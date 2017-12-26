Dividend Sensei's Portfolio Update 15: Everything Is Awesome!

Source: imgflip

First, let me be very clear that this is my personal portfolio tailored to my specific financial situation, risk profile, time horizon, and personality traits. I am not recommending anyone mirror this portfolio, which is merely designed to show my unique, rule-based, methodical approach to value-focused, long-term, dividend growth investing.

My situation is unique, as, though only 31, I'm already retired (medical retirement from the Army), thus making this portfolio an income-focused retirement portfolio (though in a taxable account). I'm also working full time (self-employed), and thus have an external source of income to continually add to this portfolio. I do not plan to actually tap the portfolio's income stream for 20-25 years, when I plan to move my family (and help support my parents) to the promised land of my people: Sarasota, Florida.

What this portfolio can be used for is investing ideas; however, this portfolio includes high-, low-, as well as medium-risk stocks, so it's up to each individual to do their own individual research and decide which, if any, of my holdings are right for you.

For a detailed explanation of my methodology, please read my introductory article to the EDDGE 3.0 portfolio.

What Happened This Week

In this, the peak of the holiday season, people are supposed to gather with family and friends and give thanks for the blessings they have in life. Of course that's often easier said than done, because at times it seems like life is just one long string of things going wrong.

For example, in my own life my grandmother recently experienced her fifth recurrence of cancer, for which she just underwent surgery. Thankfully her doctors are confident they got all of the tumor. However, her recovery is not going as smoothly as we had hoped, and so it's a rough Christmas for my entire family.

Meanwhile my father has recently lost his job, which puts added stress on my parents. Especially at a time when they are trying to help my sister, who is soon starting nursing school (about $150K all in cost).

These kinds of major life setbacks are all too common for tens of millions of Americans (and people around the globe). Having experienced much suffering along these lines myself, I'm reminded of a 2,000 year old Taoist parable that puts these kinds of crises in perspective.

One day a farmer's prized horse runs away, and the neighbors offer their condolences for his loss. The farmer replies, "We'll see."

The next day the horse returns, bringing with it 12 wild horses. The neighbors congratulate the farmer for his good fortune. He replies, "We'll see."

The next day the farmer's son is trying to tame one of the horses and falls off, breaking his leg. The neighbors once more offer condolences. The farmer replies, "We'll see."

A day later war breaks out and the army comes to his village, conscripting all the young men of the village. But not the farmer's son, who can't fight on account of his broken leg. The neighbors congratulate the farmer, who replies "We'll see."

The point of this parable is that we can't know what life's many twists and turns really mean, not until much more time has past. My own life journey has followed just such a path of various twists and turns, where blessings turned into curses, and curses turn out to morph into blessings.

For example, when I got into the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences (USUHS), the military's medical school, it was the happiest day of my life. Things looked great for me, as I was well on my way to achieving my life long dream of becoming an Army trauma surgeon.

However, in DC I met my future ex-wife, and things quickly turned into a years-long slog through hell (I compare it to life on the Eastern Front during World War Two).

What began with losing one child, soon turned into several (five in all over the years). Next came a series of family medical crises, including cancer for both my mother and grandmother, and my wife. A car accident and long battle with deep depression later, and I was forced to accept a medical military retirement and had my dreams of becoming an Army doctor permanently shattered.

Moving to rural Alabama so my wife could be near her family didn't bring any relief. What followed next was a years long struggle with unemployment and a search for renewed meaning in my life until I finally found my new calling as a dividend investment writer for The Motley Fool. Ever since my father introduced me to investing at age nine I had been a huge fan of The Motley Fool and secretly dreamed of one day working there.

However, just as my career was taking off Yahoo Finance decided to end its third party content deal with my company. As a result 97% of writers were let go. I managed to survive, but numerous company restructurings over the next 18 months meant a revolving door of bosses and constant anxiety over my position with the company.

Finally in mid 2016, one final set of restructurings cost me my position with The Motley Fool. As a perfect example of "when it rains it pours" my dog died, and my marriage completely fell apart. The difficult and painful divorce left me with no home, no assets, and $50,000 in debt.

Moving back to Minnesota to be near my family, I faced the classic Millennial problems: no job, tons of debt, and a psyche scarred by years of chaos and turmoil.

But I refused to give up, either on myself or my long-term dreams of one day becoming a dividend plutocrat - specifically one who helps to support my parents in retirement, because they've given me and my sisters so much love and support over the years, at the expense of their own savings. I also refused to abandon my goal of one day becoming a billionaire philanthropist who signs The Giving Pledge (in 50 years or so).

So I restarted my writing career with Seeking Alpha. Within a few months I had built up a large following of loyal readers. Adam Mesh (founder of the Mesh Trading Group) liked my work and offered to partner with me on launching DividendSensei.com. Thanks to this partnership there's now a nine person team promoting direct links to my articles across the internet, including to Mesh's email client base of 2+ million people.

