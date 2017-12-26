J.C. Penney: Shareholders Look Trapped

Being contrarian is commendable; being reckless is not. There are much safer ways to be bullish on JCP (the bond trusts) or on retail apparel.

Bullish calls for J.C. Penney (JCP) have continued to crop up, and retail investors seem to always get lured in by the company’s cheap valuation. I can always appreciate a contrarian call – I’ve made more than a few – but the unfortunate reality is sometimes the short side has a strong case. While I don’t think everyone short the common stock is doing so outright (hedging bond exposure seems tempting), the reality is that bonds trade at a substantial discount for a reason. With no value to the equity given the real estate and inventory liquidation values, it is highly likely that the firm is facing some sort of landslide restructuring event before 2023. By my eye, being long the common makes no sense, but if you’re a true believer in this story, the JCP Bond Trusts (which hold the 2097 bonds) which other authors have covered in detail make quite a bit more sense.

My View On The J.C. Penney Story: Miss Upcoming in Q4, But It Doesn’t Matter

First off, I want to set my expectations for fiscal 2018, which is for just $0.02/share in earnings for the full year. Given current management guidance, that would be on the bottom end of fiscal Q4 and full-year guidance (currently $0.02-$0.08/share). Channel checks have hinted toward higher promotional activity at the firm this year, and I think many investors are getting a little too exuberant after strong November retail report. While retail sales are expected to be up low single digits this year versus 2016, apparel is not guided as strongly and is expected to be more online centric. As a reminder, J.C. Penney moved away from providing web sales breakdowns in fiscal 2015, and has moved to vague statements like “up double digits”, which I think does investors a disservice. Still, assuming low teens annual growth off the last reported metric ($1,225M in fiscal 2014), online sales still make up less than 17% of revenue. This is several percentage points behind Macy’s (M), trails Nordstrom (JWN) by nearly 10% on its full price online sales, and is worlds below more nimble specialty retailers.

Another pain point within the department store world has historically been working capital, as well as a struggle to improve inventory turnover. Even versus department stores, J.C. Penney does poorly, and the retail segment as a whole is simply outmaneuvered by smaller, more versatile retailers like American Eagle (AEO) that see inventory turned over more than seven times each year.

*Author calculations based on SEC company filings, using fiscal and not calendar years

Now, inventory builds heading into the major selling season are normal (YTD fiscal 2018 numbers), so these higher year-to-date numbers industrywide should not be a concern. J.C. Penney has launched several initiatives to hopefully improve turn, such as more promotional activity to hook consumers, more “in” styles, emphasis on increasing internet penetration, ship from store fulfillment for online orders, and the implementation of new enterprise resource planning (“ERM”) systems to track inventory. As of yet, those initiatives have not yet driven improvement, but that has been largely true across the industry. However, J.C. Penney has another problem: gross margin compression, which has been heavy here versus most peers that have managed flat gross margins over the past five years. All else equal, the lower your margin, the more you have to turn over your inventory each year to generate the same gross profit.

Given that my view is for a $190M GAAP loss this year, along with $560M in depreciation and $120M back-out of non-cash expenses, $510M in operating cash flow (excluding any moves in working capital) looks like the number. Given a likely repeat of roughly $420M in capital expenditures this year, true free cash flow is in the neighborhood of $70M. Why the difference between $200-300M guidance? J.C. Penney includes fixed asset sales as free cash flow; $153M thus far this year. While this is true cash hitting the books, these are one-time events that impair future cash flow. In both cases, we are both not including mandatory principal repayments, which run $42M/year on the Term Loan that matures in 2023. So while I broadly agree management’s guidance for “free cash flow” as they define it is attainable, there are caveats.

As an aside, J.C. Penney is set to be a net loser from new tax reform. Going into the next several years, I don’t think anyone was expecting a revitalization in company profits, which were going to be light even under bullish situations. The cap on interest deductibility to 30% of EBITDA will harm J.C. Penney incrementally once it does (hopefully for longs) return to profitability. However, the bigger issue is the valuation assigned to the company’s $2,500M in net operating losses (“NOLs”). As the average tax rate falls across the industry (retail is a big beneficiary, see Nordstrom’s 33-36% cash taxes in recent years), the value of those NOLs fall.

Upcoming Bond Maturities

Retail investors are predominantly equity investors versus buyers and sellers of corporate paper, and sometimes the fixed income and equity stories are fundamentally different. In the case of J.C. Penney, that could not be further from reality. Whether the company misses or outperforms by a few cents in fiscal Q4 does not materially impact the cash flow or really move overall sentiment among the bonds in my view. The debt maturities, particularly as we head into 2022 and 2023, are going to dominate whether J.C. Penney survives within the current retail environment or resumes a slow bleed into irrelevance.

