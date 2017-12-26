BlackBerry: Why So Bearish?

I often receive a lot of criticism for my coverage of BlackBerry (BB). This often results due to a disconnect between the company's performance and the love from its supporters. Last week was a perfect example, where many were quick to complain about my stance on the company's third quarter earnings report, yet many of the comments didn't address any of the points I made in the article. Today, I'd like to provide an in-depth look at why I see the company as one that continues to underperform.

One of the biggest issues is the difference between what the supporters of CEO John Chen think and his actual record. In the fiscal Q2 2015 earnings report, for example, he stated that the company had finished its workforce restructuring and was looking for revenue growth. That quarter, total company revenues were at $916 million. Two quarters later, Chen stated that the second half of the company's turnaround was focused on revenue stabilization, after a quarter in which revenues came in at $660 million. As the chart below shows, things have gone downhill quickly since he took over, with GAAP revenues potentially dropping below $200 million in the coming periods.

(Source: BlackBerry financial documents page. *Q4 2018 and Q1 2019 are current estimates from Yahoo! Finance)

Those who support the company say that we have to ignore the revenue fall because of BlackBerry ending internal hardware development. I ask why? Chen was the one who said he could turn around this segment and make it profitable. He was the one that launched a number of devices - the Z3, he brought the Passport and Classic to market, switched to Android with the Priv and DTEK 50/60, etc. Rewarding Chen for leaving the hardware development business is wrong because he failed in his mission to turn it around, and thus any revenue declines associated with this are on his record.

Accordingly, many of his supporters in the past year or so have pointed to the significant rise in BlackBerry's stock price. A sizable chunk was due to the arbitration award from Qualcomm (QCOM) that at the time equaled about $1.80 per share. But if you want to talk about this year's run, what about the near flat performance in the three plus years before that? Since the day in November 2013 Chen was named interim CEO, BlackBerry shares are up 78.6% (51.0% excluding QCOM award). In comparison, the NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQ) is up nearly 90%, a name like Apple (AAPL) that many BlackBerry supporters talk about is up 132.6%, and even a tech/Dow 30 dog like Cisco Systems (CSCO) is up 70.7%. Over Chen's complete leadership period, overall stock performance is not that great. This is just while he has led the company, because when I first started covering this name on Seeking Alpha, shares were in the low $20s.

In a related note, many of the company's supporters say that Chen saved the company from bankruptcy, and this is far from the truth. If you take a look at the chart below, net cash on the balance sheet under Chen has never been below $950 million. Also, a zero cash balance doesn't mean bankruptcy. Cigarette giant Philip Morris (PM) has more than $26 billion in net debt currently, and I don't ever hear anyone talking about bankruptcy there.

(Net cash / investments is the balance sheet value total of cash, short-term investments, and long-term investments minus total debt. Restricted cash not included. See above link to BlackBerry financial documents for individual quarterly numbers.)

Chen has always operated in a position of financial strength, but he has been extremely conservative in his approach. It has been over eight months since the QCOM windfall and six months since the Q1 conference call where Chen talked about buybacks and M&A. After a small dip into the waters for the buyback in Q2, there were almost no repurchases in Q3, and we've yet to see any acquisitions that the bulls have told me were coming for several months. Cash sits on the balance sheet collecting dust, while revenues continue to hit multi-year lows. To show the magnitude of the situation, Apple is expected to average as much revenue per day in this current quarter as BlackBerry is in its entire fiscal year.

A lot of supporters also look at the headlines but ignore the reality. Non-GAAP profitability is cited by management as a key number, but it excludes many key expenses that the company incurs each quarter. In the most recent period, for example, non-GAAP net income was $16 million but that excluded $12 million of stock-based compensation. Should Chen and management exclude their own pay to make results look better? Companies that are true technology leaders don't include SBC in their results, and a lot of them have stopped providing non-GAAP numbers.

In fact, the current business is a structurally unprofitable one, and this includes the high margin service access fees segment that is still nearly 12% of overall revenue. The latest quarter had $168 million in gross margin dollars but $215 million of primary operating expenses, for an operating margin of negative $47 million, more than 20% of GAAP revenue. Management boasted in its Q3 highlights that adjusted EBITDA was positive for the 15th straight quarter, but did it mention that it was the lowest amount in this nearly four year period as seen below? Of course not.

This isn't just a function of lower revenues, either. If we look adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, the latest quarter was under 15%, well below the average of these 15 periods. Things might not get any better in the near term either, as management has already guided on the conference call to lower revenues in fiscal Q4 along with higher operating expenses. At the moment, there is no clear path to sustainable GAAP profitability, and the situation could worsen if high margin IP licensing revenues don't stay elevated.

Management also can go on about being a leader in certain surveys and reports with regard to certain portions of cybersecurity and software, but that doesn't necessarily mean big bucks. There are a multitude of reports out there, many of which often cite several companies as being a leader in certain segments. Take a look at the IDC graphic below talking about Unified Endpoint Management Software companies this year. BlackBerry is considered a "Major Player," which sounds great, but that just throws it in a group with another half a dozen or so firms. In fact, IDC doesn't even consider the company a leader, and we know that BlackBerry doesn't have the resources to compete with the likes of a VMware (VMW), Microsoft (MSFT), or IBM (IBM) that fall in the top group here. Management can say it is the leader in so many things, but in the latest quarter, total enterprise software and services revenue didn't even hit $100 million on a GAAP basis.

(Source: IDC report clip seen here)

To conclude, the reasons I'm bearish on BlackBerry have to do with a company whose reality is far detached from what its supporters see. While the stock is up big this year, mainly due to the Qualcomm award, it still lags the overall tech sector since Chen took over. Revenues have plunged from the CEO's looking for "growth" and "stability" levels, as he was the one who failed to turn around the hardware business. Now, the company is engaged in a variety of software/services areas, none of which provide significant quarterly revenue, but combine for a very unprofitable operation. The balance sheet has never been a problem, and cash has collected dust for many quarters, all while revenues deteriorate further. You know things are not up to par when the supporters continue to ignore the facts while just attacking the messenger. That remained the case after another quarter whose headlines showed one thing while the numbers showed something completely different.