart below by “The Bearish Case.”

In this scenario, shareholders, of course, will lose. For revenue to decline at the company level new store locations would have to perform poorly, the brand would have to fall out of favor, and new initiatives would have to flop. This follows Stage 1 in the chart wherein rapid expansion and growing brand favorability result in explosive revenue growth and Stage 2, where comparable same store sales necessarily decline and the rate of store count growth decelerates.

Now, the title of this article implies my view that the bearish scenario will not unfold. Alternatively, I expect the bullish scenario outlined in the chart. In this version of the future, I anticipate same store sales to stabilize in the 0%-1% rate, store count growth rate to continue at the pace management has guided for (“four to six company-owned restaurants, including one Grand Lux Cafe” in 2018 plus four to five international licensed locations). Most significantly, I anticipate success for those new successful locations due to the “rigorous” process management subjects their stores to and the overwhelming response new locations have been met with of late.

The importance of measured expansion when considering the viability of future restaurant openings cannot be overstated. In a Harvard Business Review article titled “Curing The Addiction To Growth” the authors explain the difference between successful maturing companies and unsuccessful maturing companies and presents a revenue curve that shares some of the same qualities as the one I created above. The article, which focuses on retailers rather than restaurants, reveals that return on invested capital (ROIC)) is a crucial tracking metric to engender continued growth.

While it cannot be assumed that ROIC is the metric The Cheesecake Factory utilizes in determining new store locations, management insisted in the Q3 Earnings Call that “We will invest capital in great sites that meet our rigorous standards, and we also – we always look to balance our ongoing capital allocation decisions with the intent to generate the best long-term returns for our shareholders.”

Great to hear, better to see. The company’s consistently increasing return on capital and return on equity ratios, which measure how well the company turns capital and equity into income, display that the “rigorous standards” indeed hold merit. Return on invested capital also follows a positive long-term trend, rising to 17% in 2016 from 13% in 2010, according to a company investor presentation.





Data Source: Company Filings

But how can we be confident that the brand will maintain its strength? After all, this is where the shareholder value stems from. There’s no sense being proud about owning shares in a company that operates all of its 209 domestic stores if those domestic stores are set to fall apart.

The stabilization of same store sales over time can reasonably be expected as lengthy lines at new store openings in Hawaii and Toronto demonstrate that the brand still generates excitement with its consumers. In fact, the company was named Casual Dining Brand of the Year in a consumer survey last year. With its passionate, loyal following The Cheesecake Factory will continue to engender repeat visits as nothing fundamental has changed in consumers’ perceptions of the brand.

More importantly, The Cheesecake Factory will be able to penetrate deeper into multiple segments of the consumer spending spectrum. Management indicated in the recent earnings call that they are making strides in “highlighting value to the value-focused customer” through a special menu card rolled out in the spring.

The Cheesecake Factory’s investor presentations speak of the “no veto” competitive advantage created by having such a wide-ranging menu. The “no veto” advantage is another way of stating that nobody in a group will vote against eating at The Cheesecake Factory because the menu aims to offer at least one dish for everybody.

Social media checks confirm that consumers are well aware of the menu’s scale and many go as far as creating memes about the menu’s length. The opportunity for the chain exists not in further highlighting the scale of the menu, but in continuing efforts to call-out the value consumers are receiving. Nobody will be voting against dining at the chain due to lack of options, but if a consumer fears they will have to dig deep into their wallet (especially since they may be tempted to add dessert) they might suggest an alternative dining spot for the meal. With progress allegedly underway in this space as mentioned above, value-oriented consumers can be expected to return in the upcoming quarters.

Rather than irrationally reacting to slowing comps, The Cheesecake Factory is sticking with its winning formula and innovating incrementally along the way. Far from resting on its laurels, the California-based restaurant chain’s updates its menu twice annually to keep fresh and develop excitement. Going forward, this measured approach to menu innovation will allow the company to walk the fragile balance of satisfying the core consumer base and trying to dazzle new customers.

In addition to the return to flat (or slightly positive) comparable same store sales, shareholders will gain from incremental growth opportunities. For example, in a previous article I outlined the effects delivery (now available at ~70% of locations) will have in marginally increasing unit sales. Though it is too early to tell how consumers will respond to having The Cheesecake Factory as a delivery option, the introduction of online ordering seems to be the bigger opportunity. Consumers in mall locations who simply want a slice of cheesecake or a quick meal will be able to order while in another store and pick it up when the order is fulfilled.

The company continues to hint at potentially acquiring North Italia and Flower Child and about the in-house development of a fast casual concept. Neither of these will unlock value in the short-term, but over time investors can expect The Cheesecake Factory to usher in a new concept to join its RockSugar and Grand Lux Cafe concepts.

Analyzing Rock Sugar’s Chicagoland open results in an observation that the company focuses on filling in white space in the restaurant industry. The Cheesecake Factory’s new Chicagoland RockSugar location features unique dishes such as Singapore Hainan Pork and Hokkien Noodles, differentiating the restaurant from the handful of upscale American chains in its vicinity such as Maggiano’s and Seasons 52. Such a careful approach to differentiation will enable its fast casual concept (and perhaps North Italia and Flower Child) to delight in the future. Also on the list of growth opportunities is the 1 cent per share in earnings management estimates each new international licensed location provides. The company expects four or five of these locations to open in 2018, each increasing earnings without the need to expend any initial capital.

Monitoring Margins and Cash Distributions to Shareholder

Crucial to this analysis is the company’s ability to maintain margins, which in the Q3 Earnings Call CFO Matthew Clark said can be managed through “entering into Q4 [with] about 2.5% pricing [and] I wouldn't expect it to be less than that for next year to manage the combined labor and cost of sales piece of it.”

Again, it's great to hear, better to see. As shown in the chart below, The Cheesecake Factory kept margins well under control, an impressive feat given its outsized exposure to California, where wages are rising, and rising food costs. After keeping margins within a narrow range since 2012, The Cheesecake Factory can be expected to continue to keep a lid on costs as a percentage of sales.





Over time, The Cheesecake Factory returned essentially all excess cash to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends (shown below). Stabilizing margins while expanding revenues through avenues outlined above can enable the company to steadily increase the amount of cash it returns to shareholders.





Data Source: Company Filings; Calculations and Chart by Author

Conclusion

In the introduction of this article it was observed that The Cheesecake Factory’s P/E is discounted to peers even as it led the group in average unit volume. To further illustrate that the company is undervalued on a relative basis, I compared the company’s total enterprise value over EBITDA with that of its peers, which reveals that only Bloomin' Brands, Brinker International (NYSE:EAT), owners of Maggiano’s and the struggling Chili’s chain, and BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI), trade cheaper.

Data Source: Capital IQ, Chart by Author

As a result, investors in The Cheesecake Factory are paying a below-average price for a best-in-class operator. Recent comparable same store sales declines are more a result of consecutive increases and already sky-high average unit volumes than of brand deterioration. With multiple avenues for incremental growth and a high likelihood of returning to flat or slightly positive same store sales, the company should trade at multiples that are at least in line with the industry average. On a TEV/EBITDA basis, this would imply a price of ~ 58 per share, which represents 18% upside from the company’s current share price. In light of The Cheesecake Factory’s disciplined approach to growth and high average unit volume, this seems like a risk worth taking. I remain bullish on the company for the long-term as we head into 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CAKE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.