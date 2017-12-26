Market Volatility Bulletin: Implied Vol Picks Up In The Retail Sector After Positive Data

A new feature on VIXCentral allows us to compare implied volatility to historical vol.

Equities mark time into the end of the year, while both prices and vol in the retail sector stride upward.

Market Intro

CNBC: 1:07 PM EST

Though US equities (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) have moved little in the post-Christmas session, positive retail news has the sector (XRT) on the move, both in terms of prices and implied volatilities:

IB: Retail Sector ETF (“XRT”)

IB: XRT Option Implied Volatility

The economic calendar does not feature any major data points this week, but there is a pretty decent quantity of "mid-level" metrics that may be worth a look.

Bloomberg Economic Calendar – Thursday truncated

The State Street Investor Confidence Index appeared to wane some in December:

Source: Bloomberg, Econoday

It interests us that while the indexes achieve all-time highs, this measure of investor confidence appears to be nearing the lower end of its range.

Thoughts on Volatility

Bravo to VIXCentral for adding some new features to their vol monitoring tools! The site now includes Historical Vols across 10, 20, and 30-day spectra.

The immediate observation is that there is quite a premium that the spot VIX is trading over 20-day historical vol, and also the modest premium of the front month Jan futures over spot. VIXCentral is now serving as an excellent new avenue to visualize not only the spread of M1 over spot, but then also spot over historical vol.

This holiday week has frequently featured mild trading activity without major moves in the indexes. So perhaps the historical vols have plenty of room to remain muted over the next few days (XIV, SVXY, ZIV).

IB: S&P 500 futures

With the tax bill and the transition from a Yellen Fed to a Powell Fed, we posit that there is some scope for realized volatility to kick up a handle or two as we begin 2018. Thematically however, we see the end of this year playing out less like the turbulence of 2014 and 2015, and more like the calm gliding to new all-time highs for the indexes as happened in 2013.

IB: SPX 2014 (top pane), 2013 (bottom pane)

Long-Vol Trade Set-up

We received this suggestion as a way to play volatility from the long side in a past MVB, and we’d like to highlight this trade:

Now, to be clear, we do indeed think it is interesting to consider how to play volatility from the long end. That said, we don’t root for one side or the other as it were, and by this point it is pretty well established how unlikely it is to do well holding long-vol products (VXX, TVIX, UVXY, VXZ) for long periods of time.

We thought we’d highlight some features of this trade and follow it periodically over the next few weeks. As a starting point, we’ll feature the spread from IB, with a visual payoff on the right of the screen shot.

IB: VX Feb-Mar options spread

We’d like to hear from readers their thoughts on this trade as we delve into some of the key features in this and future posts.

Conclusion

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, we thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

Keep an eye out for our 2018 Outlook Piece that will be featured tomorrow morning here on SA.

We got some really excellent comments and feedback from readers in the last MVB, ranging from bitcoin, to discussions of when inequality is or is not a good thing, to trade set-ups. We’d recommend you take a look, and we’ll leave a sample of one of the discussions.

Thanks to all for the great conversations in the comments section this past year!

Please consider following us.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures