Apple: All You Wanted To Know On The iPhone Throttling Scandal

It also includes proof that Apple changed its attitude toward the problem as it became larger.

Texting can actually be impacted by the throttling

I’ve already published an initial article on the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) throttling scandal. Since I wrote that article, several lawsuits seeking class action status have emerged, as expected.

I also did further research on the matter, and found many interesting details which are leading me to write this second article on the matter. This article will be extremely detailed, and will likely be all you ever need to read on the matter to be fully informed regarding its nature and consequences.

What’s The Throttling Scandal?

The throttling scandal consists in Apple throttling (slowing down) the CPUs on several iPhones since the launch of iOS 10.2.1 (iPhone 6 and 6s) and iOS 11.2.0 (iPhone 7). This throttling is implemented by capping the CPU’s maximum frequency well below its original maximum and is permanent until the device’s battery is replaced (at which time the throttling is removed).

Apple intent in implementing this throttling measure was to avoid iPhones unexpectedly shutting down when their power draw exceeds what the battery can deliver. Technically, a spike in current draw (most often because of the CPU requesting its peak frequency) causes voltage to dip below the shutdown threshold, so the iPhone shuts down. There are three main reasons why the power the battery can deliver can drop below what the iPhone can request:

Battery degradation . As the battery ages, through both the passage of time and cycling (charge and discharge cycles), the battery sees decreased capacity. The battery also sees a decreased ability to provide higher peak currents.

. As the battery ages, through both the passage of time and cycling (charge and discharge cycles), the battery sees decreased capacity. The battery also sees a decreased ability to provide higher peak currents. State of charge . As the charge level on the battery decreases, the battery sees a decreased ability to provide higher peak currents.

. As the charge level on the battery decreases, the battery sees a decreased ability to provide higher peak currents. Temperature. When the battery is colder, the battery sees a decreased ability to provide higher peak currents.

All of the above are well known Li-Ion battery characteristics. In my first article I termed this a throttling scandal and deemed it a design flaw, because the batteries were falling below the threshold needed to operate the phone at top performance during a reasonable lifetime for the product. In short, the problem is not that this happens with the iPhone (or any other smartphone). The problem is that this happens too early with the iPhone.

The same throttling measure would have been perfectly normal, not a scandal and not a design flaw, if it was created to handle late-life problems for the product. It’s a scandal and a design flaw because it was created to handle early-life problems for the same product. I will show later in this article, as a matter of fact, that in practice even Apple has agreed to interpretation.

Practical Consequences – The Performance Impact, Quantified

Geekbench analyzed the multitude of benchmarks submitted to it to discover Apple was throttling the iPhones. However, its presentation was a bit hard to follow. I'm going to explain what Geekbench found and how it allows us to quantify the performance impact.

All of the measures on the following charts refer to Geekbench 4.0 single-threaded benchmarks. Single-threaded performance has the largest impact on a smartphone’s perceived performance and smoothness.

Take the iPhone 6s running under iOS 10.2.0, just prior to Apple starting to throttle the devices. What you see in Geekbench’s charts is that all the used-submitted benchmarks cluster tightly around a given performance (I "eyeballed" it at 2510):

Now, what happens to the user-submitted benchmarks once they are running an iOS which implements throttling? Well, the benchmarks are no longer all clustered around the same performance, because some devices are running slower. For instance, with iOS 11.2.0 we get this for the iPhone 6s (red and blue annotations are mine):

Here, the place (on the X axis, in red) where the peaks happen represents the cluster of phones running at that particular performance level. And the height of the peaks (in blue) represents the relative frequency of benchmarks being performed at that performance level.

As a result, we can roughly say that an iPhone 6s running iOS 10.2.1 or later will display the following performance levels, depending on it being throttled or not:

While Geekbench says it excluded benchmarks under low power (saving) mode, I actually think that the “Throttle level 3” conforms pretty closely to such mode. But still, the table already shows the kind of throttling that happens, and the throttling can be very significant. At the most extreme, the iPhone 6s is slowed down by nearly 60%.

The above applies to the iPhone 6s. But since iOS 11.2.0 Apple also has been throttling the iPhone 7. As a result, we’re also seeing the emergence of these performance peaks and valleys for the iPhone 7 as well, as we can check in the chart below:

For the iPhone 7, these peaks correspond to the following throttling levels:

Practical Consequences - What Does This Level Of Throttling Actually Mean?

We’ve seen the kind of throttling being practiced both in percentage terms and in terms of single-threaded Geekbench 4 benchmark scores. But what do those actually mean?

In rough terms, they mean the following for the iPhone 6s:

At throttle level 2, it’s still performing roughly 22% faster than an iPhone 6.

At throttle level 3, which might be the power saving mode, it’s performing roughly in line with an iPhone 6.

