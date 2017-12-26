Trans World Entertainment Corp. - Old Dog, New Tricks

Trans World Entertainment Corp. (TWMC) has been grossly misunderstood by investors, and for no other reason than it being one deceptive little stock. The main business operates movie and music retail stores named “f.y.e.” (For Your Entertainment), once popular in the late 90s but now a declining and unattractive business to be in thanks to Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and an army of internet-based businesses. Seeing how no one seems to bust out DVDs on movie night anymore, and jamming out to your Discman is no longer socially acceptable, it’s no wonder that this company’s business performance has been in decline over the past decade. Consequently, the shareholders have taken a real beating, with the stock price falling from over $5.00 in 2013 down to $1.85 as we near the end of 2017. But ignore the old-economy business model for a moment, the real gem here is a subsidiary that company purchased in October 2016 called “etailz”. The acquisition of this company is part of a turnaround play currently bubbling underneath the surface at TWMC, and creates an attractive risk/reward situation for contrarian investors looking for value.

Upside Potential of Etailz is Masked Underneath Declining Fundamentals of TWMC's Brick-and-Mortar Stores

Founded in 2008, etailz develops propriety software that is used to help suppliers and manufacturers sell goods through various online marketplaces. Amazon is their primary online marketplace for distributing products, but they also sell through eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), Wal-Mart’s (NYSE:WMT) web-store, as well as their own website. It’s also worth mentioning that etailz is a top 10 retailer on the Amazon Marketplace. As of December 2017, etailz’s profile on Amazon shows a 99% positive rating over the last 12 months from its customers, based on over 100,000 ratings. Taking a glance at etailz’s Amazon store front shows top selling products ranging from Jenga box sets to “Indian healing clay”. Although the inventory may not seem very exciting or cutting edge, the secret sauce for etailz lies not in their product line-up, but in their software that helps the company select, source and price products. Etailz’s marketing know-how and software are also utilized to help the company partner with other retailers to boost their sales through consulting engagements.

So far this strategy has helped put eTailz on a strong growth trajectory, with the company growing revenue from $435k in 2009 to $27M in 2013, $93M in 2015, and $162M in the trailing 12-month period ending Q3 2017. Etailz was included in the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies for four years running, and prior to its acquisition by TWMC was able to fuel its growth primarily from its own profits, which is a rare feat for a startup. Compare these results to TWMC's f.y.e. segment, which in FY 2016 saw revenue decline 8 percent from its prior fiscal year to $313M, and generated an operating loss of $1.9M (compared to operating income of $4.6M the year prior). A high-growth, software-driven internet merchant, such as etailz, may very well be the missing puzzle piece that enables TWMC’s f.y.e. stores to compete as a modern day retailer. At the very least, it’s a valuable subsidiary on its own merits.

What’s more, it’s a positive indication that management of TWMC has set aside over $3M in earn-out payments to etailz, contingent upon achieving operating income in excess of $15.5M over the 24 month period ending fiscal year 2019. This performance target appears within reach, as etailz has generated positive operating income in the past, and currently operates at just under break even over the trailing 12 month period ending Q3 2017.

Downside Protection is Provided by TWMC's Strong Balance Sheet

No matter how attractive etailz’s business model and performance to date has been, we don’t want to base our investment decision entirely on the potential value-add of this subsidiary. As deep value investors, we demand the margin of safety that can only be provided by a healthy balance sheet. A quick run-down of TWMC’s latest balance sheet gives us an approximate floor value for the stock, based on the tangible assets owned by the company. Starting from a stated book value of approximately $190M, less net intangible assets of $25M, goodwill of $40M and leasehold improvements of $43M (gross figure - no amortization allocated, so this is a high-end estimate) leaves us with a tangible book value of $82M, or roughly $2.25 per share (based on 36.2M shares outstanding, rounded). With a current share price of $1.85, TWMC trades at a substantial discount to its tangible book value - offering up a margin of safety of ~20 percent. Further down-side protection is offered should etailz fail to achieve its performance target over the next two years, in which case $3M in cash payout obligations are relieved from the balance sheet.

Naturally, we must ask why such a bargain opportunity exists. It appears that years of under performance by TWMC has caused Mr. Market undue pessimism regarding the future of this company. Additionally, the price took a notable drop in March of 2017 – when the Chairman, Robert J. Higgins, passed away. Mr. Higgins played a large role in the Company as one of its founders, it makes sense that his absence would cause further investor worry. However, the turnaround strategy is already moving ahead, and relies less on the f.y.e. stores that Mr. Higgins was responsible for creating and operating, and more on the growth of its new business etailz.

Upside is Further Enhanced by TWMC's Tax Attributes

The footnotes to the financial statements inform us that the company has built up significant net operating loss carry forwards (“NOLs”) as a result of historical losses. TWMC has $181M in NOLs for federal income tax purposes and another $243M in NOLs for state income tax purposes, as of January 2017. These NOLs can be utilized to reduce future taxable earnings, subject to certain limitations, and expire in various amounts through 2036. The tax code is complex and quantifying how much of the NOLs will ultimately be utilized by TWMC involves too much guesswork, so we will not attach a dollar value to the NOLs. But with a high growth internet retail segment that is near break even operating income, TWMC may find use for its NOLs in fueling the tax-free growth of etailz at some point in the near future.

The main point regarding NOLs in this situation is that the presence of such substantial tax-savings creates a strong incentive for management to reach profitable pre-tax earnings so that it can put the NOLs to good use.

Risks

Risks include etailz’s sales growth stalling, not being able to manage its expenses, or both.

One risk we feel confident that we are not exposed to is TWMC squandering resources into f.y.e. stores. The CEO has made it a point to declare that the company is not in a situation to be “opening 20 stores a year” and needs to be selective in new store openings as opportunities arise. He has mentioned that their focus is on opening smaller-sized stores with short-term leases for added flexibility. Furthermore, management has taken steps to lessen the decline in their operating performance in recent years by closing stores that don’t meet minimum thresholds, diversifying its merchandising strategy, and initiating a customer loyalty membership program. Of course, these efforts may be wasted on f.y.e. as costs of running the stores may continue to outweigh revenue generated for the foreseeable future.

Catalysts

There are several potential catalysts in the next year or two that may unlock value for TWMC. The first catalyst comes from etailz generating positive earnings as it strives to meet its performance targets for 2018 and 2019. In this scenario, etailz will be able to reinvest its tax-free profits to fuel further growth.

Another catalyst may come from the f.y.e. stores segment as it shuts down stores that don’t meet its performance thresholds, cuts expenses, and shifts its inventory mix away from declining categories (video and music) towards its growing categories (electronics and “trend” items, i.e. items related to theatrical releases, music and gaming).

Finally, as more investors begin to understand the hidden growth story within TWMC, the share price will further reflect fundamentals and reverse its previous overreactions in pricing.

Conclusion

At first glance, this small cap stock has an outdated business model with a questionable future. No doubt, many shareholders have been burned by the historically negative performance of TWMC. But as investors have spurned the stock, they have also ignored certain fundamental changes that have created opportunity - notably the acquisition of etailz. Furthermore, investor pessimism and overreaction has taken the stock price down to a value that is no longer commensurate with a conservative appraisal of intrinsic value. With no analyst coverage on TWMC, it’s easy to see how investors could let this orphan stock slide through the cracks. With a strong balance sheet, large NOLs, and a pivoting business model, this stock shows great capital gain potential for patient investors.

Thank you for reading this Seeking Alpha PRO article. PRO members received early access to this article and get exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas. Sign up or learn more about PRO here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWMC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.