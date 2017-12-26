The Money Train's Leaving... All Aboard

"Ideas are a dime a dozen. People who implement them are priceless.” Mary Kay Ash

I recently wrote an article putting forth my views on 2018. Essentially, I see it as a typical year. I don't see doom and gloom, nor do I see unbridled exuberance. However, I remind myself that the market reacts to stimuli, some transient ... aka "knee-jerk", presenting buying opportunities... and some more permanent ... aka "fundamental" that may require a re-think. Vigilant-optimism is the watch-word.

So, my recommendation for 2018 was to treat it much the same way I start out treating each year and make adjustments as they are needed.

It was quite natural that in response to that article readers asked exactly how I positioned for 2017 and if the tactics were transferable to 2018 and beyond. Inasmuch as I see 2018 much the same as 2017 (though not as robust), a deeper understanding of what I did in 2017 is integral and relevant to how I approach 2018.

This article will be the first of several that concentrate on action items that have worked for me and were instrumental in my returns.

But before I get started I need to lay some foundational cornerstones:

Portfolio Returns: I continually stress that investing success isn't measured by the return on invested stocks, but, rather, the return attributable to the entire portfolio. Most investors are loathe to look at it this way. They would much rather think they're making 15%-20% investing in stocks than face the reality that the next-to-nothing yields on their cash equivalents drags down their portfolio returns. In fact, the "typical investor" with a 60/40 asset allocation has a hard time getting Portfolio Returns half of the market returns.

I'm always amazed that investors will spend a great deal of time and effort trying to select one stock over another and ignore what's happening to 40% or more of their portfolio. Cognizant of this, I present methods to increase portfolio returns rather than individual stock trading.

Risk, Calculated Risk and Defined Risk: Risk is simply the potential amount one can lose if things go horribly wrong. Calculated risk is the potential risk given the most probable outcome. Defined risk is the loss limited under any and all outcomes.

These distinctions are critically important. One should try to minimize risk as much as possible and be willing to undertake only calculated risk. Whenever possible, if calculated risk can be converted to defined risk that's even better..

Which brings me to Phase I ... what 2017 looked like for me:

Here's a graph of my 2017 YTD portfolio plotted against the S&P.

As can be seen, the S&P is up 18% YTD and my Portfolio is up 14%.

However, a "straight-up" comparison of returns is of little value. Because I use hedges and options, approximately 80% of my portfolio is in cash-equivalents (as I'll explain later) and only about 20% of the Portfolio is actually exposed to trading risk. To simply compare overall returns ignores that these are Portfolio Returns not returns on the amount actually allocated to risk. Trying to quantify reward without addressing risk/reward is inappropriate.

Additionally, since 80% of my Portfolio is in "cash equivalents" ... my volatility is much less than the S&P 500. A byproduct is that I enjoy much less stress and can take some extra chances with the 20% risk portion. But most importantly, much of the fear that influences emotional investing is mitigated.

Here's a chart that shows how my Portfolio Performed each week compared to the S&P500. It is quite obvious that I enjoyed considerably less volatility and losing weeks.

What the charts don't illustrate is how I managed a 14% overall return with 80% of my assets in "cash equivalents". So let me break it down for you ... the 80% in "cash equivalents" earned 9.01% and the 20% in "risk assets" returned almost 35%. The melded return came in at 14%.

Now, some readers may readily accept someone returning 35% on risk assets, but if anything should stop the reader in their tracks it would be "How did you earn 9.01% on cash equivalent assets?"

What I will do in this article is detail exactly how I managed a 9% return on cash-equivalent assets. In subsequent articles I will detail how I returned 35% on risk assets.

With that under our belt ...

Let me start by saying my method was no secret. I've written about it before and wrote about it in my article on July 25th. So, for those that followed my advice in July ... congratulations! For those that didn't read the article or follow the advice, let me recap:

Recap: Cash equivalents earn next to nothing. The objective was to increase portfolio returns by allocating dollars away from low return cash equivalents and into potentially higher returning stocks. But to do so with limited risk. Inasmuch as VIX is low and puts were cheap it seemed pretty obvious that this can be accomplished.

Action Plan: Buy an At-The-Money put with a far-dated expiry two years out (June 2019) on SPDR S&P 500ETF (SPY) at a cost of $20. This protection then frees one up to put all your excess cash in SPY. At the time of this recommendation, SPY was trading at $247 so the cost of the put was about 8% of SPY. The put was 2 years away so it cost only about 4%/year. Inasmuch as SPY pays a dividend around 2%/year, the net cost of the PUT, after receiving the dividends, is about 2%/year. SPY needed only a price appreciation of more than 2%/year to show gains

The calculated risk is that SPY would appreciate more than 2%/year. If so, overall gain ensues. The downside is defined risk equal to the cost of the put --- about 2%/year.