Soon afterward, I emailed Brian Bollinger, a former mutual fund manager and founder of SimplySafeDividends.com. I was requesting a stock I had just bought be added to his database so I could track it in the excellent portfolio analyzer (that I use for these updates).

After learning that I was the Dividend Sensei he told me that the quality of my work was equivalent to (or sometimes better) than what he and his buy side colleagues used to generate when analyzing companies. He offered me a job as a researcher/writer for his site. That proved to be a great opportunity, as I ended up not just writing detailed analyses of individual companies, but also dozens of special reports about all aspect of dividend investing. That included introductory articles about investing in:

blue chip dividend stocks

dividend aristocrats

dividend kings

REITs

mREITs

YieldCos

BDCs

MLPs (my area of expertise from my Motley Fool days)

international dividend stocks

dividend taxes in all their terrible complexity

divindend growth investing in general

Since that time I've gotten several promotions and now handle the majority of the research for the site.

In other words, in just 17 months, I've gone from a broke as dirt, unemployed, highly indebted Millenial, to a small business owner with a growing writing empire. I'm also generating no less than five sources of income. Not just does this mean excellent job security (I'm not likely to fire myself), but thanks to my experiences with extreme poverty in Alabama I've come to learn to be happy with a material lifestyle that some might classify as "pathologically frugal." For example, I shop for almost all my clothes at Herberger's, where you can get a quality Izod polo t-shirt, and a pair of dress pants (which originally sold for $120) for just $14, including sales tax.

Thanks to that frugality, I'm able to save a massive amount of my income. All while still living happily surrounded by loving family, friends, and my six pound Chorkie, puppy.

Source: my two year old dog, "puppy"

I've been able to pay down a massive amount of divorce debt (about $40,000), while still investing into a fast growing high-yield retirement portfolio. That has allowed me to increase my net worth from -$50,000 17 months ago, to about $87,000 today.

Meanwhile, I've also made great inroads to improving my health, shedding about 50 lbs of the weight I gained during my divorce. This has caused my body fat, cholesterol, fatty liver, blood pressure, and biological age, to improve greatly. In fact, my doctor estimates that I've regained 9 years of my life in just the past three months!

Basically, I've transformed myself from the cliche of a failed Millennial, into the classic American entrepreneurial success story. And despite the occasional set back, things look to be accelerating in the right direction.

So I, as well as my family, have a lot to be thankful for including: my sister getting into nursing school, my grandmother's successful cancer surgery, my dad losing his job during the strongest labor market in nearly 20 years, and my greatly improved health. But we're hardly alone in overcoming our obstacles. Because, believe it or not, when we take a big picture view of the world, it indeed appears as if everything is awesome.

America's Economy Is Accelerating In The Right Direction

Pretty much across the board, signs show a strong economic recovery.

That includes manufacturing, where the ISM index is near a 13 year high. This is thanks to strong growth from overseas demand, courtesy of 75% of the world's economies now growing simultaneously, including all of the OECD. This has led to 156,000 domestic manufacturing jobs created in the past year, prior to -16,000 in the year prior.

Meanwhile US services (the majority of our economy) is similarly strong, with the ISM non-manufacturing index recently hitting a record high (index was launched in November 2008).

This has shown up in the economic data, including much stronger than expected increases in consumer spending. This, combined with the most positive part of the recently passed tax reform (instant expensing of capex spending through 2022). This likely means that the strong US labor market (the best in nearly two decades) is potentially set to continue growing.

Source: Macrotrends

In fact, Goldman Sachs expects that unemployment might drop to 3.7% in 2018 and 3.5% in 2019. This would be the lowest levels since 1969. Meanwhile the U6 rate (underemployed rate) would hit about 7%, the lowest level since 1999. That should finally translate to much faster wage growth, which has been stuck at 2.0% for much of the last eight years. Wage growth has accelerated to 2.5% for most of 2017, and Goldman expects it to hit 3% to 3.25% in 2018.

Meanwhile, according to the Federal Reserve, if this economic growth keeps up wage growth could rise to 3.5% to 4.0%, which would be about 1.5% to 2.0% real wage growth (adjusted for inflation). That's compared to 0.5% real wage growth for most of the past decade. That would be a boon to tens of millions of main street Americans and could drive even stronger consumer spending - which in turn might provide just the incentive for greater business investment that is now much cheaper thanks to key provisions of the new tax bill.

All this translated to likely stronger economic growth, which already been picking up. For example here's how GDP has been growing this year:

Q1:1.4%

Q2:3.1%

Q3:3.2%

The trend is definitely in the right direction. More importantly the latest economic data indicates that this positive acceleration is continuing with the New York Fed's real time GDP estimator now predicting 3.9% economic growth in Q4.

