Crude Oil: The EIA's Monthly Production Report - What To Expect?

The EIA will report U.S. crude oil production data for October 2017 on December 29. The release will be closely watched.

The Bullish Viewpoint: "EIA Is Overestimating U.S. Production Growth"

The U.S. Energy Information Administration has recently come under fire from a broad camp of financial bloggers and even some industry insiders and mainstream financial media for allegedly over-estimating U.S. crude oil production growth. The claim is often used as a building block for bullish and ultra-bullish theses with regard to oil prices.

"The market's perception has been skewed by the EIA's estimates that are too high," the argument goes. "As a result, many crude oil traders and investors have become complacent believing in the sufficiency of crude oil supply and are unwilling to pay adequate prices for crude oil. Once the EIA's miscalculation becomes obvious, crude oil will re-price to much higher levels than we are currently seeing." Predictions of WTI prices above $70 per barrel and even above $80 per barrel in the near term are offered.

The pace at which the U.S. oil industry can grow supply is indeed an issue of paramount importance. U.S. shale oil is often credited with the ability to respond to changes in the market environment quickly and, therefore, is often perceived as a critical safety valve against a supply shortage that can emerge once the global oil cycle turns.

If the U.S. shales's ability to accelerate production proves a misconception, as some EIA critics assert, then the concern over a potentially acute supply shortfall and large, sustainable price spike is indeed valid. Another oil super-cycle could be in the making.

Alternative Viewpoint: U.S. Growth Is Alive And Well; The EIA's Weekly Estimates May Actually Prove Light

A different school of thought also exists.

At OIL ANALYTICS, we believe that the EIA's most recent forecasts may actually prove too light.

For example, for October 2017, the EIA's weekly data imply U.S. crude oil production of 9.28 million barrels per day (MMb/d), a sequential decline of 0.2 MMb/d.

OIL ANALYTICS estimates, at midpoint, that the EIA's monthly report for October to be released on December 29 will show a materially higher volume of 9.45 MMb/d.

What About The EIA's Track Record Of Over-Estimations?

The EIA overestimated U.S. production in its weekly reports this year, one might note. Shouldn't that be a reason to expect continued over-estimation for the remaining months, given the rigidity of the EIA's STEO process?

At OIL ANALYTICS, we do not believe it should.

In heated blogoshpere debates, facts are sometimes overshadowed by emotionally charged rhetoric. Listening to the most vocal arguments, one might indeed get an impression that the EIA's weekly reports for U.S. crude production are always higher than monthly actuals. However, this is incorrect. The reference period matters. For example, if one were to compare the "weeklies" and "monthlies" for the latest three years, one would discover that the EIA's weekly estimates of U.S. production averaged ~26 kb/d below the final reported volumes.

As one can see, there have been periods when production volumes were overestimated by the EIA's weekly reports, such as during the five months from April through August of this year. The stubbornly weak U.S. production during the same period came as a surprise to many analysts, us including.

At the same time, there have also been periods when the EIA's weekly estimates lagged the actual volumes.

The EIA Updated Forecast: Exiting The Year At 9.8 MMb/d?

In the latest release of its Short-Term Energy Outlook, the EIA increased its estimate of the U.S. crude oil production in Q4 2017 by ~40,000 per day, from 9.53 MMb/d to 9.57 MMb/d on average.

While the revision is modest and may be skewed toward the end of the quarter, October volumes may also be impacted in the model. (Pleases note that the EIA typically does not make retroactive revisions to weekly data.)

The upward revision appears to suggest that the EIA is now anticipating year-end production to be ~9.8 MMb/d. If this prediction is confirmed (the monthly survey for the month of December will be released at the end of February), the implied exit-to-exit growth growth in 2017 would be a solid 1.0 MMb/d, far stronger than semi-stagnant growth scenarios advocated by some EIA critics.

Growth Challenges

Let's make no mistake, fast production growth in shales cannot be taken for granted. Many of the concerns that shale skeptics bring to the fore are legitimate and reflect real operational and financial headwinds the industry is facing.

Following are just some of the issues that growth doubters frequently refer to:

The trend towards more productive wells has limitations.

As new resource plays transition to full field development, operators increasingly drill numerous wells per section, as compared to standalone wells when retaining acreage. As many wells compete with each other for the hydrocarbons in the same section, they can be significantly less productive than the initial standalone wells.

The Bakken and Eagle Ford, the two large mature producing provinces in the U.S., have been under active development for a long time. As a result, their inventories of the most promising drilling locations are shrinking. Some prolific acreage blocks have been fully drilled out.

Enhanced completions increase initial production rates. However, much of such increase is likely accelerating volumes, not creating new volumes. Well declines will become even steeper and offsetting declines will be even more challenging.

Industry activity in the Permian is booming. However, infrastructure is lagging, particularly in less established areas such as the Delaware Basin. The backlog of wells waiting on completion or waiting on production is increasing as a result. Growing rig counts can be poor indicators of the underlying production growth.

In many areas, the production mix is "gassy." There can be a big distance between "barrels of oil equivalent" and "barrels of oil" produced. In such areas, gas-oil ratios can increase significantly over time.

The industry does not have enough frac crews to meet its needs, particularly in those areas where drilling activity is a relatively new phenomenon. As the supply chain is stressed to keep up with customer demand, productivity of oilfield service providers declines and unproductive costs increase.

Many shale operators are struggling to achieve profitability; disappointed investors are now demanding returns, not growth.



While many of the above issues are valid, the the perceived implications for U.S. crude oil production growth varies widely.

Which View Is Discounted In The Current Price?

The "EIA is too optimistic" and "shales are struggling" slogans appear to have gained immense popularity in the blogosphere. Does it mean that a higher-than-EIA-forecast actual production would cause a sharply negative price reaction?

In our view, not necessarily and not likely.

It is worth noting that a significant number of analysts on the sell side and at commodity consulting firms have predicted that U.S. crude oil production would grow at a brisk pace. Defending its forecast in November, the EIA highlighted that its estimates had been by far not the most production-optimistic, as compared to select other forecasts in the market. The higher private sector estimates are likely to reflect expectations among institutional traders who define prices. Blogosphere debates, on the other hand, may appear loud but in reality have little real relevance in price formation.

On the other hand, if production reports in the next few months come below the EIA's forecast - coinciding with views expressed by EIA critics - price optimism can be validated.

We must also note that a single monthly data point, barring a major surprise, is unlikely to re-define the market sentiment with regard to oil prices.