Update: SPY is currently trading at $267.72 and has paid two dividends since July --- one each in September and December --- totaling another $2.60. Total gain on SPY (July 25th to December 22) is $23.45. or almost 9.5%. The put, however, has dropped in value from $20 to $11.51 --- for a loss of $8.48.

The net gain is almost $15 ... which represents 6% return in 5 months. certainly a big portfolio gain over staying in cash.

I'll repeat what I said in July to encourage investors to take advantage of this opportunity.....

"Let me put it to you this way... If one doesn't think the market is going to go up at least 2.25%/year over the next two years then I have to ask... WHY don't they just sell their stocks and buy a CD? For surely, everyone in the stock market MUST believe they are going to do better than being in a CD, or why take the risk of loss?"

Recommendation: For those that implemented this strategy ... take the 6% gain and pocket it ... then close out the existing put (which is now DOTM) and consider if you want to reinstitute a new put ATM. Does one take winnings or "let it ride"?

2018 Application: There's a scene in the movie "Longest Yard" where Burt Reynolds said ..."it worked once, let's do it again." However the 2018 scenario is not quite as obvious as it was in July 2017. Last July we were heading into a period when there was a greater upside than I see now.

That said, we are going into a seasonally strong period with no obvious obstacles. If SPY remains flat for the first few months, then I'd consider closing out the position rather than holding on. Because time decay (theta) is slow on a far-dated put, closing it out will lose very little. So, if SPY is flat, the defined risk of 2%/year, will actually be more in the neighborhood of a calculated risk of 1%.

That brings us to the question of whether or not SPY will increase in value in the first half of 2018. I give it a 65/35 chance. The calculated risk is overwhelmingly favorable for a positive result..

Of course nothing is guaranteed in investing. However, we are going into a traditionally strong part of the year; there is some euphoria left over; cash pays practically nothing and PUTS are about as cheap as they get. If one is not willing to take a small defined risk and an even smaller calculated risk in these situations, I must ask ..."What does it take to motivate one to seek returns?"

Alternate Avenue: The recommendation of buying a put and putting excess cash into SPY is straightforward and easily understood. For those more familiar with option strategies there are other ways to try and improve the results. One could simply buy a far-dated call. But then their cash is still doing nothing and we have a merry-go-round of never-ending calls until 100% of cash is in calls. Not a smart move.

Instead, here's a little more complicated, but potentially more beneficial approach. In fact, it is the one that I use ... instead of buying SPY ... sell DITM weekly puts ... in essence converting the far-dated put to a calendar spread.

The objective is to pick up a little extrinsic value that will reduce the ultimate cost of the far-dated put.

Before I go into the methodology let me state, very clearly ... selling puts is preferable to buying the underlying if the market goes down, stays flat or makes only modest up moves. If the market climbs high and fast, one could be better off with SPY than selling PUTs on SPY. So, one is taking the calculated risk, that over time, the market will have many more small moves, up or down, than big moves upward.

That then leads to the question of how much extrinsic we try to capture. The lower we set the put strike, the more extrinsic, but the greater risk of being over-run on an up-move. So it's a little bit of a juggling act that does involve some judgment. I'll try to make it a little easier by revealing how I go about it.

Generally, I start with the cost of a two year out far-dated PUT (December 2019) which as about $21.30. Amortizing that cost, weekly, over two years would be about 20cents a week ($21.30/104 weeks).

What I try to target is getting that 20 cents extrinsic each week. If I'm successful, over the long run the put costs nothing.

I'm not going to get too involved in specifics, because the amount of extrinsic on any particular strike will vary as the VIX varies. Suffice it to say that one can average earing 20 cents a week in extrinsic by placing the strike about 1% ITM. So, today, with SPY=$267.50, one would sell a $270 strike put.

What are the chances a weekly put, set 1% ITM will be over-run? 2017 was a pretty strong market and it had a greater than 1% weekly rise 10 times in 52 weeks. So, it will happen, and it will erode some of the potential gains, but the overall result is worthwhile.

But, here's an important consideration: Even if the 1%ITM strike is over-run, profit is still made ... the strike would have to be over-run by 2% for the far-dated to lose more than the near dated gains and in 2017 that didn't happen even once.

Besides, since this is just "idle-cash" does one complain if the market makes a big up-move. We're just trying to get some "vig" from idle cash without assuming much defined risk and even less calculated risk.

Of greater concern than a big up week, is the down weeks. Though 2017 was overall strong it had 15 down weeks. So the odds of a down week are greater than the odds of a 1% plus rise. Let me say, as strongly as I can ... that on every down week, continue to set the weekly at the previous strike. The market rebounds and if one lowers the strike it doesn't work out. Follow the plan and let the market come to you.

In other words, let's say SPY is at $267 and the initial strike is set at $270. SPY drops 2% to $262. Don't go just 1% up from $264 to $266.50 ... but roll, once again at $270 and wait. This is imperative. In the long run you lose some extrinsic but the intrinsic gains are greater.

