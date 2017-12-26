Apple Takes Some Hits: Analysis

AAPL continues to appear undervalued and, therefore, a likely source of alpha in an appropriate time frame.

This article critiques the Bloomberg article and that out of Taiwan and finds them unpersuasive.

But news, or "news," out of Taiwan and Bloomberg have knocked the stock down $5, or $25+ billion in market cap as of Tuesday morning.

The Barron's challenge for the bears

Barron's came out with an important cover story this weekend. On the electronic version of the cover, the title and sub-title read:

Dawn of a New Golden Era for Apple In a big shift, the tech giant is generating predictable, stable earnings, and it merits a higher share price.

The title of the linked article was more money-oriented: "Apple to Hit $1 Trillion in Market Value in 2018."

With Apple (AAPL) having closed Friday at $175.01, a share count that could easily shrink to the 5.0 B range would imply a $200 stock price. This in turn would presage a 16% total return in one year or less, perhaps much less than one year.

The case for a higher P/E for AAPL is one I have been making in different ways going back to 2015, when I pointed out that AAPL has many more core, and leading, capabilities than Mr. Market has appeared to realize. I said that if AAPL wanted to, it could grow through various horizontal or vertical adjacencies. This year, I made a similar argument to the one that Barron's made: AAPL deserves a higher multiple, especially a higher relative multiple in a high market, simply based on its existing businesses.

With AAPL in a strong technical position, the Barron's article could have helped the stock to move to new highs.

Instead, AAPL has opened down 5 points to $170, or over $25 B in lost market cap? Maybe it is pure coincidence, but Bloomberg News came out with a hit piece that has shaken the stock. Thin post-Christmas trading helped accentuate the move.

In this article, first I critique the Bloomberg article and related news flow, then comment on the tax bill as well as the iPhone "throttling" issue to which some bears are pointing.

Bloomberg and the rumor mill

The article is titled Analysts Cut iPhone X Shipment Forecasts, Citing Lukewarm Demand.

The very first sentence of this article is problematic; it is not really supported by solid information in the rest of the article. This sentence reads:

Apple Inc. looks like it's having a not-so Merry Christmas.

The article then quotes two little-known shops, Sinolink Securities and JL Warren, as making some mildly downbeat sales forecasts for AAPL. They are entitled to their opinions and forecasts, but:

How do their opinions show that AAPL is not "merry" this holiday season?

The article goes on to quote a Chinese language Taiwanese business journal making a dubious assertion. From the Bloomberg article:

Apple is said to have trimmed its first-quarter [i.e. calendar Q1 2018, not AAPL's FY Q1] sales forecast to 30 million units from 50 million, Taiwanese newspaper Economic Daily News reported, citing unidentified supply chain officials. It also said Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.'s main iPhone X manufacturing hub in Zhengzhou, China, stopped recruiting workers. The company also known as Foxconn is the sole iPhone X assembler, and also makes the handsets in Shenzhen and Chengdu.

This is strange in two ways, even beyond the reliance on "unidentified" officials.

First is the unlikelihood that AAPL or any analyst ever expected to have 50 million iPhone X units manufactured next quarter. If AAPL expected to sell around 50 MM 'X' units in Q1, and if it realized $1,000 per unit (a complete guesstimate), that would imply $50 B in revenues just from this one product line. Yet Yahoo Finance shows consensus revenues of $68.75 B for FY Q2, i.e. CY Q1. No one should have been expecting anything close to 50 MM iPhone X devices produced in CY Q1. Yet Bloomberg was uncritical of this source.

The second criticism is that Foxconn may or may have been fully staffed in Zhengzhou by now, and if so, what of it? This unconfirmed staffing action (or, non-action) is presented with no context. Who cares? What information would shareholders learn about AAPL's prospects from this news, even if it were accurate?

To repeat, the problem is not that some blog repeated the various comments. It's that Bloomberg's lead sentence presents as reportage, as fact, that which is not supported even if the iPhone X were the key driver of AAPL's Christmas-time cheer or lack of such - which it is likely not.

