Hartstreet: Continental Wells Show Major Improvement In Oil Production

We continue to see oil production improvements per location across US operators. EOG Resources (EOG) has some of the best completions across multiple plays. We covered EOG's improved production results from 2015 to locations after January of 2016. Whiting's (WLL) results have shown promise and its possible stimulation can be improved more like EOG's most recent ND locations. ConocoPhillips's (COP) increased presence in the Delaware should improve production per horizontal. All of the operators we have compared improved production per well. This includes Devon (DVN), Concho (CXO), Cimarex (XEC), Matador (MTDR), Diamondback (FANG), Exxon (XOM), and Pioneer (PXD). The Delaware seems to be improving the most, and this seems to be one of the main topics for 2018. The US Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) should continue to climb in the coming months, as oil prices head higher as world oil inventories decline. The US will continue to increase production to fill in the gap, which is also bullish the Oil and Gas E&P Fund (XOP). US producers should continue to fill the demand gap as long as OPEC remains compliant to cuts.

Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) has had a number of very good results in the Bakken since the beginning of 2016. Better stimulation techniques coupled with increased volumes of sand and fluids continue to improve completions. We pulled the production data of 88 CLR Bakken locations turned to sales after January 1 of 2016. The results were quite good. A number of locations topped 200 KBO, and one did this in seven months. Two horizontals produced over 350 KBO in 14 months. 74 of the 88 completions had laterals of at least 9,000 feet.

Source: Welldatabase.com

The oil curve by county shows Mountrail outperforms. It is followed by McKenzie, Dunn, and Williams counties. 39 completions were in McKenzie. Williams had 22 horizontals over this time frame. 19 locations were in Mountrail and eight in Dunn.

Source: Welldatabase.com

Banks field has the best oil curve. It is followed by Camp, Camel Butte, and Elm Tree. Elm Tree and Sanish field account for 35 completions.

Source: Welldatabase.com

The average CLR location produces 214 KBO and 361 MMcf of natural gas over 16 months of well life.

Source: Welldatabase.com

CLR completed 153 Bakken horizontals in 2015. 147 wells had lateral lengths of 9,000 feet or greater. 139 completions were in McKenzie, Mountrail, Dunn, and Williams counties. Richland, Divide, Stark, and Bowman account for the remaining locations. The average CLR 2015 well produces 137 KBO and 205 MMcf.

Source: Welldatabase.com

CLR enhanced completions have improved production significantly from 2015 to locations after 2016. The average lateral improved from 137 KBO to 214 KBO. Natural gas production improved from 205 MMcf to 361 MMcf. High grading contributes, but the majority is due to better well design. Better stimulation coupled with increased sand and fluids volumes continue to improve payback times. Successful enhanced completions have been seen from its NE McKenzie core and 40 miles to the south and 30 miles to the west. These improvements should continue into 2018. CLR could have a very good year in 2018. Higher oil prices and better well design should provide a catalyst in the upcoming year.

Well data is provided by WellDatabase. Welldatabase.com provided the data for this article.