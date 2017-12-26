Linn Energy: More Asset Sales And Share Repurchases

This appears to be a high price to me, more than I think Linn's assets are likely currently worth.

Linn received slightly less than proved developed PV-10 at $50 oil for these assets, but also saves on abandonment liabilities.

These properties are estimated at around 60% to 70% oil combined, but also have lease operating expenses estimated near $25 per BOE.

Linn Energy (OTCQB:LNGG) reached an agreement to sell its Oklahoma Waterflood and Texas Panhandle properties for $122 million, continuing its post-restructuring divestiture of assets. Linn had mentioned that it was actively marketing its Oklahoma Waterflood assets before, but didn't include the Texas Panhandle assets on that sales list. However, Linn has previously shown a willingness to sell assets that it isn't actively marketing.

These sales were for a relatively low price (around $23,500 per flowing BOE) compared to production levels due to the high operating costs of those properties. As well, significant abandonment liabilities are associated with the properties, reducing their value as well.

Properties In Question

The two properties have combined production of 5,200 BOEPD (around 38% from the Oklahoma Waterflood assets and 62% from the Texas Panhandle assets based on 2016 production). This means the sold production is probably around 60% to 70% oil.

The combined proved developed PV-10 at 2016 SEC pricing ($42.64 oil and $2.48 natural gas) was $80 million, increasing to $162 million at February 2017 strip pricing (roughly $55 oil and $3 natural gas). These are mature properties that have high lease operating costs (probably around $25 per BOE), as reflected by how the proved developed PV-10 would trend down to around $0 at around $30 oil.

Sale Price

The Oklahoma Waterflood and Texas Panhandle properties sold for just under their combined proved developed PV-10 of $124 million at $50 oil. This is a lower multiple than most of its previous asset sales, which have typically gone for a bit over proved developed PV-10 at $50 oil (such as Salt Creek, which sold for 1.3x proved developed PV-10 at $50 oil).

Linn mentioned that the sale of these properties substantially reduces the company's future abandonment liabilities, so those liabilities factored into the relatively low price. Daniel Jones wrote that investor relations said that the abandonment cost per well could reach up to "a couple hundred thousand dollars" per well. As production continues to decline, many of the wells at these properties would probably end up with operating costs (including production taxes) greater than revenues at $50 oil within a handful of years, leading to potential abandonment.

Linn's lowest multiple asset sale was its Brea asset sale for 0.8x proved developed PV-10 at $50 oil. The low price for that sale appeared to have been due to the environmental issues involved with operating in a heavily developed area. The city of Brea has oil wells interspersed among houses, restaurants, and other buildings.

The price for the Oklahoma Waterflood and Texas Panhandle assets look a bit better according to nearer-term metrics, with the sale price being 5.8x annualized field level cash flow and around 7.6x annualized EBITDAX after subtracting $5 million in associated G&A expenses.

Notes About The Tender Offer

Linn is also making a tender offer to purchase up to 7,386,384 Class A common shares for $44.00 per share, which adds up to a total of $325 million. It also mentioned that it had repurchased around 5.6 million shares to date at an average price of $34.80 per share for a total outlay of around $194 million.

My belief is that the tender price is at a fairly high price compared to Linn's current asset value. I sold my position in Linn Energy in November in the high $30s since I felt it was getting fully valued, so I don't think that Linn repurchasing shares at $44 is beneficial to the value of its remaining shares. The share repurchases in the low-to-mid $30s appeared to be a reasonable use of money, but $44 is a steep price.

Conclusion

Linn continues to sell its non-core assets and use the proceeds from the asset sales for share repurchases. In this case, it sold some high cost properties for around proved developed PV-10 at $50 oil and also relieved itself of a fair amount of abandonment liabilities.

Between the tender offer and the share repurchase program, Linn will have spent $519 million repurchasing shares with the potential for another $206 million within the current authorization for the share repurchase program. Linn doesn't seem to have better things to do with most of its asset proceeds at the moment, and the share repurchases aren't a bad idea if done at a low enough price. The $34.80 average price for the 5.6 million shares repurchased to date seems to be a reasonable price, but the $44 tender price appears to be pricey.