At throttle level 4, the iPhone 6s is performing 17% slower than an iPhone 5s.

As for the iPhone 7:

At throttle level 1, it’s just ~6% faster than an iPhone 6s.

At throttle level 2, it’s ~8% slower than an iPhone 6s .

. At throttle level 3, it’s only ~22% faster than an iPhone 6.

In short, we could say that when throttled, iPhones behave like 1-2 generations older iPhones. That’s the practical consequence.

Unfortunately, both Apple stores and users were oblivious to this throttling. As a result, both often thought that something like a software reset could solve it. When it didn't, the next possible solution was often seen as buying a new device.

What Leads To The Throttling?

This is necessarily speculative, as the actual algorithm implementing the throttling hasn’t been detailed. However, given the nature of the problem we know that several variables are straight candidates. These include:

The battery condition in terms of how old the battery is.

The battery condition in terms of what percentage of design capacity it can still hold.

The battery condition in terms of what number of charge/discharge cycles it has endured.

The state of charge.

The temperature.

Of these, anecdotally, tests already have shown that the state of charge plays a large part. This is to be expected, for any combination of the other variables, the problem (unexpected shutdowns) will make itself felt more frequently at lower charge levels. Thus, the problem’s symptom was that the phones unexpectedly shut down with 60%, 50%, 40%, 30% of their charge remaining.

As a result, for any given battery condition and temperature, lower states of charge will lead to heavier throttling. There are differing reports, though, and it’s possible to have phones throttled at all states of charge, including 100%.

The Apple Smoking Gun

There's an episode which is of great relevance to the throttling scandal. You see, there is definite proof that Apple:

Saw unexpected shutdowns as a flaw .

. Understood that these were not to be expected for a reasonable time, arguably, up to three years after purchase .

. And thought that the proper course of action was to solve the underlying cause (replacing batteries), instead of throttling the devices.

The proof for the above was mostly the result of a coincidence. Back in November 30, 2016 (and still ongoing, through its “iPhone 6s Program for Unexpected Shutdown Issues”)(bold emphasis is mine):

Apple has determined that a very small number of iPhone 6s devices may unexpectedly shut down. This is not a safety issue and only affects devices within a limited serial number range that were manufactured between September and October 2015.

Also, as a result of these unexpected shutdowns, Apple decided to correct the underlying problem by (bold emphasis is mine):

If you have experienced this issue, please use the serial number checker below to see if your iPhone 6s is eligible for a battery replacement, free of charge.

So if you experienced unexpected shutdowns, and depending on the serial number (for the problem supposedly came from a limited batch of bad batteries), you would see the problem solved by having the phone’s battery replaced, free of charge.

For how long would Apple apply this solution? Well (bold emphasis is mine):

The program covers affected iPhone 6s batteries for three years after the first retail sale of the unit.

That is, Apple didn’t expect iPhones to have unexpected shutdowns for three years. That seems very reasonable. That was on November 30, 2016.

But wait a bit. What’s the current problem? The current problem is that young iPhones unexpectedly shut down. It’s the exact same problem that Apple saw required replacing batteries for free (though at the time Apple put it down to defective batteries)! For a user, obviously, the iPhone unexpectedly shutting down because the battery was supposedly defective upon manufacturing or the iPhone unexpectedly shutting down because the battery can’t handle the load is the exact same thing.

Yet, Apple’s solution changed. For the (limited number of) iPhones which unexpectedly shut down, the solution was to replace the batteries free of charge. For the (massive number of) iPhones which unexpectedly shut down, the solution became “throttle them heavily.” It would seem that the same user problem met two different solutions, depending on how massive the number of affected iPhones was.

Indeed, the sequence of events seems to imply that back in November 2016 Apple might have seen the problem as being one thing (a manufacturing defect limited to a given battery batch). Later on, though, Apple noticed that this actually (and potentially) affected all iPhones. It then released iOS 10.2.1 on January 25, 2017. Hence, with iOS 10.2.1, the solution became “throttling” instead of “free batteries.” Not unlike Samsung and the Note 7 fiasco, where the first thought also was that there was a limited manufacturing defect, but Samsung later on realized all phones were affected by a design defect and thus recalled them all.

Of note, and for context, Apple previously thought that the unexpected shutdown problem justified replacing batteries even up to three-years-old. Yet, with iOS 11.2.0, Apple is happily throttling even the iPhone 7 at barely one year old. And indeed, there are even anecdotal reports of iPhones being throttled before their first anniversary (but this is sure to vary wildly).

In short, it’s likely that the same fix (replacing the battery) first offered to some iPhone 6s customers for what was in practice the same exact problem was too expensive to offer the entire iPhone 6 and 6s installed base. And so throttling was born.

