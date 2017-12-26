U.S. High-Yield Market Outlook: Week Ending December 22, 2017

Communications led the decline with FTR and WIN bonds down by 1.5%-4.2%; Consumer Non-Cyclicals is the only winner on the news of TFM possible turnaround and acquisition of KND’s assets.

The outlook is based on BOFA 1,870 debt issues, which together represent c. $1.25 trln in principal amount (most of the issues are represented in HYG)

US High Yield Index was down again last week, this time by as much as 11.6 bps. Most of the decline came from Communications this week, which fell sharply again by 30 bps and contributed over half of the overall HY decline, as it can be seen from Figure 1. Financials were the second worst on weighted basis and in absolute terms lost 26 bps. Utilities continued to suffer: the sector declined by 34 bps. Consumer non-cyclicals were up this week by 21 bps, they are also the best performing sector for last month, despite declines over previous two weeks.

Figure 1. Contribution of sectors to changes in BOFA High-Yield Index over the week

Source: Bloomberg Terminal, Lighthouse Research

Figure 2. Change in US Treasury Active Contracts Curve for the last week

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

US Treasuries & Tax Reform

The primary reason of HY decline this week was strong upward movement of US Treasury Curve which ranged between 2.7 and 8.8 bps rise in yields for contracts with maturities in 1 to 10 year, respectively (see figure 2). Such move is something many investors anticipated for months as “rates hiking” and “balance sheet unwinding” are now in a full swing. Passing of tax reform added to monetary-policy pressure on yields: as corporate tax rate is down from 35% to 21% for the first time in around 3 decades, US Budget is set to face even higher shortage of income: according to different sources, provided in Figure 3 the net cost of the bill over next 10 years may reach $1.4 trln, which will add to $10.1 trln of already projected deficit increase in the next 10 years (which will come on the top of current debt of $20.6 trln). Lower corporate taxes, profits repatriation and additional capital expenditure initiatives will also lead to higher prices, according to former Fed Chairman Alan Greenspan, who foresees accelerating inflation and warns about potential stagnation (read here: Greenspan: Tax overhaul will do 'very little' for growth but will add to inflation danger). It should not come as a surprise that the greatest fear of bond investors now is inflation spike that will make Fed increase its rates faster than markets expect. So, increasing inflation expectations are the fear as well. Everything mentioned influences bond market to a certain extent, and will likely continue to put a pressure on yields in coming months.

Figure 3. Estimated cost of Tax Reform compiled by NY Times

Source: NY Times, The Senate's Official Scorekeeper Says the Republican Tax Plan Would Add $1 Trillion to the Deficit

Changes in sectors from High-Yield perspective

Figure 4. Statistics breakdown by sectors

Sector Issues Weight YTM YTW Mdur 5D change Basic Materials 154 6.97 5.42 3.67 4.05 0.02% Communications 278 20.04 6.74 6.08 3.73 -0.30% Consumer, Cyclical 328 14.56 5.75 4.92 3.40 -0.08% Consumer, Non-cyclical 259 15.94 6.28 5.69 3.44 0.21% Diversified 6 0.27 5.07 3.15 3.25 -0.11% Energy 313 13.95 6.50 6.09 3.90 -0.14% Financial 190 10.42 5.19 4.53 3.90 -0.26% Industrial 198 9.33 5.57 4.60 3.03 -0.17% Technology 93 5.64 5.60 4.44 2.36 -0.11% Utilities 51 2.89 4.20 3.35 3.34 -0.34%

Source: Bloomberg Terminal, Lighthouse Research

After positive trends in communications sector during the previous week, the industry was down again by 30 bps (see Figure 4). Frontier Communications (FTR) bonds fell sharply (each and every of 11 traded bonds lost in range between 1.5% to 4.1%) on Wednesday with no particular reason: Investor Relations representative of the Company cited lack of liquidity as one of the reasons and turned down other possible explanations of the slump as “already priced by the market” (research piece of Telecoms by Barclays) or “positive for the company” (net neutrality act). Bonds of other telecom companies followed the suit and saw large declines too (Windstream (WIN) 2022 was the largest loser with slump of 4.2%, Intelsat (I) 2021 and 2023 went down by 3.8% and 3.3%, respectively). One of the possible reason of such decline could be cap on interest deductibility which will equal to 30% of EBITDA from 2018 and 30% of EBIT from 2022. This means, that such overburdened by debt companies as Frontier and Windstream will have to start paying taxes even before returning to profitability. For example, Frontier’s LTM EBITDA was $2,673 mn, while interest expense was $1,543 mn, which exceeds 30% cap by $740 mn, meaning that Frontier would have to pay some $156 mn in taxes if it approached closer to being profitable (right now its Taxable income less Interest is too low). Effectively, in such cases, government will get priority in payments over creditors (after 30% cap), which implies additional pressure on debt over-burdened companies.

Consumer Non-Cyclicals high yield bonds were led by the bond of The Fresh Market (TFM), a struggling small-format retail chain, which is in process of being turned around by Apollo Global Management’s Private Equity arm, which acquired company in April 2016. We were following the company closely over recent months, but at that time its fundamentals were weak enough to make an investment recommendation even for lucrative yield of over 25%. Last week company published 3Q report which demonstrated that the company continues to spiral downwards in number of comparable sales and, worse, in traffic. However, during the conference call, TFM representatives assured that the management will do their best to cut costs and limit losses. Also, in previous quarter TFM got additional $100 mn credit revolving facility from Apollo, its parent company. Investors jumped into bond on management positive view, which resulted in price going up by 14% over the week. Kindred Healthcare’s bonds (KND) soared 6.0% to 8.1% after proposal from Humana (HUM) to acquire KND’s home care division for about $800 mn.





