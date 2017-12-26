First American Financial: Bull Case Has Played Out - Take Profits

In June of last year, I recommended shares of First American Financial (FAF) at $38/share with a price target of $47. Since the stock is now up to $56, I've received requests to offer an updated opinion on the company. Are there more gains to come, or is this about as good as it gets for the stock?

First off, what made it attractive last year, and have things changed since then?

First American, for those unfamiliar, is the country's second leading title insurance provider, trailing only Fidelity National Financial (FNF) in market share. The industry features fairly limited competition, First American and Fidelity both control about 30% of share, Stewart (STC) and Old Republic (ORI) are in the 10-15% range, and there are no other meaningful national competitors.

And title insurance is a product that is essentially mandatory for the purchase of residential real estate and most commercial real estate in the country. Combined, you have attractive sustainable economics. The industry is in a sweet spot, where it has enough competition to avoid anti-trust concerns, but not enough to engender real pricing wars. As a result, players such as First American consistently earn high margins, and are able to treat their shareholders favorably.

In 2016, the market set up a solid opportunity for FAF stock due to some misplaced short-term concerns. For one, analysts were nervous that rising interest rates would greatly diminish First American's refinancing revenue stream. First American earns premiums when a property is sold, but also when it is refi-ed. Interest rates had hit historic lows in 2016, leading to a wave of refis to lock in the advantageous rates. It seemed likely that refi business would plunge as Fed hikes kicked in heading into 2017.

Additionally, US housing prices have been in recovery mode for many years now. At some point, the thinking goes, price recovery will slow down, and sales volume will drop off. Both of these are negatives for First American, as it gets larger premiums off higher-priced houses, and obviously, more unit volume leads to more profits as well.

Pretty much everything has gone right for First American over the past 18 months. Long-term interest rates (and thus mortgage rates) have gone up much slower than people anticipated.

As you can see, while mortgage rates did initially spike following the Presidential election, rates have tapered back off in 2017 and remain well below levels seen in 2013, long before the Fed went into its current tightening pattern. For now, the Fed's efforts to lift interest rates have had little impact on the mortgage market.

On top of that, housing prices continued their strong appreciation.

While this has been pretty much a straight line up over the past five years, if anything, the rise in housing prices picked up pace slightly in 2017. Notably, this index finally topped its 2007 high in Q3 2016 - home prices are back on the upswing, but you can still safely ignore anyone calling a bubble at this point, as we've passed a decade with prices barely up nominally and badly trailing inflation.

Building on the rising prices theme, in fact, the sentiment index of American homebuilding companies is in fact breaking out to new heights:

Homebuilding share prices have gone with it - PulteGroup (PHM) for example is up 80% year-to-date, making it one of the biggest winners in the S&P 500 for 2017:

First American and other title insurers have enjoyed similar enthusiasm. While First American's profits are up 18% over the past 12 months (ignoring the one-time cost associated with closing their pension program), the stock has run far ahead of that. While earnings are up 18%, the share price has surged 51% over the past 12 months:

As such, we have to ask, is this valuation expansion justified? One of my reasons for buying FAF stock last year was that it was trading at just 14x earnings and less than 7x EV/EBITDA in an expensive market. Clearly, with stock price gains far outpacing earnings growth, the market is shifting its perception and assuming the good times for the housing industry are here to stay.

It Won't Get Much Better Than This

Unfortunately, there are several reasons to come to the opposite conclusion. The tax cut bill hurts the housing market and we'll discuss it more in a minute. Even before that though, the market for new homes was already slowing down. Here are new homes sales data with 2017 and 2018 estimates (data as of December 2017):

Now admittedly, much of this slowdown is due to the huge jump in lumber prices this year. A bit of a shortage, accelerated by the strong hurricane season, led lumber prices to surge by more than a third, raising prices for new homes. That said, the NAHB sees new home sales falling back even more in 2018, putting to rest the idea that 2017 was just a one-off slowdown.

