Here's Why Costco Is Going Lower In 2018

To say that I’ve been critical of Costco (COST) lately is to make a gross understatement. I’ve been pounding the table that the stock is rising for no fundamental reason for some time now and obviously, the stock has moved against me. Recently, I finally took the plunge and began shorting COST at its highs because investors continued to blindly bid up the stock without making even basic assessments for how the company’s fundamentals could possibly grow into the valuation. At the core of my argument is margins and as I shall now demonstrate, using data from Seeking Alpha and charts I’ve created, Costco’s torrid run of comp sales increases is pretty and shiny but isn’t doing a thing for growing margins. Given that the valuation is so steep and getting steeper, this is a sizable problem.

Margins hardly ever budge

We’ll begin with a look at Costco’s last five years of pretax margins in order to get a baseline of where it has come from.

Costco’s operating margin is moving up and to the right over time, but before you get too excited, have a look at the scale to the left. The entirety of the past five years of operating margin numbers are contained in a range of 280 to 315bps. I don’t have to tell you that’s small and I also don’t have to tell you that operating margins in the 3% area aren’t great by anyone’s standards. Retailers can generally achieve double digit operating margins but not Costco; its very business model precludes such things. This has been the core of my argument against the valuation and this chart, perhaps better than anything else I can say, sums it up.

Razor-thin gross margins are the problem

To get a closer look at what drives operating margins for Costco, I’ve charted the major components of it below for 2016, which we’ll then compare to 2017.

Costco’s lean operating structure and enormous amount of revenue means that its operating costs are very low. In fact, SG&A is just 10% each year and interest expense combined with D&A are typically right at 1% as well. For a retailer, those numbers are otherworldly and Costco deserves a lot of credit for that. The problem is that gross margins are just 14%, an absurdly low number for just about any business, let alone a retailer. And that’s Costco’s problem; people don’t seem to understand that when your margins are this low, it almost doesn’t matter how much revenue you produce because the incremental profit dollars that accompany it are so diminutive. Keep in mind also that the majority of Costco’s operating profits come from membership fees, which is zero-cost revenue. That means that its merchandise margins are even lower than what is shown above.

Because of that structural problem, Costco’s margins look almost exactly the same from year to year.

I won’t spend a lot of time on 2017 because as I said, it looks exactly the same as 2016. And this isn’t a fluke; Costco’s margins look like this every single year despite the enormous comp sales gains it has been producing of late. That would typically cause operating margins to rise from leveraging SG&A costs but given that Costco is so dependent upon membership fees for profits, bidding the stock up based upon high rates of comp sales gains is nonsensical. But, to be fair, that is exactly where we find ourselves here at the end of 2017.

Priced like a growth startup, but nothing of the sort

Why does this matter? Well, for starters, the stock is going for 29 times earnings. That counts as a lot where I come from and it is typically reserved for hot growth stocks that are young in their lifecycle. Costco is neither of those things and never will be given that there are only three ways to grow EPS and Costco doesn’t do two of them. The three components are revenue, margins and buybacks and while it is adept at growing revenue, we’ve just seen it doesn’t grow margins and we also know it doesn’t buy back stock. That means the growth equation is necessarily constrained by how much revenue growth it can produce because there’s literally nothing else that can do it.

That becomes a problem because not only is 29 times earnings for 10% EPS growth ludicrous, but I don’t think Costco has that good of a shot at actually hitting its estimates. Revenue growth is slated to be about 7% this year and next year but with EPS growth at 12% and 10%, respectively, and with no buybacks, Costco’s margins would have to produce 5% and 3% of EPS growth. Given what we’ve just seen, that would require an unprecedented rise in operating margins and if you think that perhaps Costco’s run of tremendous comp sales will do the trick, they simply didn’t in 2017 and didn’t in the first quarter of this fiscal year. In other words, there’s no reason to think 12% EPS growth is coming this year or even 10% next year barring some sort of miracle. I'm not sure about you but I don't bet on miracles happening.

When paired with a valuation like what we’ve got here, this picture on both margins and their impact on Costco’s ability to hit estimates is pretty clear. I don’t normally try to short stocks with dominant positions in their industry like Costco but the disconnect between its ability to grow margins and the stock price is so wide that I simply cannot help it. I think Costco should be much, much lower than it is today and its lack of margin growth is the reason why.

Disclosure: I am/we are short COST.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.