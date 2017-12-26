Kinder Morgan Dividend Increase: How Far Can It Go?

Using the same cash flow analysis, we look at what dividend Kinder Morgan can support with its current cash flow.

Kinder Morgan got ahead of itself in 2015 and we look at why the dividend cut occurred.

Back in October, Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) announced it would raise its quarterly dividend to 20 cents per share in 2018. The move would represent a 60% increase from current levels and would create a dividend yield of 4.4% based on Friday’s closing price. Despite this positive news development, Kinder Morgan shares have not rebounded and remain within 10% of a 52-week low. As a prospective investor, I’m not only interested in Kinder Morgan’s dividend sustainability, but how high of a dividend the current operation can support.

Source: Seeking Alpha, KMI summary page

Investors in this space are used to examining distributable cash flow in order to determine a company’s ability to pay dividends, however, this was demonstrated as stable a couple of years ago, and the cut still occurred. As a result, investors should examine the entire cash flow statement to determine what dividend levels Kinder Morgan can support. While I hate to bring up ancient history, it is required to complete the analysis of what dividend Kinder Morgan can support.

Back in 2015, Kinder Morgan had to reduce its dividend after acquisitions and the decline in energy prices starved the organization of cash. This is best illustrated by looking at the cash flow statement for 2013 through 2015. The acquisitions caused the number of shares to soar, and funding these acquisitions through share issuance made the dividend obligations balloon, leading to the dividend reduction.

Source: KMI, SEC 10Q

Since the dividend cut, Kinder Morgan has seen substantial stabilization in cash flow. While earnings have continued to face headwinds, the company has been able to pay down debt, not issue new shares, and increase purchasing investments (a sign of ample cash). Simply put, in the nine months ending September 30th, Kinder Morgan has generated hundreds of millions in excess cash that theoretically can be used towards future dividend growth.

If Kinder Morgan substitutes its purchase of investments for the dividend increase to 20 cents per share, the company will still have sustainable cash flow. Using the nine-month data from 2017, we find that the increase in dividends and the elimination of investment purchases essentially creates a cash flow even position. Essentially, Kinder Morgan does not need operational or energy market improvement to sustain the 20-cent dividend.

Source: Cash Flow Data imputed into Excel

Kinder Morgan will need to engage in financing activities (likely borrowing) to cover its $2 billion share buyback program in 2018. Additionally, Kinder Morgan should refrain from issuance aggressive dividend guidance to allow the company to financially perform without obligations dependent upon improved operational performance. Overall, a current investment in Kinder Morgan with a 4.4% dividend yield can provide reliable income, if the company doesn’t get ahead of itself again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KMI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.