Source: New York Federal Reserve

In Q1, the NY Fed is estimating a slowing to 3.2% growth, but that still means (if these estimates prove accurate) 3.4% growth over a 12 month period. That's about 75% faster than the 2% growth we've seen since the Financial Crisis.

And of course investors are likely to have continued cause for optimism as well. That's because according to FaceSet Research (FDS), corporate earnings are similarly set to keep growing strongly.

Q4 2017: 10.6%

Q1 2018: 10.7%

Q2 2018: 10.3%

Q3 2018: 11.8%

Q4 2018: 11.1%

Full Year 2018: 11.2%

Note that this is WITHOUT tax cuts, which will add about 7% to 8% to those figures. In fact, factoring in the effect of tax cuts, the projected forward PE for the S&P 500 is now just 16.9. While that's above the 10 year average of 14.2, it's a heck of a lot better (and less scary) than the 18.8 we recently hit as the market stormed to new all time highs.

But wait, there's more! While the market isn't likely to replicate this year's epic rally (over 20%), the S&P 500 could still manage to post a strong increase. For example, if the S&P 500 rose 10% next year fueled by strong earnings growth, valuations would actually fall.

Meanwhile, value stocks, according to Blackrock, are now 70% undervalued relative to growth stocks (most since 2000)and potentially poised for a very strong 2018.

The bottom line is that Americans in general, and investors in particular, have many reasons to be thankful this holiday season.

But of course, the world is not just composed of investors, or even Americans. However, when we take the ultimate big picture view, then once more we find causes for holiday cheer. Because the simple fact is that there has never been a better time to be alive.

The Golden Age Of Humanity Is Now

With the media's need to fill a 24-hour news cycle, we're constantly being bombarded by negative news, including: talk of nuclear war with North Korea, climate change, and rising global wealth inequality. But objectively, if we look at the facts, things look far less bleak.

Consider the fact that 200 years ago the average global, inflation adjusted income was $3 per day. Today? $33, an 11 fold increase - and that's including basket case poverty stricken nations such as Venezuela and North Korea. In fact developed nations have seen their daily average income rise 30 fold or more, with the US daily average at $130.

Even more impressive? Emerging economies like India and China have seen their average daily inflation adjusted income rise 10 and 20 fold, respectively, in just the past 35 years.

In other words, in just the past few decades, the very globalization that many rail against (especially politicians on the stump) has lifted billions out over poverty. In fact consider this:



Source: Oxford

In 1820 94% of the world lived in poverty ($2 per day in 1985 inflation adjusted purchasing power parity). 84% of the world lived in extreme poverty, meaning the equivalent of living on just $1 per day. In 2011? The number living on $1.25 per day is just 17%.

Or how about this? Between 1988 and 2008, the world's lower and middle classes saw their inflation adjusted income rise 40%.

Meanwhile human health has never been greater.

Between 1990 and 2013 mortality in children under five dropped 49%.

Between 1990 and 2015 global average life expectancy increased 5 years, (mostly thanks to widely available anti-HIV drugs), the fastest increase since the 1960s.

In fact, in the past five decades global life expectancy has risen more than in the past 1,000 years.

And the world has never been more peaceful, despite what the news might lead you to believe. Consider these facts:

In the 13th century Genghis Khan killed 11% of the global population; equivalent to 836 million people today.

World War 2, killed 50 to 80 million (about 2.6% of world population).

First decade of this millenium saw the least amount of war deaths since the end of WW2.

And global opportunities are growing fast, thanks to over 3 billion people becoming literate in just the past 20 years. This has led to a new global human Renaissance. But just as with the earlier European Renaissance, big changes led to chaos, winners, and losers, and huge political turmoil.

Today we are seeing greater changes than ever, and many people are afraid. However, at the end of the day, those who pine for better times during some "golden age" fail to realize that they are firmly living in it.

The bottom line is that there will always be major problems for mankind to solve, but humans have more than proven we are up to the task of adapting, overcoming, and thriving.

Technological innovation, continued economic growth, as well as the ongoing spread of education to all corners of the globe, will ensure that there will be no shortage of global visionaries - ones who can solve the most pressing issues facing our species, and our world.

Dip Buy List

This list represents quality blue chip dividend stocks that are worth owning, but whose yields are just a tad (15% or less) under my target yield. However, a combination of company specific dip plus a dividend increase could cause them to reach my target yield which would mean that I would snatch them up (get in while the getting's good).

Correction Buy List (in order of priority)

The correction list is the top five quality dividend stocks I want to own, that are between 15% and 20% away from their target yields. This means that it would likely require a broader correction before I can buy them.

