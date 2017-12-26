Best Currency Positions For January 2018

Good shorts are the Israeli shekel, the euro, and the Polish zloty. Good longs are the Russian ruble, the Japanese yen, and the Mexican peso.

I invest based on statistics. For more on investing in statistically undervalued stocks see here. But you can also short overvalued currencies and use the proceeds to buy undervalued currencies. To keep track of currency valuations I publish articles like this one every month. See for example this article.

In my qualitative discussion of longs and shorts, I will focus on currencies that can directly be traded with Interactive Brokers. Among the currencies in my quantitative analysis, the Turkish lira, the Indian rupee, the Indonesian rupiah, and the Brazilian real cannot be traded with Interactive Brokers.

Four currency trading strategies

Like last month, I value currencies based on four statistical currency strategies:

Changes in purchasing power relative to changes in purchasing power of other currencies. In other words: suppose the five-year difference in inflation between two currencies is not compensated by a five-year decrease in the value of the currency with the most inflation. Then a long position in that inflationary currency and a short position in the other currency is a statistically favorable bet. The term spread. This is the difference between long-term interest rates and short-term interest rates. Currencies with inverted or flat yield curves have better returns, at least on average. I use the difference between the ten-year yield and the one-year yield. The one-month change in the ten-year yield. The larger this change the better the statistical return of that currency. Momentum: I use six-month raw price momentum.

For each of these four basic strategies, I compute for each currency a rank number. Low rank numbers predict low, or negative, returns and high rank numbers predict high (positive) returns, at least on a statistical basis. Average rank numbers are computed for four combinations of currency strategies. I combine the following strategies:

1. Changes in purchasing power with the term spread strategy

2. Changes in purchasing power with one-month changes in the ten-year yield

3. Momentum with the term spread strategy

4. Momentum with one-month changes in the ten-year yield.

From the paper Value and Momentum Everywhere we know the correlation between changes in purchasing power and momentum is low. From this yield-curve paper, we know the correlation between the term spread strategy and one-month changes in the ten-year yield is also low. Therefore it does not make sense to consider other combinations apart from these four.

Basic currency data

Last month, I added four new currencies to my analysis. In an attempt to reduce typing over exchange rates I wrote code to retrieve this data from a downloaded file. Unfortunately, I made a mistake and did not discover it. This affected my measure of changes in five-year purchasing power for the four new currencies. So the last month's results are wrong for the currencies CNY, IND, INR, and TRY. This month I fixed the problem and all data should be correct.

First, I will present basic data I have used to make the rankings. In the table below, data is presented for each currency on December 22, 2017. The column price is the exchange rate relative to the USD, with the USD being the base currency in the currency pair. Currencies are sorted using the term spread, which is the currency strategy with the highest Sharpe ratio. The higher the term spread, the lower the statistical return. The column "Changes in purchasing power" is the difference between the left-hand side and the right-hand side in the second formula of this wiki-article. I compute this difference using five-year inflation data and the five-year change in the exchange rate. Positive differences indicate undervaluation relative to the USD, while negative differences signal overvaluation.

Ranking & Symbol Price [USD.XXX] Term

spread

(%) Changes in purchasing power 1-month Δ 10Y yield (%) 6-month momentum

(%) 1. BRL 3.32 3.73 0.36 0.39 0.38 2. HUF 262.86 2.02 0.20 -0.03 5.24 3. PLN 3.54 1.91 0.14 0.02 6.50 4. SEK 8.37 1.61 0.29 0.06 4.26 5. EUR 0.84 1.60 0.12 0.01 5.81 6. ILS 3.48 1.59 -0.03 -0.03 1.56 7. ZAR 12.64 1.47 0.25 -0.66 2.26 8. NOK 8.33 1.34 0.39 0.05 1.41 9. CZK 21.71 1.31 0.11 -0.34 8.07 10. DKK 6.27 1.03 0.12 0.05 5.88 11. NZD 1.43 0.96 0.18 -0.02 -3.79 12. IDR 13573.00 0.95 0.22 -0.15 -2.25 13. GBP 0.75 0.91 0.17 0.02 5.12 14. AUD 1.30 0.88 0.32 0.14 1.89 15. HKD 7.82 0.80 -0.07 0.12 -0.20 16. INR 64.02 0.77 -0.06 0.22 0.75 17. USD 1.00 0.77 0.00 0.15 0.00 18. CHF 0.99 0.73 0.13 0.08 -2.11 19. KRW 1076.70 0.63 -0.02 -0.05 5.41 20. CAD 1.28 0.53 0.27 0.07 3.99 21. RUB 58.31 0.52 0.51 -0.12 2.03 22. SGD 1.34 0.41 0.13 -0.04 3.18 23. MXN 19.55 0.24 0.37 0.36 -7.94 24. JPY 113.41 0.21 0.37 0.03 -1.93 25. CNY 6.58 0.09 0.02 -0.06 3.94 26. TRY 3.82 -1.33 1.00 -0.75 -8.10

Ranks of Four basic currency strategies

The data from the table above results in the following rankings of the four currency strategies. See the table below. The lower the rank number the lower the statistical return. For example, based on changes in purchasing power, the expected return of the Hong Kong dollar is lower than that of the Turkish new lira.

