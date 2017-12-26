Home Depot-XPO Logistics Deal Might Make Sense

A high multiple and move away from core activities makes that financial benefits are likely to be limited, as this would really be a strategic deal.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is regarded as one of the best home improvement retailers, or better said one of the better retailers. The company strives for continued improvements and is almost "famous" for not opening new stores.

While all signs appear to be on green, it seems that management is again thinking in a very proactive fashion as it is reportedly looking to move into last-mile delivery, in an effort to fend off (potential) competition from the Seattle-based giant. A potential deal could make great strategic sense, although it is a different route which management has pursued in the past. Home Depot has sufficient financial resources to pull off a potential $17 billion deal, although accretion is likely to be limited in the near term, at least based on the finances.

A Potential Deal

According to Recode, Home Depot is considering to acquire XPO Logistics (XPO), a news report, which subsequently has been taken over by other main press outlets. Recode mentioned that discussions have remained internal so far, as Home Depot is looking to acquire XPO (which is a major logistics service player for the company) before Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) does, as it too uses XPO's services.

Besides avoiding that Amazon.com will own XPO, which could potentially result in service deterioration for Home Depot, the company will use the expertise of the famous "last-mile" delivery to optimize its business, especially for heavy items, something which Home Depot sells a lot of.

If a deal would take place, it would lock in huge gains for investors in XPO, which has benefited from a string of deals that have been integrated rather well. XPO has grown rapidly with the 2015 purchase of Con-way and Norbert Dentressangle for a combined $5 billion, while the company has made many other bolt-on deals as well. In that sense, it is fair to say that the company is a product of acquisitions as sales have grown from merely $50 million a decade ago to $15 billion on a trailing basis. If a deal goes through, investors in XPO will make 100 times their money in just a 10-year time span.

A Price Tag?

To be fair, the timing of a deal could have been better. Shares of XPO traded at $50 in 2015 as investors were in general having a really favorable attitude towards "roll-up" companies. Worries about slower growth and leverage made that shares fell back to $20 in 2016, before starting on a very strong move higher, which pushed up shares to $80 before rumors about a deal emerged.

After taking Friday's move towards $90 into account and adding a premium which could value shares at $100 or more in an actual deal, it seems fair to say that the timing could have even better after shares have more than doubled already this year. A price around $100 seems reasonable, representing a near 27% premium from the unaffected share price, as a potential bidding war leaves upside to that number.

With 130 million shares outstanding (on a fully diluted basis), which could be valued at $13 billion in case of a $100 per share deal, Home Depot still has to consider XPO's debt load as well. Including $4.2 billion in net debt, a deal could be valued at over $17 billion on a diluted basis. That adds significantly to Home Depot's balance sheet, although XPO generates about $1.3 billion in adjusted EBITDA as well as roughly $650 million in operating earnings.

As Home Depot is a very strong business and Amazon.com is still busy working on the integration of Whole Foods, while it has to deal with its rapid pace of organic growth, the timing of the purchase makes sense, although one can never rule out that Amazon.com itself joins the bidding war. That said, Mr. Bezos might just as easily opt for looking to buy a competitor of XPO, potentially in combination with internal transportation capabilities.

Interestingly enough, earlier this month, Home Depot outlined its strategic priorities for the coming year, which includes enhancement of the customer experience, positioning for the future, and creating value. CEO and Chairman Craig Menear furthermore noted that the retail landscape continues to change at unprecedented rates, as it is looking to address the evolving needs of the customers, already indicating that this might warrant accelerated investments in the coming three years.

Home Depot's Pro Forma Balance Sheet

The tricky thing behind a potential deal is that Home Depot will move further into vertical integration, as the company has historically not been a big acquirer. A potential $17 billion deal puts a bit of a strain on the balance sheet. Home Depot operates with $3.5 billion in cash and $25.6 billion in debt, for a $22.1 billion net debt load. If we add a potential deal with XPO, this net debt load will jump to $40 billion.

Home Depot alone is on track to generate over $15.5 billion in EBITDA this year. If a deal would take place and modest synergies would be within reach, the combination might be able to generate nearly $17.0 billion in adjusted EBITDA, for relatively modest leverage multiples of 2.3 times.

If we peg operating earnings of XPO at roughly $650 million a year, a 3.5% cost of debt on a $17 billion deal tag implies that pretty much all of the operating earnings will go towards servicing interest on the $17 billion valuation of XPO. It goes without saying that this deal is mostly driven by strategic rationale, although some synergies might be achieved as well.

If we peg synergies at 1-2% of XPO's revenues, after-tax earnings might improve by $100-200 million, about $0.08-0.16 per share. This is a very modest number given that Home Depot is expected to earn $7.36 per share this year. That makes that accretion will be limited to just 1-2% for all of Home Depot.

Final Thoughts

Home Depot is one of the best-led retailers and companies in the US, alongside other giants such as Costco (NASDAQ:COST). A deal to buy XPO makes strategic sense as investors of Home Depot can only be grateful to have such forward-looking management team.

Such a deal would add quite a bit of leverage and would be more difficult to integrate as financial synergies are likely to be limited in the near term. On the other hand, a deal could be crucial to Home Depot's competitiveness some 5-10 years down the road.

Of course, these are just discussions as we are still far removed from a potential deal, as investors in Home Depot hardly reacted to rumors about a deal. It should furthermore be said that a potential deal would be relatively limited for the company the size of Home Depot. Trading at an all-time high of $188, the company is valued at over $240 billion, which makes that a $17 billion deal for XPO is relatively modest, equal to 7% of Home Depot's enterprise value.

A deal would be huge in absolute terms but relatively small for a company the size of Home Depot. Financial benefits are likely to be small, given the high multiples and limited potential for synergies. That being said, this is all about maintaining and even enhancing the competitiveness of the company down the road.

With earnings power around $7.50 per share, Home Depot trades at 25 times earnings, a very steep multiple. Investors are happy to pay such a multiple, given the fact that comparable sales growth approaches 8% and the company's management is very strong and forward-looking. While these operational achievements are simply stunning, it should be said that operating margins of 14% are high based on a historical perspective, as well as for any retailer. Very high margins and earnings multiples make that I have caution despite quality of the management, as I have no reasons to jump aboard the momentum train.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.