Main Street Capital (MAIN) low risk, target 8% yield. STORE Capital (STOR) low risk, target 5.5% yield. STAG Industrial (STAG) medium risk (unproven in recession), target 6% yield. AbbVie (ABBV) - low risk (fast growing dividend aristocrat), target 3.5% yield, current yield 2.9% Texas Instruments (TXN) -low risk, 3% target yield, current yield 2.4%

Because corrections usually only last one to three months, I have decided that I will only maintain a list of five correction buy list stocks. Any more would be pointless since I likely won't have time to buy them before the downturn ends.

Everything that doesn't make the correction list is thus shifted to the bear market/crash list.

Bear Market/Crash Buy List

Stocks whose yields are all 20+% away from my target yields.

Bear markets (20% to 39.9% declines from all-time highs) and crashes (40+% decline from all time high), usually only occur during recessions and last from one to three years. Thus, they offer longer and stronger chances to load up on Grade A blue chips and dividend aristocrats/kings that are currently at frothy valuations.

My goal during a bull market is to buy stocks yielding only 4% or higher. This might sound counterintuitive, but it's actually not. That's because there is always something of quality on sale in some beaten down industry, such as retail REITs, or pipeline MLPs. Only during a market crash will I allow myself to go as low (but no lower) than 3% yield.

That will allow me to pick up some truly high-quality and legendary dividend growth stocks - those in other sectors that are now closed to me due to high market valuations and low yields.

My current crash list, in order of priority, and target yield, is:

Boeing (BA) - low risk, 3% target yield, current yield 2.3% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - low risk, 3% target yield, current yield 2.4% 3M (MMM) - low risk, 3% target yield, current yield 2.0% Home Depot (HD) -low risk, 3% target yield, current yield 1.9% Microsoft (MSFT) - low risk, 3% target yield, current yield 2.0% Texas Instruments (TXN) -low risk, 3% target yield, current yield 2.4% Apple (AAPL) - low risk, 3% target yield, current yield 1.5% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - low risk, 4% target yield, current yield 2.4% PowerShares S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio ETF (SPHD) - ultra low risk, target 4.5% yield, current yield 2.9% Target (TGT) - low risk, target 5% yield, current yield 3.8%

Buys And Sells Of The Week

$10,000 sale of PBF Logistics (PBFX)

$8,750 sale of Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

$2,000 purchase of TransAlta Renewables (OTC:TRSWF) - position now full

$4,300 purchase of Crius Energy Trust (OTC:CRIUF) position 46% full (600/1300 share target position)

$5,000 purchase of Dominion Energy (D) - full position

$7,000 purchase of Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) - full position

The week began with the planned sale of PBF Logistics, the last higher-risk MLP that I've been planning on eliminating for weeks. However, due to the passage of tax reform, and the market's knee-jerk overreaction to the approximate 15 basis point increase in 10 Year Treasury Yields (long-term interest rates), nearly all high-yield stocks sold off sharply mid week.

That includes utilities, which don't benefit nearly as much as other industries. This caused Dominion Energy, which just raised its dividend by its promised 10%, to fall 6% in three days, and hit a yield of 4.3%.

Under my new principle of "buy the blue chips that are in yield range first", I decided to push forward my trimming of Omega Healthcare in order to take a full position in Dominion Energy.

This leaves me with just two risk trimmings left to do, Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) and New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ), both high-risk stocks that need to be at 2.5% of my portfolio. However, because of both have ex-dividend dates of December 28th, I can't push up their sell dates if I want to receive the full payout in January.

Since this will allow my net dividends for that month to payoff $1,200 in margin debt (plus $2,000 in margin repayment from the trimmings themselves), I continue to have a tentative sale date on UNIT and NRZ of January 2nd, and January 8th, respectively.

The Tentative Plan Going Forward

I spend almost all my waking time thinking about the business of investing, whether it be: researching and writing up companies, reading about economic and industry conditions, or about investment theory.

Recently I realized that I need to make two long-term changes to my portfolio strategy. First, while buying off the ultra value list is a great long-term bull market strategy (buy what's most on sale when market is overvalued), it doesn't work nearly so well for my short to medium-term needs.

That's because I'm trying to prepare for a correction, in which I plan to aggressively buy blue chips off my correction list. However, until I get my leverage down substantially, doing that requires positioning myself more defensively.

That means I need more diversification, not just in total holdings, but across sectors. REITs and MLPs have been the most undervalued sectors in recent months, so I've loaded up on numerous top quality names. However, this brings me to the second realization I had when crafting my new dip buy list.

That realization is primarily that blue chip stocks that yield 4+% are a rare and precious thing, and something you need to grab while you can. This is why I created the dip list, so that I could see the opportunities to grab blue chip dividend stocks like Altria and Pfizer at good valuations. This will also add some much needed sector diversification (bringing my total sectors from four to six).