Putting the X in perspective

The best part of the Bloomberg article was the final sentence, which truly puts the iPhone X in the correct context:

New features such as facial recognition and virtual reality herald Apple's vision for future smartphones, but other issues such as the lack of augmented-reality apps have cooled [or, not yet ignited] buyer interest in those technologies.

That's the point re sales of the X. The X is cool, but it's very expensive. For our X, the total purchase began with $999 for the handset. But costs also included AppleCare, a case and a charging base. With tax, the total cost was $1,381. (That was before the credit related to turning in the prior year's iPhone, as we are on the upgrade program.) So, is it any surprise that the iPhone X can only achieve a certain limited sales volume?

With augmented reality in its infancy in relation to smartphones, what's the rush for this top-of-the-line device for many buyers?

The iPhone X is key for many reasons, not just current profits, including the following reasons:

One use for the iPhone X from AAPL's standpoint is to have the manufacturing process for the components in the "notch" improved. They will be further miniaturized over time and will have increased capabilities. Another use is to get people thinking of AR, and another reason to have launched the X is to get AAPL embedded in the popular consciousness as the leader in facial recognition, AR, etc. - and therefore, the leader in smartphones once again. Yet another valid commercial reason for the X is to make the pricing of the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus look cheaper.

A better way, the only good way, to think about AAPL is holistically. The company makes plenty of money selling the iPhone 8 series, the iPhone 7 series, etc. AAPL's main goal is to bring more people into its walled garden while keeping as many who are already there as can be retained. The X is just the start of what AAPL has said is a decade-long plan to grow AR as a key to the next generation of ever-better handsets.

An important part of the Apple sales base going forward is going to be the Apple Watch. Analyst estimates for sales of this device, which are not broken out individually by AAPL (not yet, at least), have been rising. People only have so many dollars they wish to, or can, allot to AAPL devices and services. Spending hundreds of dollars on an Apple Watch may delay purchase of a replacement iPhone. Lots of moving parts at AAPL, plus what may come next in the next few years, are what matters, and a $5 drop in share price from almost no new real information makes little sense.

Moving on...

Tax reform looks to be more good than bad for AAPL

Unlike many/most of its mega-cap competitors, AAPL has been reporting EPS based on a 24-25 tax rate (though it has been paying at a lower rate). Thus, it is highly likely that after booking a very large tax liability in the current quarter (if I understand the tax bill properly), AAPL will enjoy a lower tax rate beginning in CY 2018. How much lower? AAPL will have to provide the information. For FY 2017, AAPL's pre-tax earnings were $64.1 B. Tax booked as $15.7 B, or 24.6%. If the rate drops about 4 points, then reported EPS would rise 5-6%. I have been using a $12 EPS estimate for CY 2018 for AAPL (not FY 2018). If this were to rise 5%, then the EPS would be $12.60. With AAPL at $170, the P/E would be 13.5X. This certainly is depressed enough relative to the P/E of the S&P 500 (SPY) or DJIA (DIA), of which AAPL has been a member for several years, to allow the stock to handle some sales issues should they arise. AAPL's caution in its tax rate will help the stock. So will its still-very large net cash and marketable securities stash going forward.

All the above comments in this section are provisional until we hear officially from the company.

"Throttling:" probably not much there to trouble shareholders (first reaction)

It is always bad publicity when lawsuits start appearing, in this case about AAPL's software updates related to the functioning of aging batteries. Whether the suits have any validity, either individually or as bases for a class action, I offer no opinion. But, normally, people do not run to a lawyer if they think a salesperson misinformed them. Normally instead they contact the company, in this case, AAPL, and perhaps say that they bought a new iPhone they now think they did not need and that an AAPL salesperson failed to advise them of the option of trying a new battery first, etc. On a case-by-case basis, I would expect that AAPL would try to satisfy the customer with such things as a credit or rebate.

I very much doubt that a conspiracy at AAPL existed that would lead to either a crippling fine or a large loss of public confidence in the iPhone.

