Is AMD A Buy As We Go Into 2018?

AMD (AMD) is a company I have written many articles on. A few years ago I wrote about how undervalued it was, and of course got the typical discourse of how the company was heading out of business, and was a terrible investment. It went up over six times since that point. In July of this year, I realized that the company was overvalued, and there was greater downside than upside. Just as naturally, most of the reaction to was this was completely wrong, with many believing the company was just beginning a massive resurgence. At that time, it was trading in the 13s, and low 14s. It's now trading at $10.54 as I write this article.

I bring this up because of the emotion attached to this stock. I also bring it up because most people get confused about the best product at a given price, and the best company to invest in. AMD can sell parts at attractive prices, but this reflects more what the market is willing to pay than what AMD is paying to make the parts. Deep discounting is a poor sign for the company, but a good sign for the consumer who wishes to buy the part - clearly they are not the same.

So as we look into AMD as it heads into 2018, what should we be looking at? Clearly, AMD technology is second best to both Intel's (INTC) and Nvidia's (NVDA), as I've written about several times, and we'll go into more detail below. Although Intel still outperforms AMD per core, this is common for AMD, and the reality is AMD processors have cut the gap considerably with the release of Ryzen. On top of this, AMD has tried to obfuscate this by adding more cores, but even with eight cores, it generally is outperformed by Intel's six. But even before Ryzen, outside of servers, there was and is definitely a large segment where something is fast enough and more is not going to really change the experience. Having used AMD desktops based on high-end Kaveris, I can say these were plenty fast for the workloads I needed them for.

There are some that still demand the best, but there are a huge amount of machines where modern AMD processors are more than fast enough, even if Intel is still king.

GPUs are a little different though. Every computer needs a processor. Not every computer needs a discrete GPU. If you are buying one, in most cases it is because you are not satisfied with the performance of the integrated GPU that came with your processor. Clearly the GPU buyer is more aware of the performance implications of the product, and so this market is probably a bit more difficult given Nvidia's edge. When we say "inferior," it's largely an indicator of how much it costs a company to make in relation to its performance and energy use (with possibly other minor factors as well). But, if AMD is willing to make a less on its GPUs, it can still make them very competitive, except in the top-end where there is no real competition.

We also should be very aware of AMD's console business, which is a real cash cow. With Sony (NYSE:SNE) introducing an upgrade last year, and Microsoft this year, this is a very important component of AMD's finances, and one that apparently is in no danger of going away. Since Sony and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) seem to just be upgrading, AMD is almost certainly going to be the company that keeps selling them processors.

So how has it all played out for AMD? Why did the company take such a beating after Q3 earnings?

When I look at the earnings, I see a pretty good quarter. The problem was the company was overvalued and would have needed a spectacular quarter to maintain that overvaluation. On top of that, the forward outlook was underwhelming. The only real bad thing for me though was the poor performance of the console business, which is AMD's safe haven. In the earnings released by AMD, the company stated the flat EESC revenue was "driven by lower semi-custom SoC sales." Clearly even with refreshes, the console revenue is eroding.

The questions going into Q4 and 2018 are clearly what caused the company to suffer a decline since the summer.

The biggest question involves Intel and the impact of Coffee Lake. Coffee Lake is basically the same as its predecessor, except Intel added more cores, and in a few cases tweaked the clock speeds. The CPU microarchitecture is the same as is the GPU, however, and it's manufactured on a slightly tweaked version of Intel's 14nm process. What makes it damaging to AMD is the cost barely went up for the processors compared to the predecessors, so AMD's big advantage of cost per core has eroded. On top of that, the advantages of going from 4-core/8-thread processors to anything higher already was limited to a small percentage of scenarios. Now it moves to 6-core/12-thread. Given Intel's clear superiority in single-threaded performance, this hits AMD pretty hard. I did a quick search for Coffee Lake processors, and found many were selling for higher than the MSRP. The i5-8600K is selling for higher than Intel's MSRP ($277 at Amazon, compared to $260 MSRP). The i7 8700K is currently selling for $405 at Newegg (the lowest I could find), while listing for $380. AMD's Ryzen 7 1700X, which lists at $400, is currently selling at $299. The high-end R7 1800x does even worse, selling for $349 while listing for $500. Prices reflect what the market will pay, so clearly Intel's Coffee Lake is much more in demand. If you do not like going by MSRPs, another way to look at - it is Intel's six core sells for more than AMD's eight cores, by a good bit.

