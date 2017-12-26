CoverDrive's Tesla Q4 Preview: So Many Records!

Dirt roads? Better avoid them. Knocks, creaks, rattles, and vibration? Standard equipment on your brand new Model 3.

Meanwhile, Tesla has published its Model 3 warranty. Lots of interesting stuff there.

Can Tesla achieve a $2 billion GAAP loss in 2017? It's reaching for it. But, if it fails, no worries. It will certainly bust through that number next year.

Record deliveries. Record revenues. And record losses. Indeed, a GAAP loss of about $25k per car.

After lots of head scratching, CoverDrive has his Q4 numbers, and they are most certainly exciting. So many records!

CoverDrive's Perplexed Countenance

I’ve never before seen CoverDrive with a furrowed brow, but during the past several weeks he’s had a thoughtful and puzzled look.

Why? Because he’s been trying to pin down his estimate for Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Q4 financial results, but has been plagued by a dearth of delivery data. After November 10, there were no VIN reports by Tesla Model S buyers until December 23. And between those two dates, the reporting gap is about 3,900 VINs.

The VIN data for the Model X during that period was almost as sparse. Even more odd, all of the relatively few VIN reports during December were from European buyers.

Assembling what data he has, and loading it into his trusty spreadsheet model, CoverDrive finally is ready to refine his estimates for Tesla’s Q4 results.

The Assumptions

Before we get to the results, though, let’s review the assumptions.

1. Lower Average Sales Price

CoverDrive estimates the model mix for Model S and X sales has continued to move in the 75kWh direction. This translates to a 3% reduction, relative to Q3, in average sales price (ASP) of the two older models.

CoverDrive believes the changing model mix, in combination with the introduction of the Model 3, will exert a downward pressure on the ASP. Also, he sees massive price slashing in an effort to move the showroom P100Ds.

2. Lower Gross Margins

What happens when ASP declines? So too does gross margin. Between the decline in Model S and X ASPs and the growing number of Model 3 deliveries, CoverDrive expects automotive gross margins to decline by 2.2%.

Automotive gross margins were 18.3% in Q3, so Q4 would log in at 16.1%. Given the already inflated character of Tesla’s gross margin metric, that’s a stunningly low number.

Of course, as Cover Drive points out, his gross margin calculation is ex-ZEV credit revenue. Conceptually, it is odd that Tesla includes such revenue in its gross margin calculation, but include it Tesla does. So, if ZEV credit revenue materializes this quarter, it will pump up the gross margin number.

Will there be any ZEV credit revenues? Well, estimating such revenue is always a shot in the dark because Tesla hoards the credits for months on end and then sells them in a bunch. Lacking any more information than any other outsider, CoverDrive anticipates Q4 revenue from that source of $50 million, which has been the quarterly average.

3. Things That Stayed the Same

CoverDrive has held a few other numbers steady (relative to Q3) on his spreadsheet. They include the numbers for Tesla Energy, Services and Other, and Income Tax.

4. Things That Increased

He has increased a few expense categories. These include:

SG&A and R&D. CoverDrive bumped up operating expenses by 1% based on the increased sales volume. A bit of a guess? Yes, he says, as one-time expenses can appear and disappear with little rhyme or reason.

Interest Expense. CoverDrive figures they will rise. Lacking information on the amounts outstanding under the revolving credit facility and other credit instruments, he has penciled in a 10% increase.

Other Expenses. As CoverDrive says, another wild card. He’s added $28 million, which is the average increase over the last three quarters.

Noncontrolling Interests. CoverDrive sees a slight downward trend in the losses allocated in the Variable Interest Entities, and hence reduces the Q4 figure by $45 million.

Putting It All Together…

Put it all together and what do you get? You get a quarter that will be record setting in many ways:

Total Automotive Revenue: $2.5B (a new record)

Total Tesla Revenue: $3.1B (a new record)

Total Automotive COGS: $2.05B (a new record)

Total Tesla COGS: $2.65B (a new record)

Gross Profit: $460M (old record $668M)

Operating Expenses: $0.99B (a new record)

Operating Loss: $535M (same as last quarter’s record)

Net Loss: $700M (a new record)

Adjusted Net Loss: $655M (a new record)

GAAP EPS: $-3.87 (a new record)

Non-GAAP EPS: $-3.07 (a new record)

If CoverDrive is right about the Q4 GAAP loss, then Tesla’s total 2017 GAAP loss will clock in at $1.98 billion.

