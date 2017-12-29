Yummy, Yummy: DineEquity Serves It Up With All The Fixins

This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Retirement: One Dividend At A Time.

Name That Tune

Remember this tune? You can play it here to refresh your memory:

In 1968, when we were all part of the love child generation, Ohio Express lead singer Joey Levine wrote and recorded this tune. The song was a hit, and Levine licensed it years later, in his capacity as a prolific jingle writer for radio and TV ads, to several manufacturers for use in their radio and TV commercials. He, and drummer Marc Bellack licensed "Life Is A Rock (but the radio rolled me)" to McDonald's (MCD) as well for a very extensive ad campaign.

It would be very appropriate for DineEquity (DIN) to license "Yummy, Yummy, Yummy" today for its ads. Its food, its story, and heir turnaround have gone on to become yummy, yummy indeed.

Buy What You Know

Peter Lynch is a well-known investor, famous for his nostrum to "Buy what you know". You can learn more about him and his market-beating career here.

He would advise investors, if they liked a company's product, to scout out a few of their locations in their own hometown. He'd tell you to park outside the store and watch the customer traffic visiting the store. Watch if they came out with purchased product. Look to see how many bags they came out holding. How full were the bags?

It is this empirical observation that can be very valuable to add to an investment thesis, once data and all the metrics have been crunched.

And so, it is in this spirit that every so often I conduct secret shopper visits of our restaurant holding, held in both our Fill-The-Gap Portfolio and our RODAT Subscriber Portfolio. I'm talking about DineEquity. My interest is in keeping on top of our investment. I'm also interested in satisfying a very primal need: hunger.

photo source

As a registered member on the Applebee's website, my wife recently received a coupon in her email for a free birthday entree with the purchase of one entree. In other words, BOGO, or buy one, get one free.

Feel free to sign up yourself. It's free. You can sign up here if you like. Every year, around the time of your birthday, the company will email you a BOGO coupon.

If you're a regular reader you already know that I'm a fan of the chain. I enjoy the food, service, prices, and ambiance. So, last Wednesday evening, we went.

photo source

It has introduced a new offering. It's called topped steak & potatoes. It's a varied menu of different steak choices, along with your choice of two toppings for the top of the steak, plus potatoes.

This is just one example of how this chain keeps its offerings and menu fresh. It's a guaranteed way to drive customers back, to try different things, to see what's new on the menu. Applebee's and IHOP are both experts at introducing new menu items and driving repeat business to their stores.

We weren't in the mood for steak, so we chose something else.

photo source

The chicken with mozzarella over a bed of garlic potatoes was delicious. As usual, the service was very courteous and the waitress was very efficient.

Last Wednesday, around 6 P.M., the place was packed. There were only a few tables available. All the rest were taken with happy diners of all age groups.

The Dollarita (margarita-type drink for a buck) has been replaced with a new drink of the month, the Long Island Iced Tea (alcoholic beverage made up of five concoctions) also for a buck. It can't be stressed enough how much good will this imparts to customers, not to mention the repeat business. A drink for a buck. Where else can you find that today?

photo source

Just in case you'd like to try to make one for yourself at home:

photo source: Pinterest

Just A Restaurant Review?

If you thought this was just a restaurant review, take a look at the parent company's stock action lately.

DineEquity Price, August 2017-December 15, 2017

In less than four short months, DineEquity has turned the corner. When I first wrote about this company, many readers commented that this was a has-been of a company. Its glory days were over. They said only old people went there. Millennials wouldn't set foot in these restaurants.

I'm here to tell you: my last few secret shopper experiences revealed a restaurant chain that is definitely in the process of renewing itself. The place is vibrant every time we go and all age groups, especially millennials, are flocking back.

The company continues to fire on all cylinders with T.V., radio, internet advertising as well as constant email marketing beckoning you to visit with one deal or another.

The turnaround artist brought in recently to right the ship is accomplishing what he set out to do and it's showing.

