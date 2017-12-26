Why BP Is Changing Its Tune On U.S. Shale - Smokescreen Or Something Else?

source: Stock Photo

BP (BP) has been known for its contrarian views on the future of oil, including the time it'll take for the market to mature and demand to reverse direction. It believes it'll take longer than most are estimating at this time.

What's new in the outlook of the company is has changed its views on the threat posed by the U.S. shale industry, with BP CEO Bob Dudley recently telling The Financial Times that he isn't as concerned as he used to be about the long-term impact of shale supply on the market.

He said this:

There are cracks appearing in the model of the Permian being one single, perfect oilfield.”“For a while, I was worried. But I think it is going to be less solid.

The change appears to come from analysts at Wood Mackenzie which have asserted the production pace of U.S. shale will be difficult to maintain in the 2020s because of the focus of producers on the “easiest” assets they hold. That was a reference to targeting premium wells held in their inventory.

I'm somewhat skeptical of the changing outlook of BP, primarily because it's in its best interests to maintain the growth narrative it has, which doesn't include much shale. The majority of its oil fields are conventional.

Is the future of U.S. shale fading?

There have been a growing concern among some in regard to the sustainability of the pace of U.S. shale growth. The concern comes from questions surrounding what type of oil assets will remain after the easy oil has been extracted, and whether or not the margins and earnings will remain in place if the costs remain the same while getting weaker results.

One of the major problems associated with accurately projecting shale output in the U.S. is in how rapidly they continue to improve efficiencies. For example, the International Energy Agency said "flexibility and innovation" make it hard to get a solid grip on what U.S. production will be in the future. That's why assumptions based upon the best wells being difficult to replace aren't necessarily how it'll play out; that's especially true in the long term.

The short term is easier to project, as the most recent outlook from the EIA was raised for 2018, with the average U.S. output now expected to average 10 million barrels per day, which will easily surpass the prior average daily production level of 9.6 million barrels per day in 1970. In 2017 the average has been 9.2 million barrels, according to the EIA.

As for shale's contribution, in January the Energy Information Administration said it expects production in the U.S. to jump by about 94,000 barrels per day to a record of 6.41 million barrels per day.

My concerns about the change in outlook

The major concern I have over the outlook of BP concerning the impact of shale is the fact Dudley felt the need to make the comment in the first place. Attempting to reinforce the narrative of a fading long-term outlook for U.S. shale could be for the purpose of taking investors' eyes off of BP's exposure to conventional oil fields. It also could point to the possibility the current price of oil may be considered to be unsustainable going forward.

If that's the case, BP would struggle more than some of its peers that have significant exposure to lower cost shale oil. After the Gulf oil spill BP had to divest of its shale assets to bolster is balance sheet. Once the smoke cleared the costs of shale oil assets had skyrocketed, making it difficult to justify the prices now asked for.

As the IEA noted, it is close to impossible to give an accurate long-term estimate of U.S. shale oil production levels because of the ongoing improvements companies are making in drilling. That suggests the premium wells may not be the factor Dudley and others think they'll be once they start slowing down in production.

The problem for BP in my view is it may struggle when measured against the performance of its peers if the price of oil stagnates or reverses direction. I think that, more than the technical challenges Dudley sees shale producers presumably facing, is the real issue for BP, which has decided to compete primarily with conventional assets.

Why that's significant is BP needs the price of oil to remain in the range it has been trading to generate solid results. Competitors with more shale exposure can generate a profit at a lower price point.

BP's recent performance

Over the last several months BP has had its market value soar by about 15 percent. That appears frothy to me, and it could struggle through 2018 if the price of oil stumbles, which would lower the earnings performance of BP. Although I think it would push some to question the sustainability of the 40 cent dividend of BP, I still believe it'll keep that in place unless the price of oil plummets.

In the near term there is some significant risk to BP because OPEC and others participating in the production cut deal have yet to provide any details of an exit plan. If the deal, at least in some form, is terminated, and U.S. oil production climbs to at least the 10 million barrels per day average the EIA is estimating, it will put downward pressure on the price of oil.

Demand would have to exceed expectations if growing supply is to be offset and the price of oil is to remain in its current range. I think that's going to be hard to achieve.

With BP being rewarded by the market as it has been with the boost in the price of oil, I think it's going to be hard to continue on like that over the next couple of years. The reason for that is I think BP has the price of oil priced in about as much as it can be under current market conditions.

I think the risk for oil is on the downside over the next year.

Conclusion

In both the short and long term I think BP could struggle, now that the price of oil has probably plateaued. Years down the road when demand organically catches up with supply, that is likely to change, but I'm far from convinced BP or others with a lot of exposure to conventional oil will get the benefits of an assumed decline in shale production because of depletion of quality oil wells.



All of that assumes technological breakthroughs will be stagnant and the remaining well inventory is comprised primarily of lower quality potential. While some of the wells won't produce like the current premium wells, there's nothing to suggest a lot of quality DUC wells are on the sidelines and will be brought to market over the years. There's also nothing to suggest improved technology won't allow for an increase in productivity from other wells, or that many new discoveries won't be made.

The other factor is oil production from Canada and Brazil should continue to climb, and that'll play a part in the price of oil as well.

I think BP has positioned itself well under the current market conditions, but it needs to price of oil to remain high in order to successfully and profitably implement its production strategy. It has improved its costs, but overall, they remain higher than many shale producers.

BP should be able to retain its dividend at current levels, but with the company believing or possibly hoping the shale industry isn't going to be able to compete and grow at the levels it is now, that narrative is how it'll have to play out now that its major focus is on conventional plays.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.