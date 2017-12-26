Darden: New Highs Are Coming

Image credit

Darden (DRI) has been a tremendous performer this year. After a couple of years where its flagship Olive Garden struggled and thus, the stock with it, DRI has seen the majority of its properties perform well in what is a better environment than we’ve seen for restaurants of late. DRI’s diversification on the value ladder of dining is part of what gives it appeal. And with nearly all of its properties performing well in the second quarter, it is easy to see why the stock is making new highs. Indeed, given what we’ve seen from DRI this year, I don’t think new highs are out of order in the slightest.

Comps are continuing their run

Total sales were up almost 15% in Q2 as DRI hasn’t yet lapped its acquisition of Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen. The 153 stores will be part of the comparable base next calendar year, but for now, it makes revenue growth look enormous. Apart from that, however, DRI has been crushing it with its legacy brands’ comp sales. Q2 saw a +3.1% consolidated number with only Seasons 52 coming in under zero at -50 bps. The rest of the chains saw at least 2% gains in comps and it is clear that DRI is doing extremely well in terms of getting people into its stores. Cheddar’s – which is obviously not part of the legacy brands – saw comps at -2%. One has to assume DRI is addressing this, but were it part of the base, it would easily be the worst performer. I’ll be keeping a keen eye on how DRI transforms Cheddar’s, but to be fair, at 153 stores, it is a rather small portion of the consolidated company, which has in excess of 1,700 stores and is still heavily weighted towards Olive Garden and Longhorn.

Margins were weaker despite great comps

Margins weren’t quite the same story as operating profits fell 20 bps YoY. Nothing moved a great deal but labor costs did more than offset a small gain in food and beverage costs, causing operating margins to deteriorate a bit. At about 7%, DRI’s operating margins are decent but not great, and to be honest, I would have expected the strong comp sales gain to have produced something in the way of margin improvement. The loss in Q2 was small so it is certainly no disaster, but at the same time, DRI cannot rely upon revenue growth alone because after Cheddar’s becomes part of the comparable base, we are back to low or mid-single digits for revenue growth. Higher labor costs should be just about done making their way through the system in terms of YoY growth so perhaps that will help. But for now, margins are on watch for me because I would have expected better.

The margin conversation has some additional meaning for next year as well, as analysts have DRI producing 10% EPS growth on about half that number in sales growth. That implies the buyback and margins will make up about 5% combined, and since DRI doesn’t have the ability to buy back 5% of the float in one year, margins are assumed higher. Expectations are lower for this year given that the first two quarters of the year haven’t seen higher margins and that the Cheddar’s acquisition carries integration costs, which are negative for margins. But next year there are no excuses and it looks like analysts have already built in a return to higher profitability.

The valuation is reasonable here and DRI is a buy

That means the valuation today at 21.4 times this year’s earnings is a bit on the steep side, but given the way DRI’s comps have been performing, one shouldn’t be surprised. Growth like what we’ve seen DRI hit this year is hard to come by for restaurants these days, and even though the stock is at its highs, I still think DRI is a solid pick going into 2018.

The risks to this are lower comps and lower margins, but given the strength in comps we’ve seen this year, that is the least of my worries. Margins are a different conversation, and if DRI is to continue making new highs, something has to give with profitability. Labor costs should be less of a concern next year as YoY increases should be muted against this fiscal year. Food and beverage costs, however, are always a wild card and that’s where I’ll be keeping my eye in the next couple of quarters.

DRI has proven itself to be one of the best restaurant operators out there in the past couple of years, and given the palatable valuation, I think the odds are good it is going higher. DRI isn’t without risks but at the same time, investors love to own the best of the best in any particular industry and DRI, so far this year, is in that company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.