Armanino Foods: Tax Reform Slow To Be Priced Into This Highly Profitable Small Cap

The company has earned high ROE and ROIC of 37.2% and 33.1% respectively over the past decade and returns the majority of profits to shareholders through dividends.

With a current tax rate around 35%, the company stands to benefit significantly from tax reform and it appears the market is being slow to price this into its valuation.

One of my favourite small cap names Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCPK:AMNF) is looking attractive these days as its undercoverage by Wall Street is leading to a lag of corporate tax reform being priced in. Over the past decade, the company's profits have been subject to an average tax rate of 36.6% (combined federal and state taxes) with taxes being 35% in the trailing twelve-month (TTM) period. With federal corporate taxes now set to fall to 21%, Armanino stands to benefit significantly with a new combined tax rate around 29.8%.

Through 2016 to the TTM period, the company has traded at an average P/E of 17.7x. For this same valuation to be kept under the new corporate tax rate, the company's share price should move towards $2.73 from its current price of $2.47. As discussed later in this article, Armanino Foods is highly profitable with ROE and ROIC averaging 37.2% and 33.1% over the past decade. In my opinion, there is opportunity to be found in Armanino Foods as the market is slowly pricing in the potential earnings of the company under new corporate tax rates.

A Quick Note on Investing in Small Caps

In line with Ben Graham and Warren Buffett's investing mentality, investors should always remember that they are buying shares in a company to become part owners and are not just purchasing a "stock". While some investors might get nervous around small cap name such as Armanino Foods with its $79M market cap, for me this is where that value investing adage rings most true given that my ownership percentage can be more significant in a smaller company. It should be noted that lots of small caps can represent speculative businesses with unproven business models that are not attractive value investments. However, this is not the case with Armanino Foods which has been operating in its current form as an Italian food provider for the better part of a century. The market cap and size of a company should be an afterthought to the company's history, profitability, and intrinsic value.

That being said, market cap and liquidity should be taken into account when thinking about how to build a position. With average daily liquidity of 22,000 shares, this represents around only $55,000 worth of shares changing hands daily. For potential investors, this low liquidity along with its $79M market cap might represent a roadblock to investing. It is surely well outside Warren Buffett's elephant hunting realm. However, for smaller retail investors like myself, this only adds to its allure as it helps bring about the current opportunity due to many large funds being unable to consider the name for their portfolios. For patient value investors willing to slowly build a position over a number of days or weeks (as not to move the market), Armanino represents a good potential long-term opportunity in my opinion.

An Introduction to the Company

Armanino Foods dates back to the late 1800s when the family established roots in Northern California after immigrating from Italy. For years, the family operated as Armanino Farms of California, selling fresh herbs and vegetables in the San Francisco area. The family operation continued to grow and expanded nationally in the 1950s when they adopted the then-new technology of freeze-drying to specialty herbs which made their product's fresh flavor available year-round and distribution area wider. Today, the business sticks to its roots of providing fine Italian food to customers across the grocery, food service/restaurants, and industrial food preparation end markets.

The company sells its products directly and also through food distributors. During the nine months ended September 2017, 58% of the gross sales were through a non-exclusive national distributor. Armanino has also recently started exporting its products to Asia, and in the nine-month period ending September 2017, sales from the region amounted to 8% of gross sales, down slightly from 10% in 2016.

A Profitable & Growing Company

As a provider of premium quality Italian food, Armanino has had a profitable and growing past with revenue and EPS growing at an average annual rate of 7.9% and 19.1% respectively over the past decade. In the most recent quarter of Q3 FY2017, the company reported record sales and profit for Q3 showing growth of 7% and 15% respectively. To enable future growth, the company also just finished up a $3.5M expansion of its manufacturing facilities.

In terms of profitability, Armanino has achieved high returns on equity (ROE) and returns on invested capital (ROIC) that have averaged 37.2% and 33.1% over the past decade respectively. This level of profitability is well above my rule of thumb of 15% ROE and 9% ROIC, allowing me to be confident that, in my opinion, the company should be able to maintain and grow its intrinsic value.

Source data from Morningstar

To highlight the growth side, book value per share has grown from $0.15 in 2007 to $0.40 in the TTM period, which when combined with dividends paid out from equity has averaged growth of 34.3% annually. Dividends amounting to $0.08 per share annually have grown from 2007's $0.03 annual dividend. In the TTM period, the dividend is well covered at 57% of EPS and represents a yield of 3.2% at current prices around $2.47.

Conservatively Financed

Over the past decade, financial leverage (assets/equity) at Armanino has remained relatively constant at a very conservative level around 1.4x. This does not tell the whole story, however, as the company leases its manufacturing facilities for around $252K a year. When including leases into an interest coverage ratio, the company still has very robust coverage ratio of 28.2x operating income.

