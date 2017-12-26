Apache Corp.: Growing American Oil

I recommend investing in Apache Corporation at this time and holding it for the next several years.

Apache has an incredibly strong financial profile. The company is paying down debt, saving on interest, while continuing to invest in growing its business.

Apache Corp. has had a difficult time since the start of the oil crash. However, the company is focused on aggressively expanding its operations.

Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) is an American petroleum and natural gas company that is focused on aggressively expanding its operations on the back of its Alpine High discovery. As we will see throughout this article, Apache Corporation’s strong financials and growth potential mean that the company will be able to grow in the coming years to become a major oil company with significant cash flow.

Apache Corporation - Apache Corporation

Apache Corporation Strong Financials

Apache Corporation has been focused on its financials. The company will have to undergo a respectable capital investment to develop its Alpine High project, however, the company continues to focus on decreasing debt, generating strong cash flow, and maximizing the return on capital investment.





Apache Corporation 3Q - Apache Corporation Investor Presentation

Apache Corporation had reported production in the 3Q 2017 of 448 thousand barrels per day resulting in total revenue of $1.39 billion. The company has a $16 billion market cap and annual revenue of more than $5 billion is a significant ratio of market cap to revenue. This especially doesn’t take into the account that oil prices, at less than $60 per barrel are low, with significant room for improvement.

Oil prices are widely viewed to have bottomed in early-2016 at less than $30 per barrel. Since then they have doubled, but they still remain more than 40% below their pre-crash highs. Given that a modest recovery won’t change Apache Corporation’s costs significantly, the company should see an extra $1.2 billion in annual profits if prices recover to $70, still 30% below their pre-crash highs.

Apache Corporation Margins - Apache Corporation Investor Presentation

Even in this difficult environment, Apache Corporation has maintained incredibly strong margins on its production. Internationally, the company has earned margins of $30 per barrel while in the U.S. the company has earned margins of $18 per barrel from its Permian Basin assets and $10 per barrel from its other North American assets. The Alpine High discovery should allow continued profitable North American production.

As a primarily North American oil company that has to pay Egyptian taxes, Apache Corporation seems to have been focusing less on its international assets, especially higher priced North Sea assets. However, the company has also continued to realize very strong margins on these assets, and I would like to see the company continue to put effort into these assets as long as they are profitable.

However, this shows overall, how Apache Corporation has a strong asset profile, with continued respectable production at high margins. These earnings will support the company’s financials and support the company’s cash flows increasing significantly in the coming years.

Apache Corporation Net Debt - Apache Corporation Investor Presentation

At the same time, through a combination of cash flow and its asset sales, Apache Corporation has been focused on aggressively reducing debt, while continuing to pay investors a dividend of more than 2%, respectable for during an oil crash. Over the past quarter, the company managed to decrease its debt by roughly 3% or almost $0.2 billion. This comes out to an annualized 12% reduction in debt.

Apache Corporation costs the company roughly $0.3 billion annually and each year that the company reduces it debt by 12%, the company increases its profits by roughly 5%. That increase in profits for simply paying off some debt, as the company has been able to continue spending 15% of its market cap in annual capex means great things for the company’s financial picture going forward.

Overall, the company’s continued capex and strong financials show the financial support for the company continuing its growth. This will all occur while the company works to become a major oil company in the coming years with huge growing cash flow. This will reward current shareholders who are willing to wait well.

Apache Corporation Growth Potential

On top of these strong financials, Apache Corporation has strong growth potential going forward, that combined with these financials make it a great investment.

Apache Corporation Permian Basin Oil - Apache Corporation Investor Presentation

Apache Corporations’ Permian Basin assets represent a significant portion of its production, and a rapidly growing portion of its production, as a result of the Alpine High assets. The company averaged 6 rigs with 3 crews during the 3Q 2017 in the midland basin resulting in 3 pads with roughly 1 thousand barrels per day in production, fairly respectable given that only 3 crews were drilling.

At the Delaware Basin and Alpine High, the company averaged 9 rigs, 6 of which were at the Alpine High. As a result the company managed to average 13 thousand barrels per day at its Alpine High discovery for the quarter and anticipates to almost double that by year end to 25 thousand barrels per day. That alone will increase the company’s overall production by mid-single digits from now till year-end.

The company’s Alpine High discovery, just over a year ago, was shown to have more than 3 billion barrels and 75 trillion cubic feet of rich natural gas, a discovery that has the potential to generate hundreds of billions of revenue for Apache Corporation, yet one that did not noticeably change the company’s violations, likely as a result of the difficult oil environment Apache Corporation was in the time.

However, Apache Corporation has proven success from this field. The company already anticipates to exit 2017 with 25 thousand barrels per day of production from here, meaning that it will make up roughly 7-8% of the company’s overall production. Yet at this production, the field still has enough oil for 300 years. The company should be able to significantly ramp up production here and grow its income going forward.

Apache Corporation International Oil - Apache Corporation Investor Presentation

Looking internationally, Apache Corporation anticipates strong Egypt Production with the potential for growth on the back of two concessions that it will commence drilling on soon. The company’s production will drop some in 2017 on the back of low oil prices, however, as oil prices recover, I think that should support the company’s drilling activity.

Apache Corporation’s drilling work in Egypt are an important source of revenue for the country and the company has a significant amount of experience here. More importantly, the company’s production in the region is incredibly profitable. I anticipate that the company’s new discoveries should result in an increase in production, especially as the Egypt government looks for additional income.

In the North Sea, Apache Corporation’s net production from North Sea oil fields are currently averaging roughly 14 thousand barrels per day and anticipates to bring online another well. The company brought online another BHP well with modest production. Another 7 thousand barrels per day or so from the Callater field should increase North Sea production by roughly 10%.

Apache Corporation Production Growth - Apache Corporation Investor Presentation

Apache Corporation anticipates growing production from roughly 340-350 thousand barrels per day for the first three quarters of 2017 to 380 thousand barrels per day by 4Q 2017, or growth of roughly 10% of the next quarter. That growth means a significant growth in revenue for Apache Corporation which means great things going forward for Apache Corporation.

And this shows overall the growth potential that Apache Corporation has.

Conclusion

Apache Corporation has had a difficult time since the start of the oil crash, but the company still has a market cap of almost $20 billion and impressive assets and growth potential. The company continues to generate a significant amount of cash from its production and continues to invest in continued asset growth. The company also continues to payback debt maintaining a very strong financial profile.

On top of that, Apache Corporation has incredibly strong growth potential going forward. The company’s Alpine High discovery is worth hundreds of billions in revenue, and already by next quarter, the company anticipates almost doubling production in this region to 25 thousand barrels per day. That means huge potential for Apache Corporation’s earnings to grow and help show why this company is a good investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.