The same applies to the Canadian blue chips I'm watching, like Telus (TU), and the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM). Both are currently over 4% and so need to be added rather early lest their yields soon fall under my target yield (as the other three Canadian banks on my buy list have).

So that means that TU and CM are the next stocks I'll be buying right? Well yes and no. Because there is another matter to consider. I have three quality, undervalued high-yield Canadian monthly paying dividend stocks that I also plan to buy soon.

However, while Interactive Brokers allows me to purchase these directly from the Toronto Stock Exchange (thus avoiding low volume concerns on the OTC market), there's a catch. Specifically that Canadian stocks can only be bought in round lots of 100 shares.

This creates a major problem for me, since my money arrives in my brokerage account in variable chunks each week. This means that I need to use the large amount of recycled capital from my last trimming sales to fill out my positions in these Canadian stocks first.

After that, I need to get to work (with the $525/week I have regularly coming in) to pick up the blue chips that trade on the NYSE and thus can be bought in odd lots.

That means that next week, with no trimming sales, my $525 buying budget will be going to Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN). This is a Canadian-based utility that yields 4.3% and plans to grow its dividend at 10% annually through 2021.

Then in the first two weeks of January, my plans look like this:

700 shares of Crius Energy Trust

700 shares of Brookfield Real Estate Services (OTCPK:BREUF), a medium risk, ultra value Canadian monthly paying dividend stock.

1000 shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (OTC:NWHUF), another monthly paying Canadian REIT, which owns a quality portfolio of international hospitals.

Right now those purchases total $22,700. That's compared to net investable capital (from NRZ and UNIT trimming + additional savings - $2,000 in margin repayment) of about $27,700. This means that I'll have $5,000 left over, which I could use to fill out the rest of my AQN position and start a $500 position in CM.

That means that, assuming no huge surprises from the market in the next two weeks, by January 8th I should have completely right sized my portfolio by dividend risk profile. I'll also have substantially diversified my portfolio away from MLPs and REITs, which currently dominate my portfolio.

In fact, utilities, a defensive industry (hold up well in recessions), now make up 18% of my portfolio. By January 8th that should rise to about 24%. If I'm lucky enough to be able to add NEP, MO, and PFE relatively soon, then my portfolio's defensive exposure would be 31% according to Morningstar. However, in reality telecoms such as AT&T and Telus, while labeled as "sensitive" by Morningstar, are in fact defensive due to their recession resistant business models and safe dividends.

That means that I should, assuming I can grab full positions in each (on dips), be able to get to a 40% defensive portfolio ahead of the next correction. I'm rather confident I can accomplish this as an apparently accelerating economy means that the short to medium-term risks of a recession are very low. In fact the risk of a recession in the next four and nine months, is about 0.7% and 15%, respectively.

Source: Jeff Miller

The plan after January 8th is to get to work buying another $4,500 in CM, the Canadian bank with the most international growth potential.Then it's onto Telus, the AT&T of Canada. I estimate that it will take until mid to late April to accomplish (I'm facing some lean times in the next few months).

For the rest of the year it's all about increasing sector diversification with high-quality yieldCo Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP). In addition there are two fast-growing hospital REITs on my radar.

Global Medical REIT (GMRE), America's fastest-growing hospital REIT.

Medical Properties Trust (MPW): Another fast-growing hospital REIT with a highly secure dividend (payout ratio is set to fall to 63% in 2018 per management guidance).

There are two reasons I like these two hospital REITs. First, they have been badly beaten in recent months, so the valuations are good. Second and most importantly, the businesses are highly defensive, since hospital visitation has no correlation with economic conditions.

In fact, while REITs and MLPs may not be considered "defensive" stocks according to some (including Morningstar), that's only from the perspective of share prices. If you are looking at the safety of the cash flow underpinning the payouts (what I care most about), then all of the MLPs I own, and several of my REITs as well, are defensive as well.

In fact, based on the economic sensitivity of my portfolio's cash flows, I would say that this is how things will look:

By January 8th (26 holdings in five sectors): 75% defensive

By end of 2018 (own 33 stocks in six sectors): 90% defensive

By the end of 2019 (long-term projection, 40 stocks in seven sectors): 95% defensive

Remember that the reason to have "defensive" stocks in your portfolio isn't just because they tend to drop less in a recession/bear market. The issue with defensive stocks is that the stable, recession-resistant cash flow ensures safe dividends - dividends that keep growing, and thus help meet your income needs, regardless of what share prices are doing.

This price insensitivity is precisely why dividend growth investing is so powerful. Because if you're confident in the safety and future growth prospects of your portfolio, then it's far easier to "be greedy when others are fearful" during the next inevitable (but unpredictable) market crash.

A crash that will represent a wonderful opportunity to load up on the top Grade A blue chips, including dividend aristocrats and kings, which are currently too richly priced to be attractive.