While I mentioned above that mortgage interest rates have been relatively flat, this appears set to end in 2018 as well. Over the past quarter, 10-year treasury bonds have finally started lifting again, and look set for a move to new highs near the pivotal 3% level over the next year:

Sometimes it takes a while to feedback through to mortgage rates, but make no mistake, a rising 10-year treasury yield will crimp First American's profits in several ways. For one, it makes mortgages more expensive, thus reducing homebuyer demand and lowering home prices, since borrowers can afford less mortgage as rates rise. Two, First American will see its refi revenue stream further slow as interest rates finally break out above 2013 levels.

And three, First American has profited from the falling 2-10 year treasury spread. Inverse of most banks, which want rising interest rate spreads, FAF stock does fine with the opposite. First American has a lot of its assets invested in short-term paper, and thus the Fed hikes have jacked up the rates that First American receives on these assets. That pretty much falls straight through to EPS. On the other hand, since long rates haven't gone up much, the housing market has remained strong and refis haven't dialed back as much as we expected at this time last year.

All that said, the yield curve can't keep shrinking forever. A recession becomes highly likely if the 2-10 curve inverts - we were getting fairly close to that a couple months ago. First American was benefiting from an optimal interest rate curve for juicing its profits. We're unlikely to see nearly such prime conditions for the firm over the next couple of years.

On top of that, First American is unlikely to enjoy such tranquil waters for its underwriting forever either. Here is historical US foreclosures data:

The continuing decline in troubled mortgages has enabled First American to lower its reserves - yet again - against losses on its insurance underwriting. From their most recent conference call:

The provision for title policy losses and other claims is $47 million or 4.0% of title premiums and escrow fees, compared with a loss provision rate of 5.5% in the same quarter with prior year. The current quarter rate reflects an ultimate loss rate of 4.0% for the current policy year with no change in the loss reserve estimates for prior policy years.

This loss provision rate is now down to 4%, from 5.5% in 2016, 6.5% in 2015, and 6.7% in 2014. At some point, the tailwind from lower provisions will fade - the economy won't keep getting better forever, and foreclosure rates are back to near pre-2007 levels.

Additionally, there are other sorts of losses that First American can face. It has a small property & casualty insurance division, for example, with the majority of its policies written in California. Naturally, it expects to see some drag on earnings due to the high level of wildfire activity there lately.

The Tax Cut: A Headache For The Housing Market

"In major metropolitan areas where property values are high and taxes tend to be high as well, the middle-class family is going to get hit by that [...] Tax changes, price increases, interest rate increases - there's nothing good on the horizon for the residential housing market," said Joel Naroff, chief economist at Naroff Economic Advisors, a Pennsylvania-based consultancy.

The tax cut is expected to, on net, drive a large increase in US corporate earnings. However, the effects of this will not be equally distributed. And it appears the housing market will be one of the relative losers as tax burdens are shifted across sectors of the economy.

Now signed into law, the tax bill will hurt the housing market in several ways. For one, it reduces the amount of deductible mortgage interest from $1 million to $750,000. This will have the effect of motivating consumers to purchase smaller homes, particularly in high-cost markets such as California and New York.

Remember that First American gets a fatter premium the higher the average home price goes. So reducing the mortgage interest deduction hurts here. Raising the standard exemption while reducing the benefit of itemizing deductions will further reduce the benefits of home ownership as a way of cutting one's tax burden.

Homebuilder D.R. Horton (DHI) is betting big on lower-cost homes. It anticipates 10-15% annual growth in sales of its entry level "Express Homes" brand - far outpacing overall growth in new home sales. Other homebuilders have expressed similar sentiment. This sort of development is a negative for First American's margins going forward.

Speaking of margins, on the most recent First American conference call, an analyst noted that First American was currently earning a 14.5% pre-tax earnings margin, which management agreed with. The analyst then confirmed that First American only targets 10-12% on an ongoing basis. CEO Dennis Gilmore had the following to say:

Mark, this is Dennis, we had a very good quarter. Again like I said before, the Company is very, very positioned, our approach to this business is strong, commercial is stronger than we thought going into the year. And the pre-tax margin of the 10% to 12% objective, I think is still appropriate. Running right now year-to-date about 12.1 right in that range.

