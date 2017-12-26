An Honest Money Manager Writes A Disclaimer

I often hear unfortunate stories about wily and unscrupulous money managers who convince novice investors to hand over their money or to be granted access to their trading account. These rogue traders falsely advertise incredible returns and that they will earn them a handsome profit with their ‘winning trading strategies’. Most of the time, these charmed punters don’t know what they are doing and end up losing their hard-earned savings. However, in the Christmas spirit, I want to share with you a letter I received in regard to an honest money manager who advised a prospective investor that he should look elsewhere if he cannot afford to lose his funds as forex trading is an inherently risky venture. Cross-border online money management is unregulated so it’s good to know that there are professional traders out there offering disclaimers to maintain the provision of an ethical service - there is no compulsion for them to do so.

Hi John,

I know we’ve been chatting for a while about managing your trading account, but I want to mention one last thing before you send me your funds. John, I want to be perfectly honest with you. The type of investment I’m offering is not an interest-bearing account or a dividend paying fund. The profit I hope to earn is not a stable monthly estimate and past performance is no indication of future results. I'm a money manager that trades volatile currencies and the prices are VERY hard to predict where they will go.

It's important that you understand that there is a substantial risk that anybody trading foreign exchange, be it be myself, Goldman Sachs or your local bank, will lose money. I certainly can't guarantee you that I will return to you a month on month profit and additionally, the elevated riskiness of my trading style means you may obtain a very nice return, but you may also lose a lot as well.

Don't get me wrong, I'm a good trader. I've been doing this for years and outlasted a lot of other traders with my approach. I come with years of experience and education and on average I make a handsome profit for my clients. I sincerely do my best and I have the best interests of my clients in mind. I'm an honest businessman.

It is because this honesty that I want you to understand that I cannot reliably meet the profit return you expect in your email. On average I earn for managed funds between 6 - 8% per month on average. Although I think this return is an attractive performance, please understand that this means some months I do very well and some months I do terribly. Furthermore, regarding the trader you describe in your last email; anybody who claims to profit 10%+ month on month, every month, is nothing but a scam artist and I assure you, their strategy is not sustainable. You ask that if you invest $5000, can you hope to receive a return of between $1000 and $3000 every month, which is between 20% and 60% profit every month? John, this is simply not possible, and I cannot in good faith tender this offer.

I would love to be your trader John, but I would feel terrible if I lost your money and you weren't aware of the risks or understood them, and yes, it is possible I will lose your money - any money manager who claims otherwise is a swindler. I know how hard it is to earn good money in Nigeria and that it is a poor country. Therefore, I advise that you think carefully and invest wisely. If you can afford to take a risk on me, then by all means, I’ll trade for you. As I have mentioned, I'll treat your funds as if they were my own. However, if your funds are precious and you cannot afford to lose, then I would invest them in a conservative investment fund. I am happy to help you choose an investment fund that is appropriate for your risk profile.

Cheers John. All the best and a Merry Christmas

(Money Manager Name Withheld)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.