The Portfolio Today

Source: Morningstar

Dividend Risk Ratings

Ultra low risk: (Limited to ETFs with proven histories of steadily growing dividends over time); max portfolio size 15% (core holding)

Low risk: High dividend safety and predictable growth for 5+ years, max portfolio size 10% (core holding)

Medium risk: Dividend safe and potentially growing for next two to three years, max portfolio size 5%

High risk: Dividend safe and predictable for one year, max portfolio size 2.5%

High-Risk Stocks

Uniti Group (UNIT)

New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)

Medium-Risk Stocks

Pattern Energy Group (PEGI): will be upgraded when payout ratio declines under 85%

Iron Mountain (IRM): will be upgraded when dividend is maintained/grown during next recession

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC)

Crius Energy Trust: due to cyclical nature of part of its cash flow

CONE Midstream Partners (CNNX): due to its small size

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI): due to ongoing downturn in SNF industry

Low-Risk Stocks

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

MPLX (MPLX)

AT&T (T)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)

EQT Midstream Partners (EQM)

Brookfield Property Partners (BPY)

TransAlta Renewables (OTC:TRSWF)

Simon Property Group (SPG)

Enbridge (ENB)

Realty Income (O)

EQT GP Holdings (EQGP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)

Dominion Energy (D)

Ultra-Low-Risk Stocks

iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)

The diversification continues to proceed steadily. With the 50% trimming of Omega Healthcare this week, only UNIT and NRZ remain overweight by dividend risk weighting. I don't plan to sell either until January in order to receive the full dividend both are paying in January. The extra proceeds will help to pay down just over $1,200 in margin debt and help me with my ongoing deleveraging plans ahead of the next market correction.



Source: Simply Safe Dividends

My goal is to get no more than 5% of income from any one stock. I'm still a long way from that goal, largely because as I continue de-risking (by trimming overweight medium/high-risk positions) I'm concentrating the portfolio. That's due to my paying down of $1,000 in margin debt with each major sale. This reduces the overall portfolio size and thus boosts the percentage weighting of all holdings (and thus the percentage of dividend income).

However, by January 8th, when I hope to be done with trimming my positions, I'll be thoroughly diversified by dividend income. That being said, Omega Healthcare, due to its very high yield, will still represent about 6% of income at that time. While that is still above my target, within a few months, additions to the portfolio will diversify it further and bring its percentage down under my long-term target. Source: Morningstar

The portfolio has become far more diversified by stock style, especially compared to the early days when it was pretty much 100% small cap value.

Over time, I plan to use Trapping Value, the Canadian high-yield guru, as a source for lots of Canadian high-yield investments. Combined with some quality Canadian banks, I will have plenty of exposure to non-US holdings, whose representation in my portfolio is up from 11% last week to 15% this week.

In the coming months the additions of CRIUF, BREUF, NWHUF, AQN, CM, TU, and likely BNS, will raise that even more. As for non-Canadian international stocks? I'm always on the lookout for international dividend stocks, but I likely won't be finding too many that meet my steady dividend growth policies. That's because foreign companies (like British Telecom or Vodafone) generally pay less frequent and variable dividends.

I'm considering the AAM S&P 500 Emerging Markets High-Dividend ETF (EEMD); however, as I explained two weeks ago, there are several reasons why this promising ETF is a "wait and see." This is why, for now my only true foreign exposure is from international blue chip REITs, courtesy of the iShares Global REIT ETF.

Source: Morningstar

Further diversification by stock type is coming, as most of the blue chips I'm looking at are slow growth or classic growth companies. Aggressive and speculative growth isn't likely to ever be highly represented however, owing to the blue chip and high-yield nature of my portfolio strategy.

Source: Morningstar

Remember that Morningstar classifies some MLPs as energy and some as industrial. In reality my portfolio is currently about:

44% REITs

33% Pipeline MLPs

18% Utilities

5% telecom

In the coming weeks the completion of my CRIUF and AQN positions should substantially increase the utility exposure. BREUF and NWHUF are real estate investments which should push my real estate exposure even higher. However, after that the focus on CM, (and possibly BNS which is VERY close to my target yield), and TU should give me significantly increased diversification into financial services and telecom.

I'm also hopeful that PFE will soon dip low enough to grab it, as it would represent the first of my medical stocks. Later on, NEP and BEP, and possibly NEE, would help finish building out my utility exposure. If I can also grab MO this year, that would help to ensure a much higher defensive stance for the portfolio ahead of the next recession.

Source: Morningstar

While my portfolio declined by about $900 this week (after four weeks in which it gained about $8,000), my equity actually rose to a fresh all time record (thanks to fresh savings added).