Coffee Lake also will have serious implications in the lower end as well. Prior to Coffee Lake, Intel Pentium desktop processors generally had two cores and two threads. i3 processors had two cores, four threads. i5 four cores and four threads, and i7 processors four cores and eight threads. We've already covered the i5 moving to six cores as well as the i7 doing the same (as well as moving up to 12 threads), but the i3 now comes with four real cores, not two and hyper threading. Pentium processors now come with two cores and four threads. While moving up from four cores can be of limited value in many scenarios, the improvement for the Pentium and i3 will be more tangible in a greater amount of situations. Given these are high volume processors, and are in a segment where AMD typically plays in, this could represent the greater threat.

The GPU market is still healthy from mining, but this also is a huge exposure since this is a very uncertain market. Nvidia's GTX 1070 is the Ethereum mining GPU of choice, but AMD's are not so far behind they can't compete, especially considering the malicious pricing of the GTX 1070, as well as the difficulty in getting one. However, the problems with this are obvious. For one, as Nvidia production increases it will put pressure on AMD's pricing. Another factor involves how long the cryptocurrency situation remains viable for GPUs. There are many shades of this. In many cases ASICs replace GPUs, although with some like Ethereum it may be that GPUs remain the solution of choice due to the manner in which coins are "mined." However, as it becomes more and more difficult to get coins, the price of the currency has to increase in a manner consistent with it, or the electrical costs exceed the amount of currency mined. With the recent swings in these currencies, this is a very risky business, and is not sustainable indefinitely. When it falls, the miners sell their used cards and the market is flooded, and it takes a while for demand to resume normal levels. This hurt AMD badly before, so this is an exposure we have to keep in mind.

The other problem is - Nvidia's GPUs are simply better at gaming. I went into it in more detail in this article. So, once the spike from mining subsides, AMD will have to price lower than similar products from Nvidia to be competitive in terms of price/performance. It's clearly not a good situation.

The other pattern that will work against AMD is that Q3 is a very strong seasonal quarter for the company due to console chip sales. As the GPU mining sales fall off, and given console sales will decrease in Q4 and again in Q1, will the company remain profitable?

I still don't like the company. I do like the Q3 earnings though, and I like the stock at $10.50 a lot more than I like it at $14. I'm not at all sanguine on AMD's high-end processor sales, nor on their GPU technology. I don't like the console sales continuing yearly decreases. I don't like Intel's Coffee Lake processors being so much more competitive where AMD had an edge.

But, then, there are things to like as well. The consoles seem a very secure business for AMD. AMD mobile processors are just coming out, and we'll see Ryzen based processors with integrated GPUs next year, albeit against Intel's Coffee Lake processors. AMD's server business will almost certainly grow, only because it's so low, and it's much more competitive than it was a short while ago. There also are IP wins, including Intel using AMD's GPU on some chips, which can only help the company. Also, if AMD can ride the mining wave long enough for the next generation of GPUs, they may be much more competitive.

Overall, I do rate the stock as a sell. I think the competitive landscape is too difficult to make a lot of headway, and I don't like such a great dependence on cryptomining. I do like the pricing much more than I did several months ago, and I will be watching to see how the company does with the APUs and mobile as we go into 2018. As mentioned, I believe Intel's Coffee Lake makes progress much more difficult, but until AMD really hits the market, it's all speculation, and I could easily be wrong. At $10.50 it's still got more downside than upside, to me. But not by that much.