Rank Changes in purchasing power Term

spread 1-month Δ 10Y yield 6-month momentum 1 HKD BRL TRY TRY 2 INR HUF ZAR MXN 3 ILS PLN CZK NZD 4 KRW SEK IDR IDR 5 USD EUR RUB CHF 6 CNY ILS CNY JPY 7 CZK ZAR KRW HKD 8 EUR NOK SGD USD 9 DKK CZK ILS BRL 10 CHF DKK HUF INR 11 SGD NZD NZD NOK 12 PLN IDR EUR ILS 13 GBP GBP GBP AUD 14 NZD AUD PLN RUB 15 HUF HKD JPY ZAR 16 IDR INR NOK SGD 17 ZAR USD DKK CNY 18 CAD CHF SEK CAD 19 SEK KRW CAD SEK 20 AUD CAD CHF GBP 21 BRL RUB HKD HUF 22 JPY SGD AUD KRW 23 MXN MXN USD EUR 24 NOK JPY INR DKK 25 RUB CNY MXN PLN 26 TRY TRY BRL CZK

Ranks of the four combined currency strategies

Below are the ranks of each currency in the four combination strategies. Behind each currency, you will find the average rank of the two basic currency strategies. Before computing the average, I have normalized the four individual ranks to numbers between zero and one. Hence, the averages are also between zero and one. Again, the lower the rank number the lower the expected return of a long position.

Rank Changes in purchasing power + Term spread Changes in purchasing power + 1-month Δ 10Y yield

spread Momentum + Term spread 6-month momentum + 1-month Δ 10Y yield 1 ILS 0.14 CZK 0.16 BRL 0.16 TRY 0.00 2 EUR 0.22 KRW 0.18 NZD 0.24 IDR 0.12 3 PLN 0.26 ILS 0.20 IDR 0.28 NZD 0.24 4 CZK 0.28 CNY 0.20 ILS 0.32 ZAR 0.30 5 HKD 0.28 ZAR 0.34 NOK 0.34 RUB 0.34 6 HUF 0.30 SGD 0.34 ZAR 0.40 ILS 0.38 7 INR 0.32 EUR 0.36 HKD 0.40 JPY 0.38 8 DKK 0.34 IDR 0.36 SEK 0.42 CNY 0.42 9 BRL 0.40 HKD 0.40 HUF 0.42 SGD 0.44 10 USD 0.40 HUF 0.46 CHF 0.42 CHF 0.46 11 SEK 0.42 NZD 0.46 USD 0.46 NOK 0.50 12 KRW 0.42 PLN 0.48 MXN 0.46 MXN 0.50 13 ZAR 0.44 DKK 0.48 INR 0.48 HKD 0.52 14 NZD 0.46 GBP 0.48 AUD 0.50 CZK 0.54 15 GBP 0.48 INR 0.48 TRY 0.50 KRW 0.54 16 IDR 0.52 TRY 0.50 PLN 0.52 HUF 0.58 17 CHF 0.52 USD 0.52 EUR 0.52 USD 0.58 18 CNY 0.58 RUB 0.56 JPY 0.56 GBP 0.62 19 NOK 0.60 CHF 0.56 GBP 0.62 INR 0.64 20 SGD 0.62 SEK 0.70 DKK 0.64 AUD 0.66 21 AUD 0.64 CAD 0.70 CZK 0.66 BRL 0.66 22 CAD 0.72 JPY 0.70 RUB 0.66 EUR 0.66 23 RUB 0.88 NOK 0.76 CAD 0.72 SEK 0.70 24 MXN 0.88 AUD 0.80 SGD 0.72 CAD 0.70 25 JPY 0.88 BRL 0.90 KRW 0.78 PLN 0.74 26 TRY 1.00 MXN 0.92 CNY 0.80 DKK 0.78

As you can see, most currencies score bad on at least one of the four basic strategies. In other words: in efficient markets, there is no such thing as a free lunch.

Statistical shorts

I find the combination of a favorable term spread and undervalued based on five-year changes in purchasing power, the most attractive forex strategy. This is the first column in the table above. I think this strategy generates the highest returns in the long run. I also prefer it because I think it involves the least trading. As with any other investment strategy, it does not always work though. Based on this strategy, good shorts could be the Israeli shekel, the euro, and the Polish zloty.

I have discussed the strength of the Israeli shekel already several times before. This article mentions another reason for the shekel's strength: Israel is an extremely innovative "start-up nation". I can confirm that. Many times I read about companies using innovative products from Israeli companies. Also many times I investigated stocks of Israeli companies these companies were very innovative. I must add such a "start-up economy" is vulnerable to interest rate hikes. Innovative companies raise lots of capital from investors. The higher world-wide interest rates the more difficult raising new money becomes. Also, investor preference may change from growth to value stocks. That could stop the flow of speculative capital into the shekel.

