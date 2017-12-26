Tesla: 2017 Was A Failure

I can hear the supporters of Tesla (TSLA) telling me that my title is completely wrong. They may talk about Model S/X sales, Elon Musk's rocket company, or the stock's performance, to name a few things. However, as we get ready to close out the year and add the final chapter to the story of 2017, we really need to think of this year as a failure for the company.

First of all, we are still waiting on this "mass-market" vehicle that Musk originally said could come in late 2016, one of his numerous failures in the past five or so years at Tesla. While there were more than 700 or so deliveries of the Model 3 through November, which itself was mouse nuts when compared to Musk's 100k-200k ambitions and management's official guidance, those were all long-range battery models and most likely cost north of $50,000. If you are looking for that $35,000 vehicle before incentives, keep waiting. Tesla only says the standard battery will start production in 2018, with no time table at present for when customers will actually get them delivered.

As the Model 3 ramp continues to be pushed back, competition only increases. The Chevy Bolt is seeing new sales records each month, and the new Nissan Leaf is seeing strong demand around the globe as it prepares for its first US deliveries. Consumers also will feel more pain as interest rates rise, costing them more in auto loans for the Model 3. The five-year chart below shows how rates are jumping, and auto lending could start to slow with higher rates as lenders try to reduce the amount of risky borrowers.

(Source: cnbc.com page for US 5-year)

That's not the only item that many consumers are still waiting for. We've barely heard anything about the game changing "solar roof" that was supposed to be out by Q2 2018. That's just part of the flailing Tesla Energy segment, one Musk said would do "a few billion" in revenue this year, but wasn't even at $100 million through Q3 (not counting SolarCity). Musk also promised an autonomous coast-to-coast drive in the US before the end of the year, which still hasn't happened and Musk kinda walked back on in the most recent earnings call. Finally, the image below details the Tesla Network that was supposed to be revealed this year. Nothing on that, or Tesla Music, and of course Tesla is going to fall well short on its mission on have 10,000 supercharger stalls by the end of 2017.

(Source: Tesla Model S page, originally from Fall 2016)

Bulls will counter that the two current vehicles, the Model S and X, are doing quite well in terms of sales. Unfortunately, they still are not at levels they were supposed to be. Management said that Tesla would be producing more than 2,400 vehicles a week by Q4 2016, and the company still hasn't hit that level even if we only count 12 weeks in a quarter. In fact, Tesla is cutting production during Q4 2017 in an order to reduce inventory levels. Also, the Model S was supposed to be at 30% gross margins in Q4 2015, with the Model X to approach 25% by the end of 2016. We still have not heard that either of those vehicles have gotten to those levels, even including highly profitable credit sales.

With all of these products being behind or not yet released, it has resulted in more and more losses for the company. As the chart below shows, analysts have had to cut their estimates tremendously for this year, and that's just on a non-GAAP basis. Tesla lost almost $1.3 billion through Q3, even with over $100 million in ZEV credits, and Q4 could be another record loss for the company. Major losses have helped fuel sizable cash burn, forcing more and more capital raises that Musk previously stated were never needed.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance analyst estimates page)

With Tesla likely ending the year north of $10 billion in total debt, Musk even had to open up deposits for the new Roadster and Semi 2-3 years or more before their launches just to bring in some much needed funds. With US treasury and LIBOR rates on the rise, some quite significantly, along with the decline in shares from their all-time highs, the next capital raise is likely going to be a bit more painful than previous ones. It is just a matter of when, not if, more funds will be needed, given we don't even know yet where all these next generation vehicles are going to be produced. If Musk truly wants to build several more Gigafactories, he is going to need a lot of money to do so.

Additionally, talking about this stock as a winner for the year doesn't tell the entire story. As the chart below shows, any gains the stock has to this point in the year were all from the first four months. Since the end of April, this stock is dead flat, while the NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQ) is up about 15%. Two rallies that were based on Model 3 hopes, that tried to send the stock to $400 for the first time, both failed and led to significant pullbacks.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

In the end, 2017 should be considered a failure for Tesla, the company. While Musk's supporters may say that share price is the be-all, end-all, we are still waiting for many things like the $35,000 Model 3, solar roof, Tesla mobility, and others. Multiple delays and other problems have resulted in huge losses and multiple capital raises, putting the company's financial position in a shaky condition as we enter 2018. For those looking for the stock to soar to new highs next year, you better hope that Tesla can do a lot better on delivering things than it did in 2017.