DineEquity, January 2, 2017, to the present

Investors are noticing, too. The stock price, in less than four months, has skyrocketed from $37 to just shy of $52 per share. You can be lazy if you like. Kick back and relax with your Long Island Iced Tea and I'll do the math for you:

$52.00-$37.00 = $15.00

$15.00/$37.00 = 40.5% capital gain

We bought our shares for the RODAT Subscriber Portfolio at a price that gave us a dividend yield of 8.11%. The stock pays an annual dividend of $3.88 which would give new buyers near the $52.00 level a yield of 7.46%. This is less than what our position got us, but a generous yield nevertheless. We've received several dividend payments since our purchase.

A $55.00 price is well within reach at this point, especially if the company shows good progress in revenue growth and possibly earnings growth in the next earnings report. I'd be content to wait a few more quarters for confirmation that the turnaround is real and sustainable. Should this prove to be the case, a return to the $76.00 level, where it began in 2017, is only another 46% away!

This is how we will continue to build, grow and protect our dividend income for retirement.

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio

The FTG Portfolio contains a good helping of dividend growth stocks, like AT&T, which has been in the portfolio for a good length of time. DineEquity, by comparison, is newer to the portfolio and we have not yet experienced an increase in the dividend. Should current momentum continue and carry forward over the next several quarters, it is possible we will see the dividend increase. The portfolio was built with the express purpose of benefiting from this and other strategies.

Two and a half years ago, I began writing a series of articles on December 24, 2014, to demonstrate the real-life construction and management of a portfolio dedicated to growing income to close a yawning gap that so many millions of seniors and near retirees face today between their Social Security benefit and retirement expenses.

The beginning article was entitled, "This Is Not Your Father's Retirement Plan." This project began with $411,600 in capital that was deployed in such a way that each of the portfolio constituents yielded approximately equal amounts of yearly income.

The FTG Portfolio Constituents

Constructed beginning on 12/24/14, this portfolio now consists of 21 companies, including AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI), Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), W.P. Carey, Inc. (NYSE:WPC), Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV), The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR), Southern Company (NYSE:SO), Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT), DineEquity, and Iron Mountain, Inc. (NYSE:IRM).

Because we bought most of these equities at cheaper prices since the inception of the portfolio, the yield on cost that we have achieved is 7.66% since launch on December 24, 2014.

Due to our recent purchases of additional shares of AT&T at fire sale prices, current portfolio income now totals $31,573.30 annually, which is $392.00 more annual income than just last month. This represents a 1.95% annual income increase for the portfolio.

When added to the average couple's Social Security benefit of $32,848.08, this $31,573.30 of additional supplemental income brings this couple annual income of $64,421.38. This far surpasses the original goal set to achieve a total of $50,000.00, which is accepted as a fairly comfortable retirement income in many parts of the country. That being said, this average couple now has the means to splurge now and then on vacation travel, dinners out, travel to see the kids and grandkids and whatever else they deem interesting.

Taken all together, this is how the FTG Portfolio generates its annual income.

FTG Annual Dividend Income

Source: author spreadsheet

Takeaway

Taking a contrarian position can leave you feeling all alone. With many readers denigrating the original thesis, there is the potential to doubt your conviction.

I suppose it's one reason I keep checking up on the company in all the ways I monitor its progress. I'm satisfied that the original investment was based on solid fundamentals and that the turnaround is showing solid progress. Evidently, I have lots of company now since investor perception seems to have changed dramatically the last four months. A 40% rise in price is empirical evidence of a new attitude towards DIN.

While we wait for the shiny new DineEquity to return to its former glory, as income investors we are happy to collect our 8.11% dividend yield, and new investors can get solid income as well.

Final Thoughts

Investors who dismiss the pernicious effects of inflation do so at their own peril. The pervasive loss of purchasing power that it inflicts can turn a comfortable $500,000.00 nest egg into a scrambled egg, just 20 or 30 years into the future. Monetizing your assets and investing to stay ahead of inflation will keep this bogeyman away.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL FILL-THE-GAP PORTFOLIO STOCKS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.