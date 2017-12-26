Office Depot: New Opportunities Due To Changes In Business Concept

Investment thesis: The shares of Office Depot (NYSE:ODP) in October fell sharply in price due to the takeover of IT company CompuCom. In my opinion, the purchase of this company along with a business model to be rebuilt should help Office Depot to return to positive growth rates of revenue and increase operating margin. Also, based on the already completed deal with Staples and in comparison with competitors, the company has a significant undervaluation by the market. Therefore, I recommend Office Depot shares for purchase.

CompuCom

In early October, Office Depot announced the purchase of IT company CompuCom. This acquisition occurred as part of a change in the company's business strategy aimed at implementing in the IT field.

Compucom is one of the world's best providers of IT services. They provide IT support services and technology consulting services for businesses of all sizes. Their clients are hundreds of different companies, including six companies from the top 10 Fortune 500 list.

Office Depot expects more than $40 million annual cost synergies in the next two years. And it will help to increase revenue from the segment of business services.

The purchase of CompuCom cost $1 billion and after the announcement of the purchase shares of Office Depot fell by 11 percent.

Service together with the sale of equipment

In mid-November, the company reported for the third quarter and provided some information on the company's transformation. The report, as expected, was not very impressive. Revenue decreased by 8 percent compared to the second quarter. Also, a slight decrease occurred in operating profit. At the same time, the company listed the reasons for which the financial indicators decreased. In my opinion, they look very objective.

Transforming from tactical product-based transactions company to services-driven business

With the help of CompuCom, the company is going to enter the market of tech services for small- and medium-sized businesses. And the opportunity to offer this type of services will allow the company to promote its other services. The company also refers to its key growth initiatives previously acquired by BizBox, Elementum, and Centriq. The main thing in the new ecosystem of the company is BizBox. All services provided by the company are concentrated around it: Email marketing, CRM, accounting, website creation and so on.

The potential of combining millions of office depot customers and the services provided by bizbox and compucom is very large. At the same time, the company also does not abandon its core business and will provide to small and medium-sized businesses everything from equipment to promotion in social networks.

Huge potential for growth

With the new business model, the company is attractive primarily due to the transition to a more marginal business of services. Also, the costs due to the sale of a larger number of stores should be greatly reduced. Therefore, I believe that this model will allow the company to increase free cash flow from operating activities and return to positive dynamics of financial indicators.

In the summer, one of the company's competitors, Staples (NASDAQ:SPLS), was acquired for $6.9 billion, which is approximately 5.3x EBITDA. Over the past 12 months, Office Depot's EBITDA is 517 million, and by projecting the same multiplier, the company's price should be $2.7 billion. And after deducting a net debt, we get a growth potential of 38 percent.