This matters because Interactive Brokers charges a $10/month maintenance fee (minus any commissions) for all accounts with equity under $100,000. Up until now the rather large (and unusual) turnover in the portfolio has resulted in about $21 per month in commissions. However, in January I'll be finishing my derisking and purchases of stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange (higher commissions compared to US exchanges). That means my commissions should decline to about $2 to $3 per month and so I'm eager to get over this important milestone to avoid any excess fees.

Thus far, commissions have come to about 0.0291% of invested capital or essentially free. However, with the Fed dot plot potentially pointing to a Fed funds rate that's headed much higher my short-term dividend/interest ratio is likely to take a beating. That's because each 25 basis point rate hike represents $165.5 a year in added interest expense. That figure should decline to about $155.5 by the end of February as I pay off another $4,000 in margin debt.

That being said, with economic growth expanding, and President Trump talking about an aggressive push for a big infrastructure bill in January (that would boost growth and inflation even more), it's possible that interest rates could rise higher than anyone currently expects. Which is why I'm allowing my dividends to reduce my margin debt over time.

Currently I anticipate that by the end of 2018 my margin debt will decline to about $50,000 which would have a single rate hike sensitivity of $125 per year. By the end of 2019, it should be down to $35,000 or less, rate sensitivity $87.5 per rate hike.

Source: Morningstar

I no longer believe my lower risk approach (avoiding most BDCs, mREITs, refiner and tanker MLPs) will allow me to hit a 7% total portfolio yield. However, I'm confident that 6% is doable, so that's my new long-term goal.

The good news is that a focus on lower-risk, lower-yielding stocks does allow for potentially faster dividend growth rates. In fact, compared to last week the average projected EPS growth rate is up 0.08% and the average market cap is up about $600 million.

Of course, there is currently limited usefulness to these precise statistics, since yieldCos, REITs, and MLPs all have unique accounting characteristics that suppress traditional EPS and net income profitability metrics. However, as I proceed with my plan of locking down 4+% yielding blue chips in the coming months (and years), these metrics will become increasingly accurate.

Going forward the average market cap is likely to steadily rise, since the blue chips I'll be adding to aid in diversification are generally larger companies.

Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Note that the longer-term growth figures are incorrect. They don't take into account that some of my holdings (such as NRZ, UNIT, and MPLX) didn't exist five or 10 years ago, and thus they make the dividend growth appear much faster than it really is. However, the organic dividend growth of the past year is factual and represents the most recent annual payout hikes provided by my holdings.

The 1-year organic growth rate is down to 10.6% this week from 11.3% last week. However, this is still a fantastic annual payout growth rate and up substantially from the 4.2% that this portfolio started with.

Of course, going forward that will likely fall off as I continue to diversify my portfolio. That's partially because the version of Simply Safe Dividend Portfolio tracking software I'm using isn't able to track Canadian stocks. A different version is, but it only offers five year average growth figures. The problem with that is that it doesn't account for new stocks that went public during that time. However, in the future, I may include those figures as well, because once the portfolio is diversified with more mature blue chips those figures will become more accurate and thus representative of actual historical (and future) results.

Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Keep in mind that this projection table only indicates how much the current holdings would be paying if I didn't add any cash to the portfolio or didn't reinvest the dividends. In other words, it's a highly static, non-compounding figure - one, however, that still shows the awesome cash-minting power of the business empire I'm building here.

Also note that the above estimate assumes I maintain the current portfolio, with no changes. In reality I'm still in the process of de-risking the portfolio with planned trimmings of my UNIT and NRZ holdings in early January. Owing to the relatively slow dividend growth rates of those companies (relative to the blue chips I'll be adding in the future), the dividend growth rate should hold up rather well, or even increase slightly in the future.

Add to this the fact that my savings rate is very high, and that I should be able to add about $60K of holdings to this portfolio per year. So within a decade I expect this portfolio will be generating well over $100,000 per year in annual net dividends. That should easily hit my goal of being able to fully live off just 50% of the annual post tax dividends, with the other half being continually reinvested to keep the portfolio compounding at an exponential rate.

However, as my goal is a very broadly diversified portfolio, I estimate the the long-term portfolio dividend growth rate will be around 7%, when all is said and done. This is because the nature of my portfolio is going to mean a lot of additional REITs in the future, which is historically an industry with slightly below average dividend growth (about 4% to 5% a year).

In perspective the S&P 500's 20-year median annual dividend growth rate has been 6.1%. So the goal is triple the market's yield, with 1% faster dividend growth. That should result in approximately 13% unlevered total returns compared to an S&P 500 ETF's historical (since 1871) total net return of 9.0%.

