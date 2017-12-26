Dec. 28 Natural Gas Storage Report: Our Expectations And Forecast

U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a relatively mild change in natural gas storage this week compared to the week prior. We anticipate to see a draw of 108 bcf, which is 7 bcf smaller than the comparable figure in ICE's latest report for the EII-U.S. EIA Financial Weekly Index, 125 bcf smaller than a year ago and 3 bcf smaller than the five-year average for this time of the year. Indeed, this Thursday’s report will be the most bearish report this year relative to the 2016 season.

We estimate that the number of heating-degree days dropped by as much as 20% w-o-w – most notably, in the Southwest, Southeast and Northeast parts of the country. Lack of demand in these three key regions coupled with ample supply (specifically, in the south) was probably the key reason behind a very steep decline in natural gas prices over the past few weeks. Indeed, we believe that micro conditions in the Southwest could be having a disproportionately stronger effect on prices, compared to market conditions in other regions of the United States. Henry Hub, which is a pricing point for NYMEX natural gas futures and a key benchmark for the entire North American natural gas market, is located in Louisiana. Therefore, market conditions in this part of the United States can serve as a key price determinant.

That is why next week we will launch a special daily report on the supply/demand balance situation in the southwest part of the United States.

The latest weather models are returning some bullish results. Both ECMWF 00z and GFS 06z are bullish, but there is a disagreement about the intensity of the cold and therefore about the number of heating-degree days (HDDs) and their geographical distribution. Overall, however, the number of HDDs is projected to grow w-o-w (see the chart above).

Currently, we expect the annual storage deficit to stop shrinking and start expanding again. We project that natural gas inventories' deviation from the five-year average should decrease from -2.38% today to -8.94% for the week ending Jan. 5.

