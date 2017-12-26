Argo Growing Its Business, But Profitability Remains A Concern

Argo Group (AGII) has been an interesting, albeit frustrating, stock to follow for a number of years. There are a lot of positives, including strong underwriting quality, dividend growth, and recently reinvigorated premium growth, but there are also ongoing concerns related to issues like persistently sluggish tangible book value growth and weak returns on earnings. To that end, the shares are only up about 10% from my last write-up in early 2016, and investors would have done better with other insurers like Arch Capital (ACGL), Chubb (CB), Travelers (TRV), or W.R. Berkley (WRB).

I can't say that I really like the valuation on Argo today. I do think the company's efforts to grow its premiums will eventually help its expense leverage (a long-sought goal), and I likewise think that expanding its Lloyds business through M&A should help long-term leverage there. Offsetting that are worries about industry loss trends and the company's persistent issues with generating attractive operating leverage. While I do believe that Argo can generate double-digit EPS growth over the long term and eventually get its return on tangible equity above 10% on a consistent basis, I think the valuation amply reflects that.

Driving Growth In A Challenging Market

One of the things about Argo that definitely stands out today is the premium growth. At a time when most insurers, including specialty-focused insurers like W.R. Berkley, are making do with minimal insurance premium growth, Argo is reporting meaningful growth.

Argo changed their reporting structure a little while ago, but U.S. gross premiums were up about 19% in the third quarter and most of that was organic. Property premiums were down 2%, but liability, professional lines, and specialty were all up strongly (22%, 31%, and 26%, respectively) with growth across casualty, excess & surplus, professional liability, and mining. Argo also retained a fair bit of this growth, with net written premiums up 17% (including growth in property). That followed 13% growth in gross premiums in the second quarter and over 16% growth in the first quarter.

A major driver of Argo's growth has been the company's investment in technology and its ability to leverage those investments within its specialized business that focuses on non-standard (and often hard-to-place) risks for small-to-medium-sized accounts. These investments have allowed the company to go from needing four to 10 days to quote and underwrite a piece of business to two days or less, and sometimes less than 24 hours. In a market where the first to quote the business often wins (or at least has a serious leg up), that's a huge operational improvement.

It also certainly helps that Argo focuses on smaller pieces of business than would-be rivals like Chubb, Travelers, and W.R. Berkley typically focuses on. As management outlined in a recent conference call, the average premium for its Colony excess & surplus business is just $6,000, and the vast majority of the business consists of premiums of less than $25,000. As Hartford (HIG) has shown in other lines of insurance, underwriting for smaller businesses can indeed be profitable, and particularly as I expect that some (if not many) of Argo's rivals are reluctant to make the same investments in IT that have improved the company's ability to select and price risk quickly.

Underlying growth is also helping in at least some of the markets. Although price competition is cropping up in worker's comp (Argo underwrites workers comp for state agencies, as well as specialty business like miners' workers comp and excess workers comp), a healthier economy has supported demand here, and there has been solid overall demand in areas like product liability. I don't expect this double-digit pace of growth to continue, but I do believe Argo can outgrow the market for a little while longer.

Expanding The International Business Is Less Obviously Value-Creating

While I'm very happy to see what Argo's doing in the U.S. business, I'm not as sold as the company's 2016 decision to acquire Ariel Re, expanding its Lloyds business in the direction of reinsurance. Management is bullish on its opportunities in reinsurance, and Ariel's Syndicate 1910 underwrites reinsurance in specialty areas like marine, energy, and aviation as well as property reinsurance for homeowners and light commercial. Ariel also has generated a good long-term underwriting track record with respect to non-catastrophe losses, though ignoring the impact of catastrophes in reinsurance is not necessarily something I'd advise.

Diversifying into Lloyds reinsurance business may make sense over the long term, but Argo's Lloyds business has long been a "work in progress". Putting the underwriting quality to the side, the business has always had a high expense ratio (high is bad in insurance), and I previously thought that management needed to get the business to around $750 million in gross premiums to see worthwhile operating leverage. Prior to Ariel, the business was still about 15% short of that mark, with expense ratios in the high 30%'s to low 40%'s. While the expense ratios are still high, perhaps the enlarged Lloyds business can drive some better operating synergies and drive lower expense ratios in time, both through scale and (perhaps) through more lead underwriting business (Argo is lead on about one-third of the business in its Syndicate 1200 business).

I remain unconvinced that the Lloyds business is the best use for the company's capital, but it's not going to go away. The best that I think shareholders can hope for, then, is that there is solid premium growth, good underwriting decisions, and improving expense leverage over time.

Real Growth And Returns Remain Challenging

You can have a good argument (or productive discussions) about what the "right" metrics are to use in evaluating insurance companies. In the case of Argo, I remain concerned about the company's lackluster tangible book value growth and the returns it generates on tangible equity. Tangible book value per share has grown at a single-digit rate for the last decade (around 3%) and the returns on tangible equity have remained in the single digits. I think that goes at least some way toward explaining why Argo shares are up only 60% over the last decade, while Chubb, Travelers, and W.R. Berkeley have more than doubled and Arch Capital has nearly quadrupled.

I do expect those metrics to get better, but it is going to take some time. The company's domestic specialty businesses are solidly profitable with competitive expense ratios and good underwriting track records. The problem, as I said before, is the elevated expense levels of the international business. Maybe Argo is playing the long game and it will prove to be worth this protracted period of under-earning, but I'm skeptical. Honestly, I think I'd rather see Argo focus on its quality domestic specialty lines and return to shareholders whatever excess capital cannot be reinvested profitably there.

The Opportunity

I do expect Argo to outgrow its underlying markets, though I do expect rising competition in specialty insurance given the superior returns. That said, specialty insurance isn't so easy to underwrite - there are reasons why these risks are hard to place and companies that decide "oh, we're in the specialty business now" often get their fingers burned. I have some modest concerns about the future of reserve developments and investment income, but they're not thesis-changing.

I'm expecting adjusted earnings growth in the range of 5% over the long haul, with Argo eventually getting its returns above 10%. Ongoing buybacks could leverage that growth into double-digit EPS growth, or above-average dividend growth. Discounted back, neither the earnings streams nor the company's near-term return on tangible equity support a higher share price.

The Bottom Line

I'm hesitant to call Argo a short because of the strong specialty premium growth and the company's above-average underwriting record (its adjusted loss ratios have consistently been below those of its peer group). Still, I don't think today's valuation leaves a lot of upside unless the company really drives meaningful improvements in cost efficiency much faster than I expect. Given the long track record of lackluster returns and tangible book value growth, I'm not comfortable paying up for these shares at this point.

Thank you for reading this Seeking Alpha PRO article. PRO members received early access to this article and get exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas. Sign up or learn more about PRO here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.