Right now, you're seeing a First American operation firing on all cylinders. But the warnings signs are clear to see. Profits are unusually strong at the moment, and something is going to disrupt them sooner or later. Be it the brakes put on the housing market by the tax plan, the Fed's rate hikes (and supposedly three more in 2018), or simply the economic recovery wearing out and losing steam.

Before leaving the topic of tax cuts, let's discuss First American specifically. They should derive a substantial benefit from the corporate tax cut in the long-run. On their most recent conference call, they noted that they had anticipated a 34% long-term rate - obviously this should be coming down. Note though that this quarter's tax level was unusually low, and as such, don't expect much benefit directly in 2018 on a comparison basis:

The effective tax rate for the quarter was negative 17.9%. As I noted earlier, we posted an $8 million benefit relating to certain tax items this quarter. This benefit coupled with low pre-tax earnings due to the pension termination, caused a negative tax rate this quarter. On a normalized basis, we expect our tax rate to be closer to 34%.

What's FAF Stock Worth? Any Upside Left?

When I made my buy call, First American was at $38. I saw 30% upside ahead on the basis of low double-digits earnings growth and a modest expansion in the company's PE ratio once short-term fears about the housing market receded.

Since then, earnings grew a little faster than expected, the US housing market has performed ahead of consensus and FAF stock has outpaced both, rising 50%. And, unfortunately, I just don't see enough here to justify that big of a move.

Analyst consensus earnings for next year is $3.89. That's a rather healthy bump from the TTM of $3.61 (again, backing out pension program expense). $3.89 is certainly achievable, but it assumes the housing market will continue to look strong well into 2018 and that the combination of rate hikes and tax cut policy changes won't hit high-end housing market conditions too much.

Even assuming 2018 earnings come in as strongly as analysts expect, we're still selling at 15x forward earnings. Last year, you could get this stock for 14x trailing earnings - and at a much more sustainable level of earnings to boot. A lot of future goodness has been baked into FAF's stock price here.

And yet, while the company retains a wide moat and attractive underlying business, it remains inherently cyclical. Home prices will stop going up (or perhaps even drop again) for a while. Rising interest rates, if they continue, will put a much more serious drag on the refinancing business. A shift toward lower-end home sales would likely drag First American's margins back toward the traditional 10-12% pre-tax rate, rather than the 14.5% they hit last quarter.

First American is a strong dividend payer. The company aims to return 40% of its profits to shareholders via dividends. As a result of the recent boom years, First American was able to raise its dividend 32% last year, and 12% this year. For a stock yielding 2.8% (even after running up 50% this year), those are some pretty impressive growth figures.

However, figure that earnings aren't going to go much higher than $4/share in the near-term, and the 40% payout level would be $1.60, only a small bump up from the current $1.52 annual dividend rate. In other words, don't expect much more in the way of double-digit dividend hikes during this current housing cycle.

At the end of the day, First American is an insurer that generates steady and rising, but not explosive, profits. The market is never going to mark this up to a huge PE ratio. Buying at 15x somewhat optimistic forward earnings near the top of the cycle doesn't leave much room for error.

I see fair value at closer to 12-13x earnings, given that we aren't going to see much earnings growth over the next couple years unless housing goes on an epic move to the upside or interest rates unexpectedly plunge again. That gets you to the $48-$52 range even if First American tops estimates and does $4 in earnings this year (vs. 3.89 consensus). So, to answer the readers' question, yes, fair value has moved up slightly from my $47 price target last year. But not enough to justify a meaty long position anymore. I've sold my stake, apart from the minor holding I have within my IMF portfolio of more than 100 stocks.

One final note. As of March of this year, the S&P 500's threshold for index inclusion was a $6.1 billion market cap. FAF stock currently sports a $6.2 billion market cap. Given the rise in the market since March, I'd venture that First American is still slightly outside of the market cap range needed to get included in the S&P 500 at next index rebalancing. However, one more good earnings report and they could get there. That's not enough of a reason for me to stay long a stock that's gone well past my price target, but it's worth considering, especially for momentum traders.