Additionally, Apple still sees unexpected shutdowns as a defect. So much so, that for those devices throttled under iOS which still see unexpected shutdowns Apple still recommends replacing the battery. Arguably, Apple will then arbitrarily replace it for free or for a charge on a case-by-case basis. Still, in throttling iPhones Apple basically removed the need to assume the liability of replacing many more batteries for free.

Why Liability Will Be Established

Given what we know about this problem, it’s easy to see why Apple will face a liability from this event, and how it’s going to be established:

Apple has recognized that unexpected shutdowns with no safety implications were a problem worthy of a battery replacement. Unexpected shutdowns were the problem that the claimants would have faced, if not for the CPU throttling.

The CPU throttling effectively turns the device’s performance into that of a device 1-2 generations older. The CPU throttling affecting the product’s performance is there in place of a replacement battery offered by Apple to other users experiencing the same exact problem (unexpected shutdowns).

The software throttle was not there when the phone was sold. It was put in there to mitigate Apple’s product liability without the customer’s knowledge or consent. It was put in place to hide what would certainly be considered as defective behavior by the customer and Apple itself. Without the throttle, the phones would shut down while still showing charge.

With the phones showing defective behavior en masse and just out of warranty in the US or even inside it in the European Union, Apple would likely have to compensate buyers and fix them at its own expense.

Already, since my first article on this subject was published, several lawsuits on this issue have been filed. I expect more to follow, perhaps then be consolidated, and ultimately for Apple to settle or lose in court. I say as much because what happened was pretty clear cut.

Not As Simple As Replacing The Battery

Some might think that this is all a storm on a teapot. That there’s even a simple solution. Just replace the battery!

Well, replacing the battery does cure the problem, though one could argue that a device malfunctioning by design ought to be handled for free by the manufacturer – at least during a reasonable lifetime for that product. And as we saw above, when the liability was limited Apple thought the same, too.

However, even replacing the battery isn’t as simple as one might think. Apple routinely replaces iPhone batteries at $79 a pop. But before doing so, Apple runs a test to see if the battery needs replacing. Apple’s battery test seems to rely on both the percent of original capacity the battery still holds (more than 80% is a pass) and the number of charge/discharge cycles it underwent.

But what’s the problem here? The problem is that anecdotally iPhones being throttled still pass this test. Meaning, Apple can deem the battery “good” even as it throttles the phones heavily on account of the battery not being able to perform its duties to spec any longer. Of course, since Apple then refuses to replace the battery, you’re steered toward buying a new device (or replacing the battery elsewhere, which might scare some).

I do expect this behavior to change soon. I expect that on account of this throttling scandal, Apple will more freely accept to replace batteries (while charging the $79). Also, this again reinforces that the whole event came from a design flaw. Otherwise, batteries no longer able to perform their functions wouldn’t have been deemed “good.”

Does This Happen Just With iPhones?

There are two opposite - but still valid - answers here:

No (it happens to others as well). The unexpected shutdowns because of the battery no longer being able to cope with the power draw will eventually happen on all phones, no matter what their brand . This is so simply because over time batteries will eventually degrade to the point where they can't provide the peak requested current. However, since Android phones routinely ship with larger batteries, those batteries also are able to cope with higher power draws. As a result they’ll be more resilient to lower charge states, older batteries and colder weather. Also as a result, the unexpected shutdowns will happen much later in the product’s life (an exception could happen with phones based on the ill-fated Qualcomm Snapdragon 810, likely due to its abusive power draw which also led phones to overheat).

(it happens to others as well). The unexpected shutdowns because of the battery no longer being able to cope with the power draw . This is so simply because over time batteries will eventually degrade to the point where they can't provide the peak requested current. However, since Android phones routinely ship with larger batteries, those batteries also are able to cope with higher power draws. As a result they’ll be more resilient to lower charge states, older batteries and colder weather. Also as a result, (an exception could happen with phones based on the ill-fated Qualcomm Snapdragon 810, likely due to its abusive power draw which also led phones to overheat). Yes (it happens just with the iPhone). Other manufacturers have not yet been found throttling phones permanently to hide or mitigate this issue. It wouldn’t be surprising if the ability to throttle older phones to avoid the issue does show up in the future, though.

As smartphones get “good enough,” they’re likely to be used for longer. When being used for longer, more phones will experience this issue. However, none of this excuses Apple because:

The issue is happening early in the iPhone’s life, indicating a design flaw.

The throttling is being used to relieve Apple of its liability regarding replacing phone batteries early in their lives because of the design flaw.

The throttling was not known or approved by customers.

Apple’s Extreme CPU Advantage

So that commenters don’t once again think this is some kind of negative Apple article, I'm also going to comment on something else that’s related to the CPU.

