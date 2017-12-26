Hercules Capital: A 9.6% Yielder Trading At An Undemanding Valuation

Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) is a tech-focused BDC that is well positioned to benefit from a rising rate environment. Its internal management structure has long been regarded as one of its most enduring strengths wherefore the more recent decision not to convert to an externally managed structure is positive. The risk that management may later revisit this decision, however, continues to exist along with the risk of rising expenses.

Rising Rates as a Driver of NII and The Risk of Increased Expenses

The US Federal Reserve is widely expected to continue hiking rates in 2018. The Fed currently forecasts three rate hikes next year. With around 96% of HTGC’s investment portfolio at floating rates and none of its floating rate borrowing currently utilized, it is well positioned to benefit from these rate hikes.

Hercules Capital, in fact, expects that a 75-basis point increase in the prime rate should contribute around 10c per share in net investment income (NII) per annum as depicted in the infographic below. If this entire amount were distributed to shareholders it would amount to an 8% increase in the dividend which should, in turn, contribute to a rising share price.

(Source: Hercules Capital Investor Presentation)

The risk of increased expenses does, however, somewhat lower the positive outlook I have for the stock. Management's indication that expenses could increase between $500,000-$1,000,000 per quarter in order to retain talent has the potential to significantly reduce NII. If expenses increased by around $750,000 per quarter, which is in the middle of the range indicated by management, it will lead to a reduction in annual NII of close to $0.04 per share. In essence, the potentially increased expenses will likely offset the benefit from the first 25-basis point rate hike entirely.

HTGC’s gross asset non-leverage expense ratio at around 2.88% is currently at the lower end of the scale. In the aforementioned scenario of a $750,000 increase in expenses each quarter this, however, rises to around 3.1% which remains on the lower end of the scale but is fast approaching the expense ratio of externally managed BDCs such as Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD). It is for this reason that fears persist that management could use the increasing expenses as a justification to revive the proposal of becoming an externally managed BDC.

(Source: Closed-End Fund Advisors)

In light of the sharp drop in the share price when management made this proposal before, increasing expenses is thus something holders of HTGC would have to be vigilant off going forward.

Strong Asset Quality

Given that BDCs' lending portfolio is mostly to smaller companies that are below investment grade its investments inherently carry greater risk. In light of these risks it is important that a BDC has a well-diversified portfolio. HTGC performs reasonably well in this area with no single portfolio company making up more than 8% of its total loan portfolio.

In recent years the oil and gas sector has plagued BDCs with a large number of loans on non-accrual status. The oil and gas, as well as other mining-related industries, inherently have greater earnings volatility as commodity prices fluctuate. It is for this reason that I consider the fact that HTGC has no exposure to any of these sectors to be a positive factor. The fact that the BDC also has no exposure to CLOs further enhances my positive view of HTGC’s asset quality for as Factoids correctly noted in his article on identifying risks in BDCs:

“ BDCs with more than 5% weightings in these [CLOs] strongly tend to have higher than average earnings volatility and higher NAV declines. I would prefer to avoid all CLOs.”

In respect of HTGC’s asset quality, a trend has emerged in which the level of loans considered to be Grade 1, its highest quality loans, has declined from around 22% of its total loan portfolio in the third quarter of 2016 to around 14.6% in the third quarter of 2017. This trend does not, however, give rise to concern as the weighted average quality of its loan portfolio has been improving. Grade 2 loans, in particular, saw a substantial increase to around 53.6% of the total portfolio from 42.3% in the third quarter of 2016.

The Dividend, Valuation, and Conclusion

HTGC’s dividend yield at 9.58% is the highest of the higher quality BDCs depicted in the infographic below. Its dividend is also seemingly safe considering that its 1-year average NII dividend coverage ratio is at 103.39%. The prospect of increasing NII as a result of rising rates discussed above also substantially increases the prospect of a dividend increase going forward.

(Source: Closed-End Fund Advisors)

HTGC is currently trading at 1.295 times NAV which is the second highest of the higher quality BDCs. It is, however, broadly in line with its 3-year average price to NAV of around 1.294 which is not a demanding valuation in light of an improved earnings outlook.

(Source: Closed-End Fund Advisors)

The risk of management reviving the proposal to switch to an externally managed structure along with the potential increase in expenses, however, makes me hesitate in calling the stock undervalued. I am therefore of the view that HTGC is currently fairly valued although a greater than expected increase in expenses or slower rise in rates could alter this view.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAIN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.