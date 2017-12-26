Natural Gas Storage Figures For This Week

A storage report of -102 Bcf would be compared to -233 Bcf last year and -111 Bcf for the five-year average.

Welcome to the natural gas storage forecast edition of Natural Gas Daily!

We expect a -102 Bcf change in the storage report for the week ended December 22. A storage report of -102 Bcf would be compared to -233 Bcf last year and -111 Bcf for the five-year average.

Source: ICE

We kept our estimate the same from last Friday.

Natural gas storage forecasts for the next 4-weeks are expected to remain below the 5-year average and last year. We estimate that the storage draws over the next 4-weeks will be 133 Bcf higher than the 5-year average and 174 Bcf higher than last year.

As a result, we have end of storage at 1.47 Tcf at the moment.

We are currently forecasting 2.572 Tcf by Jan 19th, and that leaves us with 11 weeks to April 6th.

The average storage draw over the 11-weeks is (93) Bcf. In order for storage to hit our estimate, storage draw will need to average ~(100) Bcf, or 7 Bcf over the 5-year average.

As we have said repeatedly over the last 2-months, whether or not storage will reach our target will be entirely dependent on weather forecasts. For now, we are seeing warmer than normal temps piercing through the Northeast starting on Jan 7th, and that trend could continue.

