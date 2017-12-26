General Mills: Still An Obsolete Company - Sell The Pop

General Mills (GIS) has surged back to life over the past month. That's a welcome relief for shareholders. GIS stock reached as high as 72 per share in early 2016 as the hunt for yield reached its crescendo. Since then, interest rates have started to move up, cooling the rush for safe low-beta dividend stocks, and GIS stock has gotten pounded.

For a stodgy low-volatility name, the last thing you'd expect is a more than 30% decline during a roaring bull market. But that's exactly what happened for General Mills stock as it slumped from 72 to the high 40s.

Now to be fair, their whole sector came under fire. Many other packaged foods and consumer staple names also dropped 20-35% from peak to trough. Even if General Mills' business had been performing well, its stock price would have come down from early 2016 through today.

That said, General Mills deserves a good chunk of the blame for their sell-off. Their company has stalled out, with neither revenues or operating income growing in any meaningful way during this economic recovery.

Operating Income looks no better, as General Mills hasn't been able to raise margins on its sales:

It's actually worse than this once you account for inflation. Revenues and operating income should have grown 20-30% over this span just to keep in line with inflation, instead General Mills barely produced flat levels during an economic boom.

Now you might say - but Ian, packaged foods makers are stalled out. Millenials don't care about brands. And how do you sell cereal or canned soup through digital advertising anyways?

But that's far too simplistic a view. The packaged foods companies actively selling what younger consumers want are doing great. Here are the same two charts for my preferred foods stocks, Hormel Foods (HRL) and McCormick & Co (MKC). First up, Hormel.

Now to be fair, Hormel's revenues have also stalled out - they haven't dropped sharply off the highs like General Mills though. And Hormel will easily clear new all-time revenue highs once turkey prices pick back up.

Hormel has faced no great stagnation when it comes to operating income - during a period when General Mills only managed flat operating income, Hormel more than doubled up theirs:

And let's take a look at McCormick.

Here are revenues:

Not exposed to the vagaries of commodity meat prices, as Hormel is, McCormick avoided even a single down year in revenues. And with the French's and Frank's Red Hot acquisition set to bolster 2018 numbers even farther, this chart has a lot more room for upside.

Similarly, McCormick, like Hormel, has doubled operating income over a stretch where General Mills badly trailed inflation:

The Sad Truth For GIS Stock

Let me put it bluntly. General Mills stock is outlandishly overvalued against these two peers - along with other growth-oriented food stocks. Too many investors in this sector look at just two things - PE ratio and current dividend yield. Through that set of blinders, perhaps General Mills looks attractive. But only through that distorted lens.

At the end of the day, you need growth to lead to stock price gains. Hormel and McCormick are growing. General Mills isn't. Not surprisingly, Hormel and McCormick stock are far outpacing General Mills. Over the past 8 years, HRL (red line) is up almost 300%, MKC (yellow line) is up 200%, and General Mills (blue line) has only risen 75% - badly trailing both its direct peers and the S&P 500.

But you might say, I need dividends. It's true, GIS stock offers a 3% yield, while Hormel and McCormick are closer to 2%. Again though, it's myopic only to consider current dividend yield. A company that grows earnings quickly can grow its dividend quickly. A company like General Mills that doesn't grow its revenues or income at all is largely reduced to taking on debt to fuel even modest dividend hikes. It's clear which approach will leave you with a far greater income stream over the long run.

Let me put it another way. Had you bought GIS stock 10 years ago, you'd now be earning a 8.9% yield on cost. HRL stock, by contrast, thanks to its far faster dividend growth rate, now pays a 8.4% yield on cost for a buyer 10 years ago - basically a wash despite the far lower starting yield. And since HRL stock was up 250% over that stretch while General Mills only doubled, Hormel produced almost 5% per year more total returns than GIS stock. I don't know about you, but I'll take 5% higher returns every year in return for a slight trade-off in near-term dividend income.

Expect More Of The Same: Cereal Isn't Coming Back

Why do I favor Hormel and McCormick? They sell products that are healthy and highly in demand with younger consumers. Hormel keeps adding millenial-friendly product after another from organic meats to Mexican salsa, guacamole, and natural nut butters. McCormick has the spices necessary for today's foodie culture, along with exposure to torrid growth verticals such as hot sauce. Future growth is virtually assured for both outfits.

General Mills, by contrast is centered around a not very healthy food invented by Mr. Kellogg as a cure for masturbation. Kellogg felt that sex even in a marriage was harmful; he and his spouse never had sex and they adopted all their children. Grain-based foods, with their effects in lowering testosterone, probably work as Mr. Kellogg intended. But that may not be such a desirable thing.

Around a half century ago, the government decided to demonize the consumption of saturated fats largely based on Russian studies from a century ago that found that when rabbits consume cholesterol, they get heart disease. (We aren't rabbits, and our digestive systems are quite different, but that's details). Ancel Keys jumped on this bandwagon in the 1950s, with his heavily data-massaged seven countries study which purported to show correlation between fat consumption and heart disease.

On the basis of surprisingly little hard evidence, the government suggested that Americans eat a low-fat high-carbohydrate diet. And one African missionary's theory that dietary fiber was essential for health combined with the low-fat crusades led to the elevation of cereal to key health panacea. (Fiber in fact doesn't prevent colon cancer, and appears to have few if any nutritional benefits)

Unfortunately, as humans deviated from their meat and diary centered diets of the past thousands of years toward the government's new recommendations, diseases of modernity have flourished. Cancer, diabetes, heart disease, obesity, auto-immune diseases have all seen their incidence levels explode through the roof as Americans dutifully traded butter for margarine and eggs for corn flakes.