Portfolio Stats

Holdings: 22

Portfolio Size: $175,682

Equity: $97,120

Leverage Ratio (portfolio/equity): 1.81 (compared to max of 2.25 in week 5)

Debt/Equity: 0.68 (compared to a max of 1.25 in week 5)

Distance to Margin Call (portfolio wide drop): 35.8% (compared to a minimum of 20% in week 5)

Margin Cost: 2.91%

Margin Debt: $66,198 (compared to max of $98,000 in week 5)

Remaining Buying Power: $197,875

Dividends/Interest: 6.61

Yield: 7.2%

Yield On Cost: 7.5%

Net Yield On Equity: 11.1%

Total Return Since Inception (through Dec 22nd, 2017): -0.18%

Total Annualized Unlevered Return Since Inception: 0.10%

Unrealized Capital Gains (Current Portfolio): $5,981(+3.6%)

Annual Dividends: $12,732

Annual Interest: $1,926

Annual Net Dividends: $10,806

Monthly Average Net Dividends: $900

Daily Average Net Dividends (my business empire never sleeps): $29.06

Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Portfolio Beta (volatility relative to S&P 500): 0.71

Projected Long-Term Dividend Growth: 9% to 10%

Projected Unlevered Total Return: 16.5% to 17.5%

Projected Net Levered Total Return: 27.5% to 29.3%

Worst-Performing Positions

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. (MIC): -8.5% (cost basis $69.85)

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI): -4.1% (cost basis $28.04)

Brookfield Property Partners (BPY): -0.8% (cost basis $21.73)

Dominion Energy (D): -0.5% (cost basis $80.85)

Iron Mountain (IRM): 0.0% (cost basis $37.64)

Crius Energy Trust (OTC:CRIUF): 0.3% (cost basis $7.19)

iShares Global REIT ETF (REET): 0.9% (cost basis $25.51)

Realty Income (O): 1.4% (cost basis $55.08)

TransAlta Renewables (OTC:TRSWF): 1.5% (cost basis $10.08)

Pattern Energy Group (PEGI): 1.8% (cost basis $21.39)

It was a rough week for MLPs and REITs in general, due to the mid week interest rate freakout (10 year yields spiked about 15 basis points) after tax cuts were passed. This meant that many of my holdings gave up some of their gains from earlier weeks.

Best-Performing Positions

AT&T (T): 15.4% (cost basis $33.71)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT): 11.6% (cost basis $22.76)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ): 11.1% (cost basis $16.44)

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD): 7.8% ($24.49)

Simon Property Group (SPG): 7.2% (cost basis $155.79)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP): 5.1% (cost basis $41.75)

Uniti Group (UNIT): 4.1% (cost basis $17.21)

EQT GP Holdings (EQGP): 4.1% (cost basis $25.46)

EQT Midstream Partners (EQM): 4.0% (cost basis) $68.77

MPLX (MPLX): 3.7% (cost basis $34.60)

However, later in the week the temporary dip in REITs and MLPs reversed itself while blue chip c-Corps like AT&T continued storming higher. This shows the importance of diversifying by sector, and is the reason I'm planning to target 4+%-yielding blue chips in early 2018.

Undervalued Dividend Stocks On My Radar (And Buy List)

While I may be tapped out of additional buying power, that doesn't mean I'm not always on the hunt for quality, undervalued dividend growth stocks.

So here are the ones I recommend you check out. They are all near 52-week lows, and I would buy them (if I had the capital) at this time because I am confident they can generate long-term 10+% (unlevered) total returns.

Note: Buy indicates I believe a stock is a good investment right now, while Strong Buy means I consider the company to be a Grade A industry leader (and a safer company) trading at particularly excellent levels.

I also include the dividend risk ratings for each stock:

Ultra-low risk: (Limited to ETFs with proven histories of steadily growing dividends over time), max portfolio size 15% (core holding)

Low risk: High dividend safety and predictable growth for 5+ years, max portfolio size 10% (core holding)

Medium risk: Dividend safe and potentially growing for next two to three years, max portfolio size 5%

High risk: Dividend safe and predictable for one year, max portfolio size 2.5%

The stocks are in order of highest to lowest yield:

Bottom Line: Overcoming Challenges Is The Spice Of Life

Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying that most people don't have very valid stressors or problems in life. My family and I continue to experience these on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis, as do almost all people in the world.

That being said, I think it's important to take a step back and consider that in the broad theme of human life on earth, today is literally the best time to ever be alive.

This is due not just to rising global living standards, including amazing progress in overall human health, but also to exponentially advancing technology that has the potential to usher in a mind boggling world of prosperity - prosperity that could lead to improved standards of human existence that we can't even fully comprehend today.

This is why, despite all the problems in the world, as well as in my personal life, I remain more optimistic than ever about the future of: the stock market, the global economy, and humanity in general.

I'd also like to wish a healthy, happy and joyous holiday season to all of my loyal readers and followers. Here's hoping 2018 is the best year yet for all of us, in all aspects of life.