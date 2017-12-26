Our Stance On High Arctic After 2 Years

We are writing this article to provide an update on our stance on the company as well as changes to our financial model.

HWO was trading at $3.08 when we published our previous article on January 25, 2016, with target price of $7.50. Exactly one year later, the stock closed at $6.12.

We were very pleased to hear from our readers who told us that High Arctic Energy Services (OTCPK:HGHAF) (HWO as listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange) was one of their best investments of the year. For us, HWO was one of our best calls and a double-bagger in 2017.

HWO is a stock we have been following since 2015 when oil prices started to dive. We kept a close eye on the company and didn't enter our positions until January 2016, when the stock was trading near 3-year low of $3.08. We then published an in-depth article on the company outlining our investment thesis and price target of $7.50/share. Exactly one year after the article, the stock had climbed to $6.12, representing a 105.2% return including dividends.

(Source: Tradingview)

We are driven by results like this to continue uncovering overlooked opportunities with compelling risk/return profile, and we thank everyone who continues to follow us.

Since then, we have received a number of messages asking for updates on where we stand on HWO. We are writing this article to answer those questions and also outline changes to our model.

First, however, it's important to note that HWO has fallen by almost 30% off its peak in January. As of December 25th, 2017, HWO closed at $3.83. We believe this decline opens up opportunities for existing investors to dollar cost average. For prospective investors, we suggest keeping a close watch as the stock may keep moving sideways until the company produces further updates on its outlook on the PNG operations and energy prices show signs of strengthening. Nonetheless, we believe the stock is attractive at current valuations.

We continue to have a favorable stand on HWO, and our investment thesis has remained largely intact since the previous article. We like the company for the following reasons:

1. Dominant Market Position

Having been operating in PNG since 2007, HWO has developed close working relationships with the super majors and currently operates the largest fleet of tier-1 heli-portable rigs in PNG. We believe these quality assets are critical to HWO's business and corporate development. The fact that that HWO had entered into a three-year exclusive call rig services agreement with Oil Search Limited (OSL) to form a joint drilling services company reflects this notion precisely. Under the agreement, the joint company will own and operate HWO's PNG rigs (Rigs 102, 115, and 116) as well as OSL's rigs (Rigs 101, 103, and 104). This deal not only signifies HWO's operational excellence and market leadership in PNG but is also expected to provide the company with more stable and long-term visibility.

2. Diversified Operations

(Source: HWO's Q3 2017 Interim Financials)

One of HWO's strengths lies in its diversified geographic operations and revenue streams. These factors have driven the company to consistently post top-line growth and maintain dividends. For the nine months ended September 30, HWO's PNG revenues were 23.7% lower than the same period last year while the Canadian operations were up 266.5%. The net result was total revenue growth of 9% YoY. This growth was driven by the company's acquisition of Tervita's Production Services segment, whose revenues helped offset lower drilling activity in PNG and brought total revenues up in line with historical levels, as seen in the Segmented Revenue Contribution chart below.

This is a prudent move by HWO's management, and we believe it to be highly beneficial at a time challenging such as this for the global energy markets.

(Source: Thomson One, Runway Venture)

3. Strong Balance Sheet

We believe management has done an excellent job keeping HWO's balance sheet clean and well-capitalized. As of Q3 2017, HWO has cash of $26.6M and total debt of $9M, resulting in a net cash of $17.6M. In addition, the company has $45M of credit facility, $36M of which is available. As shown in the graphs below, HWO consistently ranks above its peers in terms of liquidity and solvency. We believe this balance sheet will also allow the company to move quickly as it contemplates acquisition opportunities as part of the corporate strategy.

Debt/Assets

HWO Debt to Assets (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Debt/Equity

HWO Debt to Equity Ratio (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Current Ratio

HWO Current Ratio (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Model Update

Based on HWO's Q3 2017 earnings conference call, we have lowered our revenue estimates to reflect lower activity levels in PNG as outlined by management, "the current low commodity price environment as well as the resulting economic challenges in PNG may continue to curtail industry activity levels in PNG over the short term (Q3 2017 MD&A)." Consequently, we are forecasting a 22.9% and 16.6% decline in drilling and ancillary revenues, respectively, in 2018 relative to 2017. As for the Production Services segment, we are conservatively modeling a flat growth of 1%. All in all, we are estimating 2018 EBITDA to come in at $49.9M.

2018 Forecast

(Source: Thomson One, Runway Venture)

Trading Peers

(Source: Thomson One, Runway Venture)

Note that HWO is the only company on the list that has the highest EBITDA margin and earnings (as shown by positive P/E), yet its current and forward EBITDA multiples are the lowest among peers.

Price Target

(Source: Thomson One, Runway Venture)

Currently, HWO is trading at 3.2x EBITDA, 3.8x below the sector average of 7.0x, as shown by our comps spread. Consequently, we are valuing HWO at a 6.0x EV/EBITDA multiple, which yielded a price target of $5.25. We believe this target is achievable in the next 8-12 months and will be catalyzed by the development of joint drilling company agreement and potential acquisition announcements.

Tearsheet With Consensus Estimates

(Source: Thomson One, Runway Venture)

Bottom Line

HWO's 30% decline from its peak earlier this year opens up a compelling entry point for investors with a long-term horizon. We believe that the current discount the market is placing on the company is unwarranted given the strong balance sheet, dominant market position, and track record of robust financial performance. As such, we are of the view that the market will eventually recognize these fundamentals and give HWO the valuation it deserves.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HGHAF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.