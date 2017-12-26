WTI Hits $60 - Just The Start Of A Multiyear Bull Market

Energy stocks will also start benefiting materially as oil prices increase, and we expect that to be the case in 2018.

As we explain in the article, this is just the start of a multi-year bull market in oil prices.

Libya issues propelled prices higher, but geopolitics were being ignored throughout most of 2017.

WTI hits $60/bbl as we had predicted in the second-half of 2017.

Welcome to the "I told you so edition" of Oil Markets Daily!

There are a lot of things you can buy with $60. You can buy two Echo Dots from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), get a 45-minute massage, or you can just buy a barrel of WTI crude oil.

For the second half of 2017, we were ridiculed, dismissed, patronized, for our call on $60 WTI by year-end. If we had to dig through the graveyards of comments, we are sure to find plenty that started with, "I don't think WTI can reach $60 by year-end."

We wrote in our "Perfect Storm - Oil Prices Will Rise" that the market is setting up for the perfect storm. Everything is aligned for oil prices to rise, and this is all starting to fall into place.

But as much as we want to write "I told you so," there just isn't enough time for that. We are forward looking, and what happens next matters much more than to us than dwelling on the past. Now that WTI has reached $60/bbl, where do we go next?

Psychological Biases

In the arena of oil market analysis, analysts and forecasters are often gripped by two really important but often overlooked psychological biases:

Anchoring Recency

Anchoring bias comes from the fact that oil prices have been fluttering around $50/bbl, so this results in future oil price forecasts to be anchored around what happened in the past.

Recency bias plays along with anchoring bias because for the last two years, oil prices have been range-bound, and as a result, forecasts into the future are range-bound.

This shouldn't come to a surprise to anyone that read our article, "Understanding History: Why Didn't Saudi Arabia Cut Oil Production In 2014?"

In 2014, even amidst US shale growing at a record pace, none of the forecasters expected oil prices to fall to $50/bbl. Most expected the market to be slightly oversupplied but for oil prices to remain above $90/bbl. At the time, IEA even noted that without sufficient oil prices, long-term supply is called into question.

Fast forward three years and the result of those two biases have led forecasters and analysts to make the same mistake again:

The irony of all of this is that fundamentals actually turned more and more bullish as we progressed in 2017. But as we wrote before, sentiment is a funny little fella. Most market participants let price dictate how they should interpret the data, not the other way around.

Source: Energy Information Administration, HFI Research

The Perfect Ingredients

Oil fundamentals are only getting better with the primary ingredient: non-OPEC ex-US supplies starting to accelerate to the downside. This, coupled with the fact that consensus is still expecting global oil storage to build in 2018, will result in one of the biggest surprises since the oil price crash.

In this article, we gave our oil market demand and supply for 2018, and here it is again:

For the time being, consensus is ranging between -300k b/d to +300k b/d. IEA is expecting no storage change in 2018.

This sentiment set-up along with erroneous supply and demand assumptions will see the IEA and the rest of consensus underestimate just how much global oil storage will draw in 2018.

Even though we are using +1.4 million b/d for North America supply, our inputs still result in (0.74) million b/d of storage draws in 2018. This will solidly put us below the five-year average, and we are forecasting WTI to average $70/bbl in 2018.

Along with bullish fundamentals, we noted that geopolitical risks have never been higher in the past. In January 2018, President Trump will be giving his decision on the Iran nuclear deal, which could send shocks through the oil markets. We estimate that in the event President Trump gets rid of the Iran nuclear deal, there will be a production loss of 500k b/d.

In addition, Libya's situation as reported today won't likely improve anytime soon. With the Atlantic basin short on crude already from the Forties pipeline outage, any loss in supply will immediately send oil prices higher, as we saw today. These are scenarios that happen when global oil market fundamentals are really tight. And as we said in our perfect storm article, "Geopolitics: It's Like Toilet Paper -- You Don't Realize How Much You Need It Until You Need It."

What does that mean for energy stocks?

In our weekend flagship report to HFI Research subscribers, we noted that the S&P Oil & Gas Producer ETF (XOP) finally made the pivotal technical breakout we have been watching for:

Source: StockCharts.com

This is an important chart to follow because this is the first time this relative chart breached the psychological level in 2017. This breakout, and the oil market fundamentals, lead us to believe that 2018 will be a tremendous year for energy stocks. On a relative basis, we see a massive catch-up coming:

Source: StockCharts.com



It's a multi-year trend...

But our thesis doesn't just stop in 2018. We believe we are in the midst of another multi-year bull cycle in oil. The drastic cuts in upstream capex over the last three years will start to be felt in the second half of 2018. Brazil's conventional projects represent nearly half of the expected conventional production increases in 2018, but with a history of massively disappointing guidance, we don't see 2018 being any different.

Starting in 2019, the sanctioned non-OPEC projects start to dwindle materially. In the past, we have seen on average around ~1.8 million b/d of non-OPEC conventional projects come online, and that's set to decrease by 30% starting in 2019.

In addition, Rystad Energy noted that 2017 saw another record year low in conventional resource discovery:

From our analysis, the lack of new conventional production coming online will provide one of the greatest tailwinds for global oil prices. The markets will be begging for US shale to grow full throttle, and we think that's still not enough.

Conclusion

WTI reached $60/bbl in the face of much skepticism. Oil prices will continue to climb on the Wall of Worry from "what will OPEC do next" to "how much US shale will grow." Those that focus on the minutiae will miss the golden rule that governs all commodities - "lower prices cure lower prices."

After three years of conventional capex cut, and record low conventional resource discoveries, the seed for the next multi-year oil bull market is sowed. Buckle up, because higher oil prices are coming.

HFI Research

For those of you that have found our oil market articles insightful, we think you should give HFI Research a try. We are truly different from other research firms as we let our differentiated views guide us through the markets. Our contrarian call for $65 Brent and $60 WTI call during the June 2017 oil market swoon is a direct testament to our resolve and our solid fundamental analysis.

We will be raising our subscription prices on Jan 1, 2018. Sign-up today to lock-in your prices. We hope to see you join HFI Research.

Related Ticker: (XLE) (USO)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.