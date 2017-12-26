Diamonds, Spiders, Nasdaq 100 And Transportation ETFs Set New Highs Last Week, Not Small Caps

My theme remains: Investors should reduce stock market allocations to 50% of normal to protect the significant gains seen in 2017.

The Dow 30 ETF (Diamonds), the S&P 500 ETF (Spiders) and the Nasdaq 100 ETFs set new highs on Dec. 18, then stalled.

The weekly charts for the five major equity exchange-traded funds are positive and Diamonds, Spiders and Nasdaq 100 QQQs remain as “inflating parabolic bubbles” with weekly slow stochastic readings well above 90.00 on a scale of 00.00 to 100.00.

The transportation ETF now has a positive weekly chart and the Russell 2000 ETF has a positive but overbought weekly chart.

The Problem In 2018 Will Likely Be Federal Reserve Policy

Main Street USA will soon feel the positive effect of tax reform, but that will be offset by higher healthcare costs and higher interest payments on loans tied to the federal funds rate, and three rate hikes are projected in 2018.

A bigger drag comes from the ridiculous unwinding of the Federal Reserve balance sheet. The plan is for the Fed to trash $10 billion a month this quarter and raise it by $10 per month in the first quarter of 2018, then level off at $50 billion per month. This will likely drop when the balance sheet falls below $3 trillion in 2020. That’s a drain of about $1.5 trillion, just when these funds could be used for infrastructure spending. There is no reason why funds from unwinding the balance sheet cannot be transferred to the U.S. Treasury just as Federal Reserve profits are.

The major equity averages are not cheap: 21.80 for the Dow 30, 25.25 for the S&P 500, 26.89 for the Nasdaq 100, 21.09 for Dow transports and 123.89 for the Russell 2000.

The Scorecard For These Equity ETFs

Here’s how to trade the equity ETFs based upon weekly charts and key trading levels.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for Diamonds ($247.40 on Dec. 22) is positive but overbought with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $239.71. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 94.46 well above 90.00 remaining as a sign of an “inflating parabolic bubble”.

Given this chart and my analysis, traders should continue to refrain from chasing momentum and concentrate on reducing holdings to 50% by year end. Diamonds will be influenced by a weekly pivot of $247.07. My monthly, quarterly, semiannual and annual pivots of $244.92, $241.14, $232.31, $224.09 and $220.14, respectively, will be revised next week for 2018.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for Spiders ($267.51 on Dec. 22) is positive but overbought with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $262.22. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 94.04 well above 90.00 as a sign of an “inflating parabolic bubble”.

Given this chart and my analysis, traders should continue to refrain from chasing momentum and concentrate on reducing holdings to 50% by year end. Spiders is influenced by this week’s pivot of $268.13, which is a sell on strength level. My monthly, quarterly, semiannual and annual pivots of $266.33, $265.14, $261.42, $263,57 and $253.37, respectively, which will be revised next week for 2018.

PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for QQQ’s ($157.37 on Dec. 22) remains positive but overbought with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $154.38. The 12x3x3 weekly stochastic reading ended last week at 94.04 still above 90.00 as a sign of an “inflating parabolic bubble”.

Given this chart and my analysis, traders should reduce holdings to 50% on strength to my weekly risky level of $159.59. My monthly, quarterly, semiannual and annual levels of $159.23, $148.62, $153.67 and $139.42, will be revised next week for 2018.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for the Transportation Sector ETF ($192.61 on Dec. 22) is positive with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $182.65. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 78.72 last week up from 72.42 on Dec. 15.

Given this chart and my analysis, traders have reduced holdings to 50% and should refrain from chasing momentum. My weekly, monthly, quarterly, semiannual and annual levels are $184.78, $182.59, $173.93, $191.56 and $182.54, respectively, and new levels for 2018 will be published next week.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for the small caps ETF ($153.19 on Dec. 22) is positive but overbought with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $150.66. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 79.97 slipping from 83.06 on Dec. 15. The level rounds to 80.00 so I well call the chart at the overbought threshold of 80.00. A downgrade to neutral appears likely as 2018 begins.

Given this chart and my analysis, traders should be at the 50% allocation for small caps. My weekly, monthly, quarterly, semiannual and annual are $151.91, $151.92, $151.26, $144.04 and $154.33, respectively, and new levels will be published for 2018 next week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.