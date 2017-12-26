General Electric And Baker Hughes: Where Do We Go From Here?

It is difficult to see any easy options that will improve the outlook for either company.

Preamble

It was late Christmas afternoon and I was full of turkey and trimmings. My feet were propped up, and my wife had "HGTV's Tiny Houses" on as she cleared up. This combined with the turkey and Coke I'd been hitting after leaving the table, had me in a ruminant and reflective state of mind. As often happens in this state, between micro-naps, potential topics for SA articles pop into my head. At this juncture, it was the impending GE and BHGE breakup. I know, I know there are all kinds of daydreams one could have in my condition, but things are what they are, and this is the one I was having. In daydreams, as in life sometimes you just take what you get.

After refilling my turkey and Coke one last time, I began mulling over some possible options and outcomes that might lay ahead for GE/BHGE on the road to their probable separation. Once I had them in a mental outline, I decided to leave Tiny Houses, and head into my office to put them out to the SA community.

So here you are (probably) my last article for 2017. So settle back and enjoy, secure in the knowledge that any article that has an old Alan Parson's song in the title is going to head in some hitherto uncharted directions.

Introduction

There is an old saying, "Marry in haste, repent at leisure." It's hard to come up with anything that could be more appropriate at this juncture to describe the state of affairs between these two companies. Where after a very short marriage less than a year, General Electric (NYSE:GE) is having "buyer's remorse", and may consider shedding this newly acquired asset. I have to wonder what was going through the minds of the senior GE folks, primarily Jeff Immelt of course, who orchestrated this deal.

On reflection, I think I know what they thought. The intention was to build an oilfield colossus that would be able to match strides with Schlumberger (SLB). They already had parts of the puzzle in their oilfield segment, primarily the old Vetco Gray wellhead tools, Hydril pressure controls, Wellstream flow line hookups, Dresser gauges and telemetry, and Lufkin pump jacks. So why not align with the industry's third largest provider of technical support and equipment to the (mainly upstream) oilfield. Then merge the existing businesses, and of course, start monetizing the Predix AI software they had endlessly been promoting in TV ads (remember the ads with the nerdy college grad accepting an offer from GE and trying to explain to his friends and parents why?) Gone without a trace in this new era.

Worthy of note is this is how it all started between the two of them. GE was trying to find a house account for Predix and contacted Baker (NYSE:BHGE) (in the industry they are just referred to as 'Baker', and that's how I will do so in this article) about a joint venture. After a few chats between the two corporate chieftains, I suppose the idea dawned to just merge... sort of, in a horrendously complicated stock and equipment swap into a new entity, Baker Hughes General Electric. If you have a mind to deconstruct the financials of this transaction, fellow author Robert Honeywill just published a great one. Here's a link to it.

By revenue, it would become the oilfield's number two, and who knows... in a few years maybe they could overtake Big Blue and become number one. And, to their credit, that goal was largely accomplished. Have a look at an article I did a while back that includes a comprehensive Product Service Offering comparison table between Baker and Schlumberger.

Note: "Big Blue" is an affectionate term the industry uses for SLB.

To be honest, I bought into some of this narrative as you can tell from the article. (I will be revising this Deep Water Portfolio soon, as I no longer consider BHGE investable given the flux in the marriage.) Then, we hear that GE after losing about half its value since announcing the merger wants now to toddle off and chart a new course following the directives of a new captain - Flannery. He was around when the GE/BHI deal was being done but claims, "not to have been in the conference room when the deal was done". This makes me think of that old breakup line, it's not you, it's me... we can still be friends, now let's talk about money. It happens all the time, so what makes this one different?

The timing is awful. The last couple of years, the oilfield has fallen down a rabbit hole into the deepest recession it's ever known, and from which it is only now starting to emerge. Hey GE... great time to decide you don't want something that you just spent $30 billion smackeroos to acquire. As an investor, this just brings out the Sam K-i-n-i-s-o-n in me. There is no way GE/BHGE investors come out ahead on this deal, except for one.