I have previously commented on how Apple enjoyed a large CPU advantage. I also commented on how Qualcomm’s serial blunders were allowing Apple to keep, and even expand, its CPU advantage. This happened during 2017 as Qualcomm converged to using off-the-shelf ARM core designs (in this case, slightly modified Cortex A73s). These are the same cores used by “mainstream” Chinese CPU suppliers like Huawei or Mediatek.

Well, apparently Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) is going to do the exact same during 2018, with the Snapdragon 845. Again, Qualcomm will simply customize ARM A75 cores for its performance cores, instead of going with internally designed cores which could cut some of the difference versus Apple by using a more aggressive approach. There are two consequences to be drawn from this Qualcomm approach:

First, Apple will once again keep its CPU advantage stable or even increase it , versus the Android world.

, versus the Android world. Second, Chinese CPU suppliers will again get a chance to narrow the gap to Qualcomm and supply same or better chips at lower prices.

There also is a third consequence, though it might take a longer time to bear fruit:

Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), if it really wants to compete with Apple using its Pixel smartphone line, will eventually have to design its own CPUs. That’s seemingly the only way it can get to use a more aggressive design enabling it to close the CPU performance gap. Otherwise, Google, along with the rest of the Android world, will be at a permanent disadvantage when it comes to smartphone computing power. Google has steadily been poaching CPU design staff from Apple and Qualcomm, which lends this thesis even more credibility.

Granted, computing power is arguably “good enough” already so consumers might place a bit less emphasis in having a large advantage there. However, having more of it always has potential benefits in the kind of cutting edge apps which can ultimately be developed and used. Also, being the clear leader grants Apple a tangible reason to charge its premium pricing.

Also important within the theme of the article:

A fully throttled iPhone 7 is still nearly as fast (-10%, considering single threaded performance only) as a recent Snapdragon 835-based Android phone such as the Samsung S8.

iPhone 7 is still nearly as fast (-10%, considering single threaded performance only) as a recent Snapdragon 835-based Android phone such as the Samsung S8. A throttled (second step out of possible four steps) iPhone 6s also is nearly as fast (-10%) as a recent Snapdragon 835-based Android phone such as the Samsung S8, though a fully throttled iPhone 6s will run at nearly half the speed of a S8.

This means that many users might not notice the throttling, as often their phones remain speedy enough in spite of it (though that’s likely not the case with the iPhone 6 or even the fully throttled 6s). Still, if people paid for superior phones, they ought not to be throttled back to “mundane” phones or iPhones 1-2 generations prior, at least not during a reasonable product life.

Apple thus needs none of this battery aggravation. It would be my prediction that the iPhone 9 and those following it will finally adopt larger batteries and be done with the problem described in this article (though there’s perhaps also reason to suspect Apple CPU’s peak current demand is partly at fault as well).

Conclusion / Impact On The Stock

Directly as a consequence of liability

As I said in the prior article, even though the liability is likely large ($1-$9 billion is my estimate), Apple is itself gigantic. Apple carries a nearly $900 billion market cap. Even the (pessimistic) top of the liability range I gave is just 1% of that. It’s ultimately noise.

Indirectly

It could happen that Apple’s actions during this scandal will somewhat tarnish the Apple brand.

It’s obvious that Apple saw unexpected shutdowns as a defect. It’s also obvious that when the problem was thought to be small enough, the proper solution was offered (replacing batteries free of charge). However, when the problem gained in size, the solution shifted to “covertly slow people’s iPhones.” That can’t sit well with a consumer.

Still, I dismiss this indirect effect and didn’t even consider it in my prior article. I dismiss it because of at least three factors:

Because Apple’s PR (Public Relations) spin on the situation is working . Nearly all media articles are approaching this situation as if Apple is doing something positive for its users in preempting unexpected shutdowns. No media articles seem to understand that the unexpected shutdowns themselves, happening so early in a product’s life, are a malfunction/defect.

. Nearly all media articles are approaching this situation as if Apple is doing something positive for its users in preempting unexpected shutdowns. No media articles seem to understand that the unexpected shutdowns themselves, happening so early in a product’s life, are a malfunction/defect. Because consumers already expect battery degradation and will have trouble separating the “finer point” of this scandal . The finer point is that while battery degradation is involved in this scandal, the problem for the users still arises from a design defect, in not incorporating a battery which can operate the device at the original performance level for at least a reasonable product lifetime.

. The finer point is that while battery degradation is involved in this scandal, the problem for the users still arises from a design defect, in not incorporating a battery which can operate the device at the original performance level for at least a reasonable product lifetime. Because Android CPU suppliers, mainly Qualcomm, are blundering so heavily that even a heavily throttled iPhone still runs at nearly the same speed as a late day un-throttled Qualcomm-powered phone.

Indeed, this latest bullet even argues for some positivity toward Apple. After all, during 2018 Apple is likely to yet again keep or extend its CPU performance advantage over Android, solely because Qualcomm is set to do more of the same.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.