Now, though, things are heading in reverse. Nutritional experts are quietly admitting the last fifty years of experimentation were a bust. As doctors realized total cholesterol is a largely useless metric, eggs have come back into fashion. The Guardian notes that the UK government stopped saying anything negative about eggs, and even the US has now come along:

The egg is increasingly being exonerated as a health hazard – the latest findings from the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee in the US say that eating foods high in cholesterol may not significantly affect levels of cholesterol in the blood, and hence it has dropped its restrictions on dietary cholesterol.

With the campaign against trans fats, nutritionists have grudgingly admitted that they should have just let people eat butter rather than throwing dangerous highly processed vegetable oils at people. While we're still a few years away from the mainstream realizing that fat is healthy and carbs are generally bad (in excess anyway), we're getting closer by the day. See this from the New York Times this fall:

High carbohydrate intake is associated with a higher risk of mortality, and high fat intake with a lower risk, researchers report. An international team of scientists studied diet and mortality in 135,335 people between 35 and 70 years old in 18 countries, following them for an average of more than seven years. Diet information depended on self-reports, and the scientists controlled for factors including age, sex, smoking, physical activity and body mass index. The study is in The Lancet. Compared with people who ate the lowest 20 percent of carbohydrates, those who ate the highest 20 percent had a 28 percent increased risk of dying earlier.

Put another way, swap your breakfast cereal for bacon and eggs, and science suggests you'll live longer. Adding to that, just this October, a letter signed by scores of Canadian doctors made some bold statements in favor of a high-fat diet:

I'm actually just about most bearish of cereal out of all packaged foods. Humans tend to lack self-control. We'll eat junk food or drink soda from time to time. It's a highly enjoyable vice. But the products that get hurt worst are those that were perceived as healthy but really aren't. Without artificial fortification, there's very little nutritional value in most cereals. If you're going to expose yourself to a sugar rush/insulin spike, why not go full out and eat a donut or a great dessert?

As millenials increasingly discover that meat and eggs are not only a tasty but also healthy breakfast choice, it's hard to see cereal experiencing anything different from the slow fade that we see in soft drink sales as greater nutritional awareness arises.

General Mills: Vastly Overpriced Stock

General Mills is going to struggle in coming years, just as it has done over the past decade. The nutritional tide is going full steam against cereal now. High-protein/fat is in - see Hormel's exploding profits and share price if you need proof on that front.

And traditional yogurt, General Mill's other cash cow - isn't much more than milk with sugar added to it. Milk is a fairly nutritious food, but yogurt isn't out of the crossfire as popular nutritional wisdom increasingly blames added sugar for diabetes, obesity, and other such ailments. General Mills was slow to latch onto greek yogurt, which again plays to evolving nutritional evidence, as the greek brands come with much more protein and less sugar/carb than the stuff GM typically sells.

General Mills could evolve in a healthier direction. But recent purchases, such as Annie's are more of the same - more pretzels, frozen pizzas, crackers and other such foods increasingly linked to diabetes and obesity. Sure they may be organic, but that only gets you so far when nutritional science is pushing toward fat and protein, not cheap flour-based packaged foods.

And yet, bizarrely enough, GIS stock tends to sell at the same PE ratio give or take a couple ticks as its healthier rivals. General Mills, today, is at 22x trailing, 19x forward earnings despite its dismal record of revenue or earnings growth for a decade, and its darkening future prospects. Hormel, by contrast, sells at 23x trailing, 21x forward earnings. Management has tripled EPS over the past decade there and is incentivized to grow EPS at a 10% compounded rate going forward.

There's no logical for these companies to trade at the same PE ratio when one will struggle to grow earnings at 2%/year, and the other will grow at 10%.

Historically, the S&P 500 trades at around 15x earnings. And the S&P has a pretty good track record for growing earnings. If you buy into a GIS stock, where you know you aren't going to get any meaningful earnings growth, you should expect to pay a substantial discount to the market. To be honest, in a normal market, I wouldn't pay more than 10-12x earnings for a heavily indebted company like General Mills with secularly declining products and no earnings growth.

Given the overvaluation of the market as a whole, GIS stock won't trade down to 10-12x earnings for awhile. But 15x certainly isn't out of the question. Investors would certainly demand more than GIS' modest 3.2% dividend yield except that bond alternatives pay even lower yields for the moment. In a normalized interest rate environment, a no-growth company like General Mills should yield at least 5% at bare minimum.

Regardless, only due to fixation on yield can General Mills even hang in the same ballpark as a Hormel or McCormick. Hormel is riding the hottest nutritional theme out there, while McCormick is perfectly positioned for the increasing foodie/exotic flavors trends embraced by millenials. It's simply baffling that investors assign the same value for a dollar of cereal earnings as guacamole or spice/hot sauce derived earnings.

There are few certainties in investing, but the statement that Hormel and McCormick will vastly outperform General Mills and Kellogg (K) over the next 25 years is one of the highest-conviction beliefs I hold. If you're long GIS stock, thank the market for the bounce and sell out of this value trap.