In the rest of this article, I will discuss some potential outcomes of this restructuring on Baker Hughes. Keep reading, please.

Should I Stay or Should I go?

I don't know if the BHGE head, Lorenzo Simonelli is old enough to remember the Clash, or not. Looking at his picture I think probably not. Either way, he's got to be thinking how do I get out of this mess with this great job I have now. Let's agree jobs like being head of a global enterprise like Baker don't come along every day, and there's only one way he gets to keep his. Baker buys out GE's 62.5% interest and becomes a standalone company.

Stay or go? This is important because for the next couple of years Simonelli has control of GE's exit, thanks to the two-year standstill agreement. And, Baker has one advantage conceptually that virtually no other oilfield service company has, nearly zero net debt. Remember that 7.5 billion cash payment from GE? That's the reason.

Source: Bloomberg

The sticky wicket in that scenario is the amount of debt that would be created. As I said, GE has about $21 billion tied up in its equity stake in BHGE. One has to think that it would like a big chunk of that money back in a divestiture of this type. In just the six months since they tied the knot, BHGE stock is down 30% though, making that stake now worth only about $14 billion. Quite a haircut. Ouch! Even at this level, the debt would be crushing to BHGE with annual revenue of only $12.5 billion, making this option a non-starter.

I think for the next couple of years, where they can control their fate, Baker sticks with GE... unless a rebound partner calls for a date.

Eight, six, seven, five, three, oh, ni-yuhn

Who in the oilfield might want Baker? Like the girl-Jenny, in the song associated with that number (Warning - do not Google this number and listen to this song... once you do you will not be able to get the refrain out of your head... ever), Baker will have a lot of potential suitors. A better question might be who in the oilfield might want Baker that could possibly afford them? I have few ideas that I'll set forth below for your consideration.

Big Red, Halliburton (HAL). Baker has 3.5 billion of their money. But, after having just been told 'no' by Justice, they're out of the game for the whole company.

Big Blue, Schlumberger. Baker has nothing this oilfield behemoth wants, and in most cases, any combination of SLB's and Baker's assets would run afoul of the friendly and accommodating folks down at Justice.

Little Red, Weatherford (WFT). Too broke. WFT is carrying 7.5 billion in debt from the previous expansion. As fellow contributor, Shock Exchange has extolled many times WFT is a dead stock walking and should be part'sed out itself.

National Oilwell Varco (NOV). Nope, still too much debt. NOV has always had big dreams but lacked the critical mass to catch up with the big three. In 2017, NOV will gross about 7-8 billion, about half the size of Baker, while losing $0.07/Sh (down from $3.62 in 2016). If it wasn't lugging almost $3 billion in debt around, maybe you could make a case. Baker and NOV compete in a few areas, but largely this would be a vertical merger.

OK, those are the ones that come readily to mind. So time for a little spit-ballin' (you know where you throw ideas against a wall to see if they bounce off or... stick.)

China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), (CEO). This colossus owns a fairly sophisticated service company already, China Offshore Services, Ltd (COSL), (OTCPK:CHOLY), so picking up Baker wouldn't constitute inventing the wheel at CNOOC. Let's put this thesis in a macro context.

China is intent on revamping their economy from an export model to a consumption model. Out of a population of about 1.5 billion, by 2020, almost 550 mm will be considered middle class with the attendant expectations and priorities that come with that status. That's almost twice the entire population of the USA! A big market to say the least.

Now you may have noticed that the Chinese have a propensity to buy American. They were doing it long before President Trump made it a watch-phrase. It's cooled off a bit in 2017 due to a perception of American protectionism, but they had a torrid year in the American market in 2016. 2018 is forecast to move back in that direction. Here's table from the above link on recent Chinese M&A activity in the USA.

Source: USA Today

Note: you can see from the fourth item down the Chinese already like doing business with GE!