In summary, with 10 weekly gains above 1% and 15 down weeks that leaves us with a majority of the time (27 weeks) that were up between 0% and 1%. The perfect scenario for selling puts.

My Portfolio Return: I have consistently employed this strategy for many years. Had I been more optimistic about 2017 and simply gone all SPY, my "cash replacement" would have been up 18% on SPY and down 8% on the far-dated PUT --- showing a net return of slightly more than 10%. Unfortunately, I wasn't perfect on my put strikes and only earned a net 9%. There are many years that I would have settled for 9% on risk assets, not to mention on cash-replacement assets. I'm still elated, but in this case --- a strong up market with low volatility -- selling the puts was second best to outright purchase.

Since I don't see 2018 quite as strong as 2017, I'm continuing with the put strategy versus an outright SPY purchase.

So, my rationale for converting from an outright buy of SPY to a put calendar by selling weekly puts can be summarized as follows:

1) It will return more than an outright SPY purchase in modest up, flat and down markets. Since these are the vulnerabilities of the overall "use excess cash" strategy, it mitigates the defined risk and has a calculated risk of near zero.

2) Do I really want to complain if the market is up big and I make a little less than I would have by putting all my eggs in the SPY basket. I think not.

3) Idle cash is really not even used. It is available in case the put is ever assigned. Margin is only slightly impacted, as the spreads offset margin. Only the cost of the put is of significance. One can even use the cash to further lever-up .... though leveraging-up is for seasoned investors only. This is what I do for the more aggressive part of my investing, but I'm experienced.

4) The real downside is that it takes patience and time. But good returns seldom flow to lazy investors.

5) Of course one could sell monthly rather than weekly puts and try to catch a little less extrinsic. That's fine and does require less work. The trade-off is a somewhat greater chance of "over-run" but since this is idle cash at work, any tactic is better than next-to-nothing.

6) Though it's a little more complicated ... one could regulate risk-off or risk-on by simply selling more or less weekly puts or lowering or raising the strikes. For instance, if there were 10 far dated puts purchased, one could increase risk after a drop by selling 11 puts and reduce risk after a rise by selling 9 puts. Or, If one expected a big drop, sell puts OTM, below the current trading price. Results will increase or decrease commensurate with ones skill in anticipating the market.

MEA CULPA: Now I must confess that my cash equivalence is really better named "cash replacement". I consciously decided to take some "poetic license." So, some will argue that it's really not accurate to insinuate it's cash-equivalent. I can appreciate that. But I'm illustrating how I view and determine what I do. In fact, I could argue that SPY and a married put has less defined risk than Bonds. Historically, it also has less calculated risk. And there is no doubt that it has less pure risk.

But to compare this to real cash? What say the naysayers ... "cash has no risk and this has risk, even if it's small and defined." Well ... cash has zero risk ... only when viewed relative to investing. It does have purchasing power risk. So cash is not riskless. One simply chooses one risk or another.

I would refer readers back to my July 25th article. Those that wanted to argue over small points missed the big picture. Those that acted enjoyed great success. Have it whatever way you want.

Yet Another Choice: This article utilized SPY as the "go-to" vehicle. One could just as easily use the SPDR DowJones ETF (DIA), Powershares QQQ, IShares Russell (IWM) or any that the reader has greater familiarity with. However, the more aggressive the ETF, such as IWM or QQQ, the more the option costs and the risk is greater along with the potential reward. I choose SPY because I have years experience in it, the bid/ask is favorable, there are tight incremental strikes, and the greatest selection of expiry dates. If you choose to use another ETF, I must caution that the "sell puts" option is much harder to work and I would recommend only a marriage of the far-dated PUT with the ETF.

Conclusion: Cash and cash equivalents such as bonds are not performing as well as stocks. In general, that's the historic case, as well. Anyone that cares to look will notice that 100% allocation to stocks does best ... but when one looks at risk/reward it's a definite "no-no".

Taking this into account and cognizant of historic low prices for put options, I choose a path that does allocate 100% to stocks, but hedges a portion of the portfolio to end up with what I view as an appropriate level of risk/reward..

I've outlined how to accomplish this ... included methods that will accommodate any perceived market ... up, flat or down ... and have used and continue to use these exact methods.

In my next article, I will detail how I earned 35% return on my risk assets.

Something Additional that I Ponder: My recommendation in July turned out pretty well. I do regret not having posted that article in January 2017 so readers could have made even more on their idle cash. But my regret at not posting earlier is no match for my regret for all the readers (thousands on that article alone) and followers that just read the article and didn't see the opportunity before them. Inertia is a barrier to success.

Housekeeping: This article illustrated using SPY and options on SPY. I actually use options on SPX (S&P500 Index) as it provides favorable tax treatment in my taxable account. With only very minor differences, the results and methodology is identical to SPY.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively buy and sell options on SPY and SPX