First Solar: Overblown Runup As Series 6 And Tariff Questions Remain

I purchased First Solar (FSLR) shares for my IMF portfolio as part of my April 2017 buys at a $27 cost basis. At the time, my reasoning went as follows:

On First Solar, the market is giving almost no credit to the company's actual solar business, as the majority of the valuation here comes from the company's cash pile. It's as though First Solar's R&D isn't worth anything, despite it pulling ahead of the Chinese companies on performance with the latest generation of panels. Trump is a serious negative for the stock, but I'd argue at $27 that's already priced in and then some.

What a difference eight months make. Now Trump is (oddly enough) a potential positive for FSLR stock, and the market has concluded that First Solar has a massive technological edge against said Chinese competition. As a result, FSLR stock has shot to the moon:

Alas, just as FSLR stock was wickedly mispriced at the lows, the pendulum has now swung too far to the upside. As a result, I closed my position December 7th at $68/share. Here's why.

For starters, we have no margin of safety on FSLR stock anymore. At $27/share, the actual solar business was selling for peanuts. At the time, First Solar had more than $17/share in net cash, meaning that the operational business was worth less than $10/share ($1 billion) after backing out the cash. Now the business is up to a $5 billion enterprise value - the market is pricing the solar business at 5x as valuable now as in April.

$1 billion was a preposterous valuation for the operating business earlier this year, given that First Solar had already sank a similar sum into its Module 6 research. The market was concerned about Chinese competition eating away what was left of First Solar's Module 4 business, and apparently slept on what the Module 6 would bring to the table in terms of reestablishing First Solar's technological edge.

Also, FSLR stock was another in the group of fantastic Trump trades, along with my personal biggest winner of the year: long Mexico following inauguration.

This spring, analysts seemed preoccupied with the idea that Trump was going to kill off alternative energy. He did talk up coal energy a lot on the campaign trail. And he's made moves to boost the fortunes of domestic natural gas players. Ultimately, though, there's a lot more behind the solar industry than just federal US government subsidies. And, Trump has two conflicting motives in play here - while he may support fossil fuels, his message is also centered around creating and protecting American jobs.

First Solar plays right into that second category. In fact, it's a classic manufacturing victim story such as the heartland auto and steelmakers. First Solar spends oodles of money on pioneering research, and then its goods are knocked off by cheap foreign competition, endangering American jobs. Not surprisingly, Trump is on the case. Trump has reportedly asked for his staffers to bring him tariff cases which he can enact.

The solar industry has delivered. Two US manufacturers are claiming that foreign imports ruined their business models. These include the bankrupt Suniva and SolarWorld Americas, the subsidiary of an insolvent German firm. They requested relief, and the US International Trade Commission subsequently recommended tariffs of up to 35% on imported panels to help stimulate US production and correct alleged "injury" to the industry.

This is a highly controversial proposal, however. Solar installers claim that US manufacturers aren't capable of meeting demand needs at affordable prices. Currently, 80% of US solar installations use foreign-sourced panels. Those against the tariffs (which include many Republican figures) claim that the tariffs would, on net, actually destroy US jobs.

The Trump administration requested more information last month, a move which would suggest that Trump is considering foregoing action or taking a more restrained approach than the 35% tariff option proposed by the ITC.

Trump's final decision is expected by January 26th. In theory, a large tariff should be highly beneficial to First Solar. Even so, it might slow the development of the American solar industry dramatically as power generators opt for other fuel sources rather than higher-priced domestic panels.

And given the run in FSLR stock, the odds favor a correction come January either way. Favorable tariff news could easily result in the classic buy the rumor sell the news pattern. And if Trump takes a soft touch in the matter, you'd likely see the stock tumble.

Module 6: No Big Earnings Impact In 2018

The Module 6 rollout is still far from a confirmed home run at this point. Sure, things are looking a little more certain than they were a few quarters ago, but plenty of execution risk remains, as is usually the case with major technological advances. It's worth noting that analysts still only see First Solar earning $1.47/share next year - that adds up to an aggressive 48x forward PE ratio.

Given that companies such as First Solar in greentech generally only have a tech edge for a couple of years, that better not be peak earnings. Once Module 6 is up and running at full steam, that forward PE ratio had better be into the single digits as First Solar milks its advantage for all it is worth. Since the financial crisis, First Solar has never been able to generate consistent earnings for more than a few quarters in a row:

FSLR Normalized Diluted EPS (Quarterly) data by YCharts

SA contributor Energy Solutions Partners has a comprehensive view of the Module 6's benefits, opportunities, and a model for First Solar's earnings out to 2020. Their research, which takes management's numbers at face value, sees earnings hitting $5.50/share in 2019 and $7/share in 2020. If the execution goes as smoothly as hoped, I think you can justify a $70 share price on those numbers.

But risk is to the downside. If anything goes wrong on the technical front, the Asian panel makers catch up more quickly than expected, or tariffs fail to occur or are subsequently blocked by a court, it's easy to see earnings falling short. And ultimately, those $7/share peak earnings years won't last that long. At the rate technology is advancing, First Solar will have to keep spending on the next generation of technology so that it doesn't fall into another slump like it did when the Module 4 lost its competitive edge.

Any time you get a trade on a stock from $27 to $68 within a calendar year, it's pretty amazing. And this one is even better, since the company had almost $20/share in net cash. Backing that out, the value of the solar business went from single digits a share in April to $50 now, a more than 400% swing. In a highly cyclical business with no dividend, when you get the chance to profit on a swing from extreme pessimism to jubilation, you should take it. I wish First Solar the best; their technology holds great promise for both the future of our environment and its shareholders. But the price has baked in nothing but sunny skies ahead.