Now as one of a very few remaining U.S. based multi-national oilfield service companies of any real size, a proposed Baker acquisition by CNOOC would (almost assuredly) likely draw the attention of Uncle Sam. My bet is the U.S. government would probably take a dim view of this idea. But, we're just spit-ballin' right now, so we'll leave the idea on the table and move onto what I think is the most likely end game.

I Fall to Pieces

Baker has some highly valuable parts that might be attractive to individual companies. I'll run through a few and we can put some combos together.

The Vetco Gray wellhead business would be attractive to Halliburton. Big Red doesn't have that service now and needs it to compete with Schlumberger/Cameron for total service package business. Vetco Gray was acquired for a couple of billion by GE in 2007 and should hold most of that value in a sale of this type.

Hydril was acquired about the same time for 1.2 billion. They go together so likely Big Red would want that as well and pay a premium for both. Maybe GE gets back $4-5 billion depending on the strength of the market, for these two alone.

Wellstream and Dresser might have to find other homes but could also go as a package to Halliburton.

The whole of GE's oilfield business was valued at 21 billion +/-. If Halliburton can get these four it moves light years closer to SLB in capability. Probably $8-10 billion all bundled together. Bear in mind Vetco Gray, Hydril, Wellstream, and Dresser are oilfield legacy names that are instantly recognized in the oilfield. Having them all under one roof adds value.

Completion Services Baker has a sophisticated and well respected offering in this space. The screens, valves, and connections that are required to stabilize the well after gravel packing or fracturing are a big business. This is carried on their 10-Q as being part of Oilfield Equipment revenue, so the value of this business is hard to estimate. My guess 1-2 billion. Equipment intensive companies, like NOV, or TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) who have tried to grow in this area might find it attractive.

Drilling Services Two highlights here are Baker's Measurement While Drilling technology/Logging While Drilling (MWD/LWD) and Baker Fluids. MWD/LWD is an essential service used by oil companies to continuously monitor the progress of the bit, and collect interval data as the well is drilled in real time. It is hugely technical and hugely profitable. I can see NOV or TechnipFMC going after this service.

Baker Fluids is kind of the runt of the litter, but still a well respected, technology driven service. I can see second tier companies like Newpark Resources (NR), or QMAX Solutions - privately held, going after the fluids division for market share improvement, particularly in the international arena. These would likely be well below a half-a-billion each to acquire.

Time to Say Goodbye... For Now Anyway

I just got called for dessert, and we're having Patti Labelle's Sweet Potato Pie, so we're going to part ways for the night. It's way too early to deal in any real specifics about GE and Baker splitting the sheets, so-to-speak. All we have are rumors and vague suggestions at this point.

Summary

My view, if a true separation occurs, GE gets way more of its money back parts'ing out Baker. Sad, but true. A stalwart, mini-titan of the industry could ride off into the sunset.

Here's a dirty, little secret. Someone is going to have to go. The oilfield is oversupplied now with the big three, SLB, BHGE, and HAL. Not to mention the dozens of smaller companies whose services overlap the big guys. SLB and HAL are here for the long haul. Long term, I think BHGE's days as an entity are numbered.

Your takeaway

GE and Baker are simply not investable at present levels, given this overhang. I think there is still 20 percent downside in each due to uncertainty. But, keep your ear to the ground if you are interested in either of these companies. That's what I am doing. Unless GE stock turns a corner, and quickly, I think management is going to be under the gun to shed assets.

Since Flannery has already said BHGE is non-core, the push will be to get them off the books, subject to Baker's approval in the next couple of years. In my view, since it's going to happen, both companies are better off if it happens fast. Blood is in the water. I can almost hear the phone lines burning up in the C-Suites of the companies I've mentioned.

My advice going forward. Be ready, have some dry powder available. Do some work. Read the quarterlies. Review the conference call summaries. It's all right here. SA makes it easy. When things begin to move, my bet is it will happen over a very short time span.

Final Request

I am an oilfield specialist and spend my time looking for opportunities in the Patch based on my nearly 40 years of experience.