While J.C. Penney has substantial indebtedness ($4,039M as of Q3 2017), most concern revolves around the $3,111M in debt that matures between now and 2023:

$211M on 2017 ABL Credit Facility now maturing 2022

$190M 5.75% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2018

$175M 8.125% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2019

$400M 5.65% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2020

$1,635M Term Loan Facility due 2023

$500M 5.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2023

Free cash flow here is incredibly important. J.C. Penney has long maintained that it intends deleverage through pushing its cash flow towards debt paydown. The company has been working hard at this already this year, reducing its 2018 and 2019 maturities to less than $200M outstanding per issue. Additionally, the company refinanced its asset-backed loan facility (“ABL Credit Facility”), pushing the upper limit to $2,350M in borrowing capacity. Investors do need to keep in mind that the ABL Credit Facility has a fluctuating borrowing capacity based on inventory levels and accounts receivable. While the headline news – interest rates are down – it looks to my eye that the terms on defining the borrowing base got tighter. Borrowing base, by my math, is roughly $1,750M given current balance sheet data (which is line with management’s statements of roughly $2,000M in liquidity). That is down from the end of last year, when the borrowing base under the credit facility was guided to $2,061M.

Cash on hand, plus the usual positive net income swing in the holiday season as it monetizes inventory, will be used to retire the $190M due by February 2018. The company then has nearly one and a half years to address its 2019 maturity, which come due in October. While I’ve seen speculation that they can, J.C. Penney cannot simply move these loans onto its ABL Credit Facility. See the terms from the lending agreement:

SECTION 5.10 Use of Proceeds and Letters of Credit. The proceeds of the Revolving Loans may only be used (A) to repay Indebtedness under the Existing ABL Credit Agreement to the extent that such Indebtedness is not restated as Revolving Loans hereunder, (B) to pay costs, expenses and fees in connection with the Transactions and the credit facility under this Agreement, and (C) for working capital and general corporate purposes of Borrowers (including capital expenditures and permitted acquisitions)

Paying off and/or refinancing existing unsecured indebtedness does not qualify as an allowed activity under the ABL Credit Facility in my view. Lenders clearly meant this as a line to handle working capital swings during the year, allowing management to run tighter cash balances on its balance sheet. If J.C. Penney cannot generate cash – either from normal course of operations, asset sales, or sale/leaseback transactions - then it will be forced to either refinance at very unfavorable terms. Those terms will likely come with coupon rates ~500 bps higher as they will be refinanced beyond the maturity of the 2023 secured Term Loan, which will drive interest rates materially higher. The alternative is the issuance of dilutive equity. I’m not sure how much appetite there would be for a convertible bond offering. Why? Institutional investors generally hedge these via going long the bonds and short the common – there is little to no common stock availability here, with more than 50% of the float already held short. The convertible bond market has been proven to be very hesitant to dip its toe into underwriting convertible debt with such an impaired structure in my opinion.

Takeaway

I just don’t see the company getting passed the 2023 maturities, where the company must roll over more than $2,100M in secured debt. In that time, the 7.4% coupon unsecured debt due 2037 (CUSIP 708160BS4) has collapsed from trading at 80 cents on the dollar at the time of the refinance (as high as 92 cents in the following months) before collapsing to 63 cents on the dollar today. The equity has fallen by more than 65%. As management continues to miss on its guidance and the market fails to turn around, despite what should be a great environment for retail apparel (near full unemployment, solid GDP growth, etc.). Secured by real estate, it remains to be seen what creditors

Broadly, I think there are three investors on Seeking Alpha interested in J.C. Penney:

Either outright long or short the common

Long the bonds, particularly the JCP Bond Trusts

If you’re long the common only, I would highly recommend looking for greener pastures, including the JCP Bond Trusts that have been suggested by other Seeking Alpha contributors. The risk/reward is so much more favorable there, as in a bankruptcy/liquidation scenario there is likely some value left to be subscribed to unsecured holders outside of an outright disaster. Worst case scenario (given the current yields) you get your money back in interest payments and just lose the opportunity cost of your investment. I don’t see a problem for J.C. Penney before 2023.

If I can give any advice, it is not get involved with equity where there is no cash flow or book value of assets available to the bottom of capital stack. No matter how “cheap” it might seem on an EV/EBITDA basis, P/E, or whatever valuation method you subscribe to, the fact is cash flow is king, and there isn’t much left to go around once the bondholders take what they are owed. J.C. Penney can and will sacrifice the value of the common equity in order to make concessions to bondholders, and some sort of equity dilution seems guaranteed: either as a last-minute fire sale before the company collapses under its own weight, or as a means to delever given any sustained rally.