TechCrunch ran an article a week ago titled Apple addresses why people are saying their iPhones with older batteries are running 'slower,' which I thought had a number of good points in it. A portion of the article reads this way:

Here's a statement that Apple provided when I inquired about the power profile that people were seeing when testing iPhones with older batteries: "Our goal is to deliver the best experience for customers, which includes overall performance and prolonging the life of their devices. Lithium-ion batteries become less capable of supplying peak current demands when in cold conditions, have a low battery charge or as they age over time, which can result in the device unexpectedly shutting down to protect its electronic components. Last year we released a feature for iPhone 6, iPhone 6s and iPhone SE to smooth out the instantaneous peaks only when needed to prevent the device from unexpectedly shutting down during these conditions. We've now extended that feature to iPhone 7 with iOS 11.2, and plan to add support for other products in the future."

The article goes into some detail about these peaks and what the feature AAPL refers to does.

The article strikes me as balanced, and a superior article for shareholders to review; but I profess no technical or legal expertise. Obviously, there are numerous commentaries, legal complaints (Patently Apple kindly presents some of these), and the like to consider beyond this one.

Not prejudging matters, I think back to Antennagate and think that the main effect of this current controversy is to help put the stock in a temporarily weakened position, so that a nothingburger such as the Bloomberg News article, and the news/"news" out of the Taiwan-based journal, can affect AAPL's stock so much.

Risks

In addition to all the usual risks that AAPL discloses in its regulatory filings and elsewhere, I have pointed out recently that no matter what the P/E of the "average" stock is, AAPL can trade anywhere Mr. Market wants it to. So, if in March 2019, Mr. Market wants to look backward at $12.50 of potential historical AAPL EPS (i.e. CY 2018 EPS) and give it a 12X P/E as it has done before, then AAPL would be a $150 stock. Those who sold today would appear correct. If matters work out just that way, would that have any predictive value for AAPL in 2020, 2021, etc.? That's for each of us to judge, but based on AAPL's history, there is no reason to think so. AAPL could trade "heavy" for any reason or no reason at all. And of course, business could indeed turn down and stay down. Only time will tell. Thus, there is clearly both trading and fundamental risk in owning AAPL.

Summary - staying the course

The idea that AAPL is unhappy, propounded by Bloomberg News in a news article, not opinion piece, is unsupported by the contents of the article, but it does finally get to the point I agree with: the iPhone X presents a vision of the smartphone's future. Its commercial success is intended by AAPL to come in future iterations over many years, not immediately.

The idea that sales of the iPhone X have been disappointing versus AAPL's expectations is at best weakly supported, as is the related idea that AAPL has ramped down its forecast for X sales in the next quarter or two.

AAPL is a large, diverse company, with many moving parts. Even should the iPhone X be selling worse than AAPL hopes, other profit drivers may be doing better than planned. Plus, there is always next year, new models, more uses for AR, etc.

The tax reform bill in the US should take a chunk of AAPL's excess cash away, but AAPL's conservatism in booking taxes will help it. Right now, multinationals have been under a bit of a cloud as non-beneficiaries of the tax bill, and AAPL may have been caught up in that. This emphasis on domestic profits and lower tax rates from them will run its course.

Finally, we shall see what we shall see about the power management/"throttling" controversy. I doubt that AAPL has done anything seriously wrong, or even anything at all wrong in a legal sense. I also think that it is unclear how many owners of iPhones that have had power management software modifications performed have suffered material damages, or any damages at all. So, as a shareholder, I'm holding tough on this issue.

The bottom line for me remains that the world is moving toward greater dependency on smartphones and such devices as the Apple Watch, not further from them. In that setting, and with AAPL refocusing on the Mac as well, its valuation continues to appear anomalously low. While I disagree with Barron's or anyone predicting where any stock will trade in any time frame, I am glad to see Barron's seeing things my way, which now comports with Warren Buffett's view of AAPL. Over time, I expect that AAPL will trade as the blue chip asset that it clearly is, and that its relative P/E will rise, very possibly substantially. All the rest of the news/"news" such as has been discussed comprises, in my humble opinion, distracters and a fresh buying opportunity for patient investors.

Thanks for reading and sharing and comments you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL,SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.