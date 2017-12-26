Delta Continues Soaring

Delta Air Lines (DAL) has been trending upwards in the past few months, and the company has a very positive outlook for the future. In its most recent investor presentation, Delta forecast a revenue-driven earnings growth for 2018 of $5.35-5.70. This is 10-15% increase from 2017. It also expects $4-5 billion in free cash flow for 2018. The company has had a very good performance the past few years. Delta is very confident in its performance next year, as are several investors, which bodes well for the stock.

(Chart taken from Delta Air Lines Investor Presentation)

Delta has been investing to take its performance to the next level in the near future. The new A321 airplanes, set to be delivered from 2020 to 2023, will help Delta expand its revenue even more. The new engine technology on the A321s should result in a 40% fuel savings over the existing MD88s, which would translate to around 30% less fuel burn per seat. These airplanes also will have 20% more premium sets, and overall 28% more seats. This is important considering segmentation has become an increasingly bigger part of revenues for Delta.

(Chart taken from Delta Air Lines Investor Presentation)

Another important part of the business Delta is focusing on is the branded fares and segmentation. For next year, its segmentation revenue is expected to increase by $400 million, with an estimate for 2019 of $2.7 billion. For 2017, Comfort+ grew around 30%, and Delta expects its First Class and Comfort+ seats to grow in the mid-single digits for the next few years. This is a very encouraging sign considering its premium cabins have a higher margin (5-8% more) than its main cabin.

(Chart taken from Delta Air Lines Investor Presentation)

Delta’s performance and customer satisfaction are a crucial aspect of its business. In the graph above, we see how Delta compares to the other main airlines in the US. Delta leads the three categories, with a 99.2% Completion factor, a 1.83 missed bag ratio, and a 73.2% On-Time. The biggest increase since 2010 came in the On-Time assessment, up from 56.2% to 73.2%. This is a very positive trend that will undoubtedly help keep customer satisfaction high. Its Missed Bag Ratio went down almost two points, while its Completion Factor went up one; both very good signs. Overall, the company’s performance has been trending in the right direction and has left it as the leader in the three categories among the major airlines.

(Chart taken from Delta Air Lines Investor Presentation)

Delta has been continually increasing its alliances through the years, helping it reach new markets and consolidate customer bases. As can be seen in the chart above, Delta has built alliances with most of the top international US markets. It has leveraged these alliances to provide greater reach and coverage for its customers. For example, since 2010, it has expanded its Asian destinations from 10 to 80, a huge increase. These joint ventures allow for a better use of its resources and more efficiency.

(Chart taken from Delta Air Lines Investor Presentation)

This year, its alliance benefits are expected to be in the $175 million range, with a 57% increase expected for 2018. Delta expects its alliance benefits to keep growing at a very fast pace for the next few years.

One thing that will impact Delta next year are the new corporate tax cuts. According to an article published in Seeking Alpha by Healthy Wealth Coach, corporate tax cuts will help Delta in two ways. The reduction of tax rates to the 20-22% range should increase earnings per share by $1-1.25 for 2018, a very significant amount. Also, these tax cuts should increase the value of its pension assets, helping close the gap on the underfunded status of its pensions. With interest rates rising and the value of the pension assets increasing, Delta may be in a position to end its pension contributions in the near future.

Delta’s financial numbers are also positive. Right now, it has a P/E of 11.24, a number that indicates Delta might be undervalued. Also supporting this is the P/S ratio of 0.99, and the P/B ratio of 2.87, both very encouraging numbers. A ratio that might scare some is the LT Debt/Eq of 0.54, but considering its strong cash flows, I wouldn’t be concerned about Delta's ability to repay its long-term debt.

(Chart taken from TipRanks)

TipRanks, using projections from five Wall Street analysts from the past three months, calculated the average price target at $65 per share. With Delta currently trading at $56.03 a share, this price target represents 16.1% upside. Meanwhile, Finbox has Delta’s upside at 30.4%, and using data from several analysts, it also calculated the average upside at 19%.

Delta’s performance this past few years has been very positive, and corporate tax cuts should give a big boost to next year’s performance. With investments in new airplanes that should help increase efficiency, new sales strategies to increase sales and customer satisfaction, and new partnerships to expand its market and customer base, Delta has a very promising future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.