Meitav Dash, a big Israeli investment house, thinks the shekel is too strong. Those start-ups and the strong Israeli economy are great, but only partly justify the valuation difference with other currencies. The chief economists say the shekel is not yet a bitcoin (COIN) but the direction is the same. Furthermore, they think Israeli economic growth and exports will slow down, also because of the strong shekel. A widening interest rate gap with the US will further weaken the shekel. I totally agree: 2018 is going to be great for short sellers of the shekel.

Hello Israeli housewives, there is a great carry trade for you: sell your shekels and change them for Turkish lira!

Last month, there was no real news from the European Central Bank. But instead of writing about the euro one can just as well write about the US dollar. When the USD goes up the euro goes down and the other way around. A couple of days ago, an article appeared telling us forex specialists are less optimistic about the USD than a year ago. Others think the Fed will raise interest rates less than the market currently expects and remain optimistic. They expect European short-term interest rates to become positive again pushing the euro further up.

The recent victory of the separatists in the Catalan vote may also depress the euro. On the plus side, there is some kind of Brexit agreement although nothing definitive yet.

I should add if Trump's tax plan becomes effective, this will also push the USD up and the euro down, just as it did in 2005 after a similar plan became effective. Lots of dollars got repatriated and indeed the USD went up by 10%, but the party did not last long. Remember, the USD went up after last US elections as if a tax repatriation holiday would become effective immediately. Needless to say, getting a tax law through Congress usually takes more time than forex traders expect. So, the euro went down again. But right now, the tax cut will become effective soon. The Fed may even do an extra interest rate hike to mitigate the inflationary effect of repatriating money. If you agree with this thinking then short the euro today, but don't forget to reverse your position after a year.

This month, the Polish central bank confirmed inflation is under control. Inflation is low because the labor market is not tightening yet. Therefore analysts are still expecting interest rates to increase only from the fourth quarter of 2018. So the Polish zloty remains overvalued unless other central banks start tightening. However, other analysts think inflation will go up sooner because of rising food and oil prices. Bloomberg even calls the central bank "data deaf".

Statistical longs

Based on the combination of changes in purchasing power and the term spread, the most undervalued currencies are the Japanese yen, the Russian ruble, and the Mexican peso. The Russian ruble shows the best momentum. The Turkish new lira is an even better long but I will not discuss it because it cannot be traded with Interactive Brokers.

While the Israeli shekel was compared with the bitcoin, the Japanese yen has been mentioned as the opposite of the bitcoin. Too boring! The Japanese used to do carry trades with the New Zealand dollar but now some of them have switched to trading bitcoins.

A positive for the JPY is the Bank of Japan hinting it will allow long-term interest rates to move higher. Unlike with other currencies, higher inflation probably means a higher yen because the Bank of Japan will start tapering as soon as inflation increases. Officially, the Bank of Japan will only reduce stimulus when inflation reaches 2%. However, there has been pressure to reconsider this policy. See here.

The Russian ruble suffers from extremely pessimistic market sentiments. I think the biggest factor for the ruble is inflation, which will probably be low going forward. A leading analyst from Credit Agricole (OTCPK:CRARF) also thinks the ruble will remain fairly stable. However, there are many other theories. For example, the recent government purchases of foreign currency could also be explained as a sign of lack of government trust in its own currency.

When oil prices were still high, Russia used to have big reserve funds with hundreds of billions of dollars. Not anymore. Most of the money has been spent. Now there is only 84 billion USD left. A Ukraine website, therefore, predicts another collapse of the ruble. However, the federal budget deficit was decreased too: to only 2%. Strict spending cuts have been reported elsewhere as well. See also this more detailed analysis of the Russian federal budget. So the reserves might not be needed at all. There are countries combining large debts with larger deficits. But if reserves are needed, their conversion into rubles will cause Russia's currency to go lower. What could also be a problem is if Russian reserves abroad were seized. I do not think that will ever happen. In the meantime, energy prices and therefore exports are slowly rising. Russia can still take on debt although apparently not in its own currency anymore.

The Mexican peso just went down because of a corruption scandal. Chances for left-wing politicians are improving because of this scandal, that will put reforms at risk, which will not be good for the economy and the peso. Also, there is still uncertainty in the ongoing NAFTA negotiations. See here. In the meantime, the Mexican central bank calls the peso undervalued at 18.617 per dollar. Inflation seems to increase a bit but the central bank is likely to do a rate hike in February. It can only get better in Mexico: see here. That article also mentions an important benefit of the NAFTA negotiations for Mexico. Because of the NAFTA negotiations, the peso and the Canadian dollar went down. Therefore, short-term, Trump is not doing US exports a favor.