Around 2011, it looks as though management opportunistically increased leverage in the capital structure in order to repurchase shares as their company's shares were trading at only 11x TTM P/E back in 2011. I always like to see share buybacks from management (especially if the price is attractive) as it signals management has confidence in the long-term prospects of the business and capital budgeting discipline. In my opinion, the time looks ripe for another round of share repurchases as financial leverage is back down below 2011 levels, and cash on the balance sheet of $4.4M has built back up from their 2012 lows of $2.1M after the last round of buybacks then.

Source data from Morningstar

Armanino's low leverage, high profitability, and growing revenue would make it a great candidate for a leveraged buyout by a private equity firm. However, the company has operated like this for a while which to me signals that management and the family owners probably have little desire to sell the business. Nevertheless, management should consider boosting financial leverage to increase returns to both shareholders and themselves; especially since the market is being slow to start valuing the company fully under new tax rates (I hope some of the management read this article). While such wishful thinking of renewed share buybacks or even a leveraged buyout is no reason by themselves to make any investment, these factors could be a nice surprise catalyst down the road to drive the company's share price towards its intrinsic value.

Price Ratios and Potential Returns

With Armanino's TTM P/E at 17.2x, it might be hard for some value investors to get their head around being an owner at this price. When looking at steady growth companies such as Armanino, a good tool to use is legendary investor Peter Lynch's PEG ratio. To get an idea of how Armanino's market valuation compares to major competitors Unilever (UL) and General Mills (GIS), I have placed them all side-by-side.

Source data from Morningstar and Financial Statements

As can be seen, Armanino's TTM P/E and PEG ratios are much lower relative to competitors helped by both a lower P/E and much higher growth rates. Armanino's PEG ratio (EPS) of 0.9x is well below Peter Lynch's rule of thumb of being under 2x (a PEG ratio over 2 suggests that earnings growth is already built into the price). However, Armanino's PEG ratio (revenue) of 2.2x is slightly above this rule of thumb but is still relatively favourable when compared to other consumer staple companies. Also, it should be noted that both Unilever and General Mills are multinationals and will probably benefit from U.S. tax reform to a lesser degree than Armanino.

Pricing in Tax Reform

To get an idea of how Armanino's valuation might change due to U.S. tax reform, I have looked at its valuation both from a P/E multiple and a simplified intrinsic valuation standpoint after adjusting for the new tax rate. As seen in the table below, under old graduated U.S. federal tax rates, Armanino paid federal taxes between 26.4-28.6% over the 2014-2016 period with a total combined tax rate between 35-36.8% when California's 8.84% corporate tax rate is included. With the new tax bill going into effect, the old graduated federal rates will be replaced with a flat 21% federal rate and Armanino's combined federal and state tax rate should drop to around 29.84%.

Source data from Financial Statements

Starting with the multiples approach, as previously mentioned, Armanino has traded at a TTM P/E of 17.7 over 2016 and through the TTM period. As seen below, adjusting the TTM net income for the new tax rate raises TTM EPS to $0.17 and implies a price per share of $2.73 which is 10% above Armanino's current price of $2.47.

Source data from Morningstar and Financial Statements

Continuing onto a simplified intrinsic value calculation, I have started at Cash Flow from Operations (CFO) taken from the Statement of Cash Flow and added back the reduction in taxes as calculated earlier. From this, I have subtracted off sustaining and growth CapEx as calculated using the average ratio of CapEx to CFO over the past five years of 14.4%. For a discount rate, I have started with my standard 8% and reduced it by a 3% growth rate. While this seems like an aggressive growth rate, Armanino's strong history of growth over the past decade as discussed earlier (7.9% revenue and 19.1% EPS) backs up this assumption. I have assumed half the cash balance from the balance sheet to be excess cash due to the previously mentioned high balance compared to 2012 which could be returned to shareholders through dividends and/or share repurchases.

Source data from Morningstar and Financial Statements

As can be seen in the above table, this yields an intrinsic value of $2.65 per share which leaves a slim 7% margin of safety. From a price of $2.30 at the beginning of December, the share price of Armanino has already started to move up as tax reform has slowly been reflected. That being said, there still appears some room to run as calculated by the 10% and 7% margin of safety from the P/E multiple and intrinsic value approach respectively.

Take Away

Armanino Foods is a wonderful highly profitable business whose small market cap leaves it undercovered and less expensive than its major competitors. While some of the benefits from tax reform have begun to be priced into the company's valuation, there still appears to be some upside remaining. Taking an owner's perspective, in my opinion, the company looks like a great business to be invested in for the long term.