That would be $1.32 billion worse than last year’s $675 million GAAP loss, and would resoundingly shatter 2015’s prior record GAAP loss of $889 million.

And yet, Tesla investors will look back to 2017 with wistful nostalgia. This year's $1.98 billion loss is likely to compare favorably to the 2018 GAAP loss, which almost surely will exceed $2 billion.

And why is that? Because as CoverDrive already has forecast, even after full ramp-up of the Model 3, Tesla will remain structurally bankrupt.

Another capital raise is coming soon, and Tesla would be wise to seek at least $5 billion if it wants to last through the New Year.

Record Losses Thanks To Record Sales

And how is it that CoverDrive believes Tesla will achieve this record loss? Well, by achieving record sales. He sees Model S and Model X deliveries as clocking in at about the same as Q3 (14,000 and 12,000), but anticipates 1,750 Model 3 sales, bringing the total to 27,750.

If CoverDrive is right, then the loss per delivery works out to about $25,225. Yes, yes, I know how ferociously some of you object to the statement that the more cars Tesla makes, the more money it loses. But the math does seem to work out that way.

As CoverDrive notes, the operating loss clocks in the same as Q3, but that’s only because he has added some ZEV credit revenue. Without that $50 million of revenue, operating loss also would have increased.

The Analysts Finally Wise Up

Remarkably, CoverDrive’s non-GAAP EPS is exactly in line with analysts’ consensus. Are the analysts getting better at estimating, or are they starting to tune into CoverDrive’s numbers?

I hope the latter, because CoverDrive has continually run circles around the analyst crowd.

Model 3’s Warranty: Knocks, Creaks, and Rattles Are Standard Equipment

Tesla has published its Model 3 warranty, which you can find here. The inestimable Bozi Tartarevic has an informative twitter thread here.

The warranty covers repair or replacement for four years or 50,000 miles, whichever comes first.

The battery is warranted for the first to occur of eight years or 100,000 miles (standard battery) and eight years or 120,000 (long range battery). However, the warranty is only for a minimum of 70% capacity retention, and Tesla can fulfill its warranty obligations by offering a reconditioned battery that achieves the 70% mark.

There are, of course, other warranty limitations, including a few rather interesting ones:

Driving for business or commercial purposes? Nope, not in this car.

Driving off-road, or even on a dirt road? Warranty is inapplicable.

What fascinated me most, though, are the exclusions. Here’s my favorite:

Do other auto manufacturers exclude knocks, creaks, rattles, and vibration?

And does "general appearance" include panel misalignment such as those on the first Model 3 delivered to a non-employee, non-insider customer?

If you're thinking of buying a Model 3, you might want to ask those questions.

Taxistan Has a Bone to Pick with the Skeptic

Seeking Alpha member taxistan gently reminds me that, long before I included the Model 3 dashboard in the list of Tesla's blunders, he was warning that the dash is awkward and unsafe. And, indeed, I see that way back on August 13, taxistan commented that what he called "the glued on iPad" was certain to be a catastrophe.

I know others have also voiced doubts about the Model 3 dash, but did anyone beat taxistan to the punch?

Anyway, my apologies for not crediting taxistan for not being on top of this from the start.

See You Next Year

Montana Skeptic is over and out for the balance of 2017. I'll be back in early January to respond to comments here and get things started in the New Year.

Meanwhile, check out the holiday card I received from Seeking Alpha DGrainger. It's not only great fun, and the perfect card for our age of electric transport, but its creation has a great backstory, too.

One of the things I enjoy most about Seeking Alpha are the wonderful (and often informative) notes I get from DGrainger and many other members here. I wish I had time to acknowledge all of them. They are all appreciated, and I'm grateful for my friends out there in Seeking Alpha land.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short Tesla via long-dated options