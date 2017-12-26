MTN Group: Light At The End Of The Tunnel, Or Another Oncoming Train?

If management can restore MTN Group to real growth and execute on the large opportunity in front of the company, the rewards to shareholders could be significant.

Management is saying the right things about reinvesting in the network and the brand, and looking at a variety of options for improving the networks in more cost-effective ways.

For those who don't own MTN Group (OTCPK:MTNOY) shares, the experience has been like something out of a Charlie Brown cartoon. You think things are going to be different, that the company is going to push through its execution issues, only to end up flat on your back, looking at the sky, and wondering how you got fooled again and let the ball get yanked out in front of you. Although these shares actually have beaten the S&P 500 over the past year, currency moves had a lot to do with that and the shares are down pretty meaningfully over the last five years (not unusual for an emerging market stock, but still…).

So, now what? MTN Group has new leadership and a new plan, a plan that involves improving network quality, restoring some luster to the brand, and running the business on the basis of sound principles like risk-adjusted returns and ROIC. That sounds like exactly what the company should be doing, and there is significant potential to do better here, but that has to be set next to the risks. Those risks include over-spending on capex (and generating little-to-nothing from it), cutting the dividend, and regulatory and economic risk across its operating footprint.

In a bullish scenario, I could argue for a price in the $12-$13 range, but I can just as easily argue for a bearish scenario in the $8 to $9 range. Given the risk-reward trade-off, today's price seems fair - I believe investors can expect better-than-S&P 500 returns, but the real opportunity will come if and when management restores investor confidence and drives a rerating process.

Growth Has Been Difficult

While MTN Group has been continuing to report double-digit revenue growth in local currency terms, growth in its home currency (the rand) has weakened considerably, with revenue down more than 20% in the first half of the year before a modest rebound back into the green in the third quarter. With that, reported EBITDA was hammered in the first half of the year, falling almost 30%.

Even in local currency terms, there have been some real challenges. South Africa still produces more than 25% of the company's revenue (in rand terms), and the company has continued to lose a little share to Vodacom (which is majority-owned by Vodafone (VOD)). Postpaid revenue per user continues to fall as prices drop (prices have fallen 75% in South Africa over the last decade) and the company's modest low-single-digit subscriber growth is not helping enough. Data revenues remain a strong positive driver (growing at a high teens rate), but overall growth in the low single-digits is not a positive development.

The story in Nigeria is challenging as well. Although revenue growth has re-accelerated into the double digits in local currency, MTN has lost share here too with a 10% drop in subscribers in the first half of the year and accelerating weakness into third quarter. Given the struggles of some of its rivals, this ongoing underperformance is an issue and management needs to really get more active with this key operating region.

Insofar as good news goes, both Iran and Ghana continue to perform well with consistent double-digit local currency revenue growth. In rand terms, though, EBITDA performance has been lackluster, with declines in the first half of the year and likely little growth to end the year.

Reinvesting For Growth

Part of MTN's problem has been underinvestment in its networks and ineffective spending. The new CEO has made network quality a key part of the strategy, and I believe this is needed. Although MTN is the largest network operator in Nigeria, its 3G data speeds are a little below those of Airtel and Etisalat and the 4.0Mbps average speed is about 20% below the emerging/developing market average. While absolute performance is better in South Africa (over 6Mbps), the company still lags Vodacom by about 10%.

There are multiple reasons for MTN to invest in its networks. First, it helps avoid further problems with regulators. Second, it keeps customers happy. Third, it will facilitate growing data usage - something MTN really needs if it is going to reignite revenue and profit growth again. Data penetration is still quite low across Africa when compared to what companies like America Movil (AMX), China Mobile (CHL), and Turkcell (TKC) see in their countries, and mobile money is still a tiny part of MTN's business, but I believe better network performance can help support growing penetration over time.

The question is how much MTN can afford to spend. The returns on capital deployed for capex over the last five years (arguably the last 10) have not been good, but hopefully, this is where management can make wiser decisions. Management has already pledged to drive harder bargains with hardware vendors (potentially reducing capex costs by 5% to 15%) and the company will be deploying U900 - a standard that has helped other companies improve service quality and reduce capex costs by 10% or more. Even with those steps, though, the necessary capex is in the billions and MTN will likely be cutting its dividend to help manage its liquidity.

I also expect MTN to reinvest in its brand and brand image. This is a harder metric to track, but the customer surveys I've seen for countries like South Africa and Nigeria suggest that MTN really needs to improve its image, as the company scores relatively poorly on metrics like service quality, value, and technology. It's also a harder metric to fix, but I assume it will require more advertising spending and likely a more dynamic approach to pricing and promotions - figuring out the right plan designs and incentives to capture subs and increase their usage.

The Opportunity

I don't think the opportunity to grow has passed MTN by, but it is very much incumbent upon management to show that they can reignite the business after essentially a lost half-decade. Improving economic conditions will help some; many of MTN's core markets are driven by commodities, and price recoveries are helping. Beyond macroeconomic factors, though, MTN must show that it can regain and maintain subscriber counts, attract the right kinds of subscribers (especially those who will use a lot of data), and generate profitable growth. If management can do that, this next round of network capex investment should generate better results that the last round.

I'm looking for long-term revenue growth in mid-single digits, with growth accelerating over the next few years to around 7%-8% before slowing back to around 5%. The potential to do more than that is certainly there - and all else being equal, an extra 1% of revenue growth is worth about $1/ADR - but I need to see real signs of improvement in South Africa and Nigeria before giving any real benefit of the doubt. On the margin side, I expect management's network and brand investments to pressure free cash flow for a few years, but I still believe that a mid-teens FCF margin is attainable over time. Speaking a little more generally, MTN Group continues to serve a very large addressable population that still has very low per capita income; if and when that starts to meaningfully improve, the growth potential for MTN could be considerable.

Discounting those cash flows back at a double-digit discount rate, I get a fair value that is relatively close to today's price. As I said in the open, a more bullish set of assumptions (revenue growth closer to 7% and better margins) can drive a target closer to $13, but shortfalls in revenue growth and margin improvement would lead to meaningful downside as well.

The Bottom Line

As I use a discount rate above the return I expect on the S&P 500, I do expect MTN Group to offer some outperformance to that index. "Some outperformance" is arguably not enough given the execution and operating risks here, though, so I would consider this more of a hold today. Should management's attempts at restoring the brand and the company's growth succeed sooner than I expect (and/or to a greater degree), there could definitely be some upside, but I think it's premature to sound an "all clear" for a company that has offered up a lot of disappointments and self-inflicted errors in recent years.

Thank you for reading this Seeking Alpha PRO article. PRO members received early access to this article and get exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas. Sign up or learn more about PRO here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